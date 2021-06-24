Utilities for easy read and write browser's storage in Nuxt.js project

Why I need this package?

In Nuxt, it's hard to play with browser's storage like sessionStorage and localStorage . This package will help you handle client side storage with a simple API and with various useful additional features such as expiry.

How to install and use

Install using NPM or Yarn

$ npm i nuxt-storage $ yarn add nuxt-storage

Sample using this package

Set data

import nuxtStorage from 'nuxt-storage' ; nuxtStorage.localStorage.setData( 'key' , 'value' ); nuxtStorage.sessionStorage.setData( 'key' , 'value' ); nuxtStorage.localStorage.setData( 'key' , 'value' , 15 ); nuxtStorage.localStorage.setData( 'key' , 'value' , 1 , 'h' );

Get data by value

nuxtStorage.localStorage.getData( 'key' ); nuxtStorage.sessionStorage.getData( 'key' );

Remove or clear storage (localStorage/sessionStorage)

nuxtStorage.localStorage.removeItem( 'key' ); nuxtStorage.sessionStorage.removeItem( 'key' ); nuxtStorage.localStorage.clear()); nuxtStorage.sessionStorage.clear();

API options

Method Name Parameter Default Value Available Options getData key (type: String) Empty String setData key (type: String) Empty String value (type: any) Empty String expiry (type: Number) 5 expiryUnit (type: String) m s = second, m = minutes, h = hour, d = day removeItem key (type: String) clear -

