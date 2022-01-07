🛍 Shopify Module

Easy Shopify Buy client integration with Nuxt.js

Setup

Install with yarn:

yarn add nuxt-shopify

Install with npm:

npm install nuxt-shopify

nuxt.config.js

module .exports = { modules: [ 'nuxt-shopify' ], shopify: { domain: 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com' , storefrontAccessToken: 'your-storefront-access-token' , unoptimized: false , language: 'ja-JP' , }, };

OR

module .exports = { modules: [ 'nuxt-shopify' ], env: { SHOPIFY_DOMAIN: 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com' , SHOPIFY_ACCESS_TOKEN: 'your-storefront-access-token' , }, };

Don't have a Storefront Access Token yet? Get started.

Usage

Component

asyncData

async asyncData({ $shopify, params }) { const product = await $shopify.product.fetch(params.id); return { product }; }

methods / created / mounted /etc

methods: { async fetchProduct(productId) { this .product = await this .$shopify.product.fetch(productId); } }

Store actions (including nuxtServerInit )

{ actions: { async fetchAllProducts ({ commit }) { const products = await this .$shopify.product.fetchAll(); commit( 'SET_PRODUCTS' , products) } } }

Shopify Client

Examples from the official shopify-buy sdk library

Fetching products

this .$shopify.product.fetchAll().then( ( products ) => { console .log(products); }); const productId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=' ; this .$shopify.product.fetch(productId).then( ( product ) => { console .log(product); });

Fetching Collections

this .$shopify.collection.fetchAllWithProducts().then( ( collections ) => { console .log(collections); console .log(collections[ 0 ].products); }); const collectionId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Db2xsZWN0aW9uLzM2OTMxMjU4NA==' ; this .$shopify.collection.fetchWithProducts(collectionId).then( ( collection ) => { console .log(collection); console .log(collection.products); });

Creating a checkout

this .$shopify.checkout.create().then( ( checkout ) => { console .log(checkout); });

Adding Line Items

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI=' ; const lineItemsToAdd = [ { variantId: 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0VmFyaWFudC8yOTEwNjAyMjc5Mg==' , quantity: 5 , customAttributes: [{ key: 'MyKey' , value: 'MyValue' }], }, ]; this .$shopify.checkout.addLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemsToAdd).then( ( checkout ) => { console .log(checkout.lineItems); });

Updating checkout attributes

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9DaGVja291dC9kMTZmM2EzMDM4Yjc4N=' ; const input = { customAttributes: [{ key: 'MyKey' , value: 'MyValue' }] }; this .$shopify.checkout.updateAttributes(checkoutId, input).then( ( checkout ) => { });

Updating Line Items

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI=' ; const lineItemsToUpdate = [{ id: 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=' , quantity: 2 }]; this .$shopify.checkout.updateLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemsToUpdate).then( ( checkout ) => { console .log(checkout.lineItems); });

Removing Line Items

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI=' ; const lineItemIdsToRemove = [ 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=' ]; this .$shopify.checkout.removeLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemIdsToRemove).then( ( checkout ) => { console .log(checkout.lineItems); });

Fetching a Checkout

const checkoutId = '2U4NWNkYzI4ZWEyOTdlOD9rZXk9MDVjMzY3Zjk3YWM0YWJjNGRhMTkwMDgwYTUzOGJmYmI=' ; this .$shopify.checkout.fetch(checkoutId).then( ( checkout ) => { console .log(checkout); });

Adding a Discount

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI=' ; const discountCode = 'best-discount-ever' ; this .$shopify.checkout.addDiscount(checkoutId, discountCode).then( ( checkout ) => { console .log(checkout); });

Removing a Discount

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI=' ; this .$shopify.checkout.removeDiscount(checkoutId).then( ( checkout ) => { console .log(checkout); });

Updating a Shipping Address

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI=' ; const shippingAddress = { address1: 'Chestnut Street 92' , address2: 'Apartment 2' , city: 'Louisville' , company: null , country: 'United States' , firstName: 'Bob' , lastName: 'Norman' , phone: '555-625-1199' , province: 'Kentucky' , zip: '40202' , }; this .$shopify.checkout.updateShippingAddress(checkoutId, shippingAddress).then( ( checkout ) => { });

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Build the module using yarn build or npm run build Start development server using yarn dev or npm run dev

📑 License

MIT License