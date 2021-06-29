openbase logo
nsm

nuxt-social-meta

by Aleksey Pleshkov
1.0.0 (see all)

Nuxt.js module generate meta-tags for social networks - Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn (and the rest uses OG tags, such as Discord etc.).

npm
GitHub
Documentation
2.2K

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Nuxt social meta

Install

npm i nuxt-social-meta --save

# or, with yarn:

yarn add nuxt-social-meta

Usage

Add module to your nuxt.config.js

module.exports = {
  modules: [
    ...[
      "nuxt-social-meta",
      {
        url: "Site url",
        title: "Title",
        site_name: "Site name",
        description: "Site description",
        img: "Link to image in static folder",
        img_size: { width: "Image width in px", height: "Image height in px" },
        locale: "en_US",
        twitter: "@user",
        twitter_card: "summary_large_image",
        theme_color: "#theme-color",
      },
    ],
  ],
};

