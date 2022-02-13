share me:

Nuxt Speedkit

Nuxt Speedkit takes over the Lighthouse performance optimization of your generated website. All used components and resources are loaded on demand based on the viewport.

Requirements

NodeJS >= 12.x.x

NuxtJS >= 2.15.0

Features

dynamic loading of viewport based page resources like fonts (subselectors, media queries), components, pictures

optional loading prevention of resources at low bandwidth or weak hardware

prevents the loading of unnecessary resources (including components) that are outside the current viewport.

optional info layer concept to inform users about a reduced UX when bandwidth or hardware is compromised.

Results

delivery of the minimum required resources based on the current viewport

if you use the tools as specified you will get a lighthouse performance score of 100/100

Browsers support

You can use nuxt-speedkit with Internet Explorer 11 browser. Learn more at Browser compatibility



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

iOS Safari

Samsung

Opera

Vivaldi Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Development

Clone this repository. Install dependencies using npm install or yarn install . Start development server using npm run dev or yarn dev .

Preview

Clone this repository. Install dependencies using npm install or yarn install . Build and start with express npm run start:generate or yarn start:generate . Open http://127.0.0.1:3000 in Browser.

TODOs

License

MIT License