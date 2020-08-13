Cache middleware for nuxt's SSR rendering.
npm install nuxt-ssr-cache
or
yarn add nuxt-ssr-cache
then inside your
nuxt.config.js add cache config:
module.exports = {
// If you provide a version, it will be stored inside cache.
// Later when you deploy a new version, old cache will be
// automatically purged.
version: pkg.version,
// ....
modules: [
'nuxt-ssr-cache',
],
cache: {
// if you're serving multiple host names (with differing
// results) from the same server, set this option to true.
// (cache keys will be prefixed by your host name)
// if your server is behind a reverse-proxy, please use
// express or whatever else that uses 'X-Forwarded-Host'
// header field to provide req.hostname (actual host name)
useHostPrefix: false,
pages: [
// these are prefixes of pages that need to be cached
// if you want to cache all pages, just include '/'
'/page1',
'/page2',
// you can also pass a regular expression to test a path
/^\/page3\/\d+$/,
// to cache only root route, use a regular expression
/^\/$/
],
key(route, context) {
// custom function to return cache key, when used previous
// properties (useHostPrefix, pages) are ignored. return
// falsy value to bypass the cache
},
store: {
type: 'memory',
// maximum number of pages to store in memory
// if limit is reached, least recently used page
// is removed.
max: 100,
// number of seconds to store this page in cache
ttl: 60,
},
},
// ...
};
redis store
module.exports = {
// ....
cache: {
// ....
store: {
type: 'redis',
host: 'localhost',
ttl: 10 * 60,
configure: [
// these values are configured
// on redis upon initialization
['maxmemory', '200mb'],
['maxmemory-policy', 'allkeys-lru'],
],
},
},
}
Uses cache-manager-redis under the hood.
memcached store
module.exports = {
// ....
cache: {
// ....
store: {
type: 'memcached',
options: {
hosts: ['127.0.0.1:11211'],
},
},
},
}
Uses cache-manager-memcached-store under the hood.
multi cache (layered)
module.exports = {
// ....
cache: {
// ....
store: {
// multi cache stores pages in all caches
// later tries to read them in sequential order
// in this example it first tries to read from memory
// if not found, it tries to read from redis
type: 'multi',
stores: [
{ type: 'memory', /* ... */ },
{ type: 'redis', /* ... */ },
],
},
},
}
MIT