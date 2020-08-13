Cache middleware for nuxt's SSR rendering.

Setup

npm install nuxt-ssr-cache

or

yarn add nuxt-ssr-cache

then inside your nuxt.config.js add cache config:

module .exports = { version : pkg.version, modules : [ 'nuxt-ssr-cache' , ], cache : { useHostPrefix : false , pages : [ '/page1' , '/page2' , /^\/page3\/\d+$/, /^\/$/ ], key(route, context) { }, store : { type : 'memory' , max : 100 , ttl : 60 , }, }, };

redis store

module .exports = { cache : { store : { type : 'redis' , host : 'localhost' , ttl : 10 * 60 , configure : [ [ 'maxmemory' , '200mb' ], [ 'maxmemory-policy' , 'allkeys-lru' ], ], }, }, }

Uses cache-manager-redis under the hood.

memcached store

module .exports = { cache : { store : { type : 'memcached' , options : { hosts : [ '127.0.0.1:11211' ], }, }, }, }

Uses cache-manager-memcached-store under the hood.

multi cache (layered)

module .exports = { cache : { store : { type : 'multi' , stores : [ { type : 'memory' , }, { type : 'redis' , }, ], }, }, }

License

MIT