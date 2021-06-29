Nuxt.js module generate meta-tags for social networks - Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn (and the rest uses OG tags, such as Discord etc.).
npm i nuxt-social-meta --save
# or, with yarn:
yarn add nuxt-social-meta
Add module to your
nuxt.config.js
module.exports = {
modules: [
...[
"nuxt-social-meta",
{
url: "Site url",
title: "Title",
site_name: "Site name",
description: "Site description",
img: "Link to image in static folder",
img_size: { width: "Image width in px", height: "Image height in px" },
locale: "en_US",
twitter: "@user",
twitter_card: "summary_large_image",
theme_color: "#theme-color",
},
],
],
};