Utilities for easy read and write browser's storage in Nuxt.js project
In Nuxt, it's hard to play with browser's storage like
sessionStorage and
localStorage.
This package will help you handle client side storage with a simple API and with various useful additional features such as expiry.
Install using NPM or Yarn
# NPM
$ npm i nuxt-storage
# Yarn
$ yarn add nuxt-storage
import nuxtStorage from 'nuxt-storage';
nuxtStorage.localStorage.setData('key', 'value');
nuxtStorage.sessionStorage.setData('key', 'value');
//Set data with expiry time
// default time is 5 minutes, set it to 15
nuxtStorage.localStorage.setData('key', 'value', 15);
// default time unit is minutes , set it to hours, so type 'h'
nuxtStorage.localStorage.setData('key', 'value', 1, 'h');
nuxtStorage.localStorage.getData('key');
nuxtStorage.sessionStorage.getData('key');
// Remove single item by **key**
nuxtStorage.localStorage.removeItem('key');
nuxtStorage.sessionStorage.removeItem('key');
// Clear entire storage
nuxtStorage.localStorage.clear());
nuxtStorage.sessionStorage.clear();
|Method Name
|Parameter
|Default Value
|Available Options
|getData
key (type: String)
|Empty String
|setData
key (type: String)
|Empty String
value (type: any)
|Empty String
expiry (type: Number)
|5
expiryUnit (type: String)
|m
s = second,
m = minutes,
h = hour,
d = day
|removeItem
key (type: String)
|clear
|-
Copyright © 2018 by Irfan Maulana
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
notjiam
⚠️ 🐛
|
Irfan Maulana
🐛 🚧 ⚠️ 💻
|
Jakub Zomerfeld
📝
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!