nuxt-speedkit

by GrabarzUndPartner
1.3.1 (see all)

nuxt-speedkit will help you to improve the lighthouse performance score (100/100) of your website.

Overview

Categories

Readme

nuxt-speedkit

Nuxt Speedkit

Grabarz & Partner - Module

Nuxt Speedkit takes over the Lighthouse performance optimization of your generated website. All used components and resources are loaded on demand based on the viewport.

Requirements

  • NodeJS >= 12.x.x
  • NuxtJS >= 2.15.0

Features

  • dynamic loading of viewport based page resources like fonts (subselectors, media queries), components, pictures
  • optional loading prevention of resources at low bandwidth or weak hardware
  • prevents the loading of unnecessary resources (including components) that are outside the current viewport.
  • optional info layer concept to inform users about a reduced UX when bandwidth or hardware is compromised.

Results

  • delivery of the minimum required resources based on the current viewport
  • if you use the tools as specified you will get a lighthouse performance score of 100/100

Browsers support

You can use nuxt-speedkit with Internet Explorer 11 browser. Learn more at Browser compatibility

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		iOS Safari
iOS Safari		Samsung
Samsung		Opera
Opera		Vivaldi
Vivaldi
Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Development

  1. Clone this repository.
  2. Install dependencies using npm install or yarn install.
  3. Start development server using npm run dev or yarn dev.

Preview

  1. Clone this repository.
  2. Install dependencies using npm install or yarn install.
  3. Build and start with express npm run start:generate or yarn start:generate.
  4. Open http://127.0.0.1:3000 in Browser.

License

MIT License

