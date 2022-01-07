Easy Shopify Buy client integration with Nuxt.js
Install with yarn:
yarn add nuxt-shopify
Install with npm:
npm install nuxt-shopify
nuxt.config.js
module.exports = {
modules: ['nuxt-shopify'],
shopify: {
/**
* Your shopify domain
*/
domain: 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com',
/**
* Your shopify storefront access token
*/
storefrontAccessToken: 'your-storefront-access-token',
/**
* This will be larger than the optimized version, as it will contain all fields that are available in the
* Storefront API. (https://help.shopify.com/en/api/custom-storefronts/storefront-api/reference)
* This should only be used when you need to add custom queries to supplement the JS Buy SDK queries.
*/
unoptimized: false,
/**
* Set language to return translated content (optional)
*/
language: 'ja-JP',
},
};
OR
module.exports = {
modules: ['nuxt-shopify'],
env: {
SHOPIFY_DOMAIN: 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com', // your shopify domain
SHOPIFY_ACCESS_TOKEN: 'your-storefront-access-token', // your shopify storefront access token
},
};
Don't have a Storefront Access Token yet? Get started.
asyncData
async asyncData({ $shopify, params }) {
const product = await $shopify.product.fetch(params.id);
return { product };
}
methods/
created/
mounted/etc
methods: {
async fetchProduct(productId) {
this.product = await this.$shopify.product.fetch(productId);
}
}
nuxtServerInit)
// In store
{
actions: {
async fetchAllProducts ({ commit }) {
const products = await this.$shopify.product.fetchAll();
commit('SET_PRODUCTS', products)
}
}
}
Examples from the official shopify-buy sdk library
// Fetch all products in your shop
this.$shopify.product.fetchAll().then((products) => {
// Do something with the products
console.log(products);
});
// Fetch a single product by ID
const productId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=';
this.$shopify.product.fetch(productId).then((product) => {
// Do something with the product
console.log(product);
});
// Fetch all collections, including their products
this.$shopify.collection.fetchAllWithProducts().then((collections) => {
// Do something with the collections
console.log(collections);
console.log(collections[0].products);
});
// Fetch a single collection by ID, including its products
const collectionId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Db2xsZWN0aW9uLzM2OTMxMjU4NA==';
this.$shopify.collection.fetchWithProducts(collectionId).then((collection) => {
// Do something with the collection
console.log(collection);
console.log(collection.products);
});
// Create an empty checkout
this.$shopify.checkout.create().then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the checkout
console.log(checkout);
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const lineItemsToAdd = [
{
variantId: 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0VmFyaWFudC8yOTEwNjAyMjc5Mg==',
quantity: 5,
customAttributes: [{ key: 'MyKey', value: 'MyValue' }],
},
];
// Add an item to the checkout
this.$shopify.checkout.addLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemsToAdd).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
console.log(checkout.lineItems); // Array with one additional line item
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9DaGVja291dC9kMTZmM2EzMDM4Yjc4N=';
const input = { customAttributes: [{ key: 'MyKey', value: 'MyValue' }] };
this.$shopify.checkout.updateAttributes(checkoutId, input).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const lineItemsToUpdate = [{ id: 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=', quantity: 2 }];
// Update the line item on the checkout (change the quantity or variant)
this.$shopify.checkout.updateLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemsToUpdate).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
console.log(checkout.lineItems); // Quantity of line item 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=' updated to 2
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const lineItemIdsToRemove = ['Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ='];
// Remove an item from the checkout
this.$shopify.checkout.removeLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemIdsToRemove).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
console.log(checkout.lineItems); // Checkout with line item 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=' removed
});
const checkoutId = '2U4NWNkYzI4ZWEyOTdlOD9rZXk9MDVjMzY3Zjk3YWM0YWJjNGRhMTkwMDgwYTUzOGJmYmI=';
this.$shopify.checkout.fetch(checkoutId).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the checkout
console.log(checkout);
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const discountCode = 'best-discount-ever';
// Add a discount code to the checkout
this.$shopify.checkout.addDiscount(checkoutId, discountCode).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
console.log(checkout);
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
// Removes the applied discount from an existing checkout.
this.$shopify.checkout.removeDiscount(checkoutId).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
console.log(checkout);
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const shippingAddress = {
address1: 'Chestnut Street 92',
address2: 'Apartment 2',
city: 'Louisville',
company: null,
country: 'United States',
firstName: 'Bob',
lastName: 'Norman',
phone: '555-625-1199',
province: 'Kentucky',
zip: '40202',
};
// Update the shipping address for an existing checkout.
this.$shopify.checkout.updateShippingAddress(checkoutId, shippingAddress).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
});
yarn install or
npm install
yarn build or
npm run build
yarn dev or
npm run dev