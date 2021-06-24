openbase logo
nuxt-storage

by Irfan Maulana
1.2.2

🛢 Utilities for easy read and write browser's storage in Nuxt.js project

npm
GitHub
Readme

🛢 Nuxt-Storage

All Contributors version downloads Travis codecov Dependencies

Utilities for easy read and write browser's storage in Nuxt.js project

Why I need this package?

In Nuxt, it's hard to play with browser's storage like sessionStorage and localStorage. This package will help you handle client side storage with a simple API and with various useful additional features such as expiry.

How to install and use

Install using NPM or Yarn

# NPM
$ npm i nuxt-storage

# Yarn
$ yarn add nuxt-storage

Sample using this package

Set data
import nuxtStorage from 'nuxt-storage';

nuxtStorage.localStorage.setData('key', 'value');
nuxtStorage.sessionStorage.setData('key', 'value');

//Set data with expiry time

// default time is 5 minutes, set it to 15
nuxtStorage.localStorage.setData('key', 'value', 15);

// default time unit is minutes , set it to hours, so type 'h'
nuxtStorage.localStorage.setData('key', 'value', 1, 'h');
Get data by value
nuxtStorage.localStorage.getData('key');
nuxtStorage.sessionStorage.getData('key');
Remove or clear storage (localStorage/sessionStorage)
// Remove single item by **key**
nuxtStorage.localStorage.removeItem('key');
nuxtStorage.sessionStorage.removeItem('key');

// Clear entire storage
nuxtStorage.localStorage.clear());
nuxtStorage.sessionStorage.clear();

API options

Method NameParameterDefault ValueAvailable Options
getDatakey (type: String)Empty String
setDatakey (type: String)Empty String
value (type: any)Empty String
expiry (type: Number)5
expiryUnit (type: String)ms = second, m = minutes, h = hour, d = day
removeItemkey (type: String)
clear-

Support me

Copyright © 2018 by Irfan Maulana

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

notjiam
notjiam
⚠️ 🐛		 Irfan Maulana
Irfan Maulana
🐛 🚧 ⚠️ 💻		 Jakub Zomerfeld
Jakub Zomerfeld
📝

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

