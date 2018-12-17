openbase logo
ns

nuxt-session

by Timkor
1.0.3 (see all)

Add session support in Nuxt.js using express and express-session, accessible in server middleware

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

972

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews



Readme

nuxt-session

Add session support in Nuxt.js, accessible in server middleware using express and express-session

Quick start

  1. Add nuxt-session dependency using npm to your project:
npm install nuxt-session
  1. Add nuxt-session to modules section of nuxt.config.js:
{    
    modules: ['nuxt-session'],
}

Note that if you do not use express and express-session already:

npm install express express-session

Usage

Usage in Nuxt.js serverMiddleware:

module.exports = (req, res, next) => {
    
    // Get the session ID:
    console.log(req.session.id);

    // Assign some value to session:
    req.session.someKey = 'some value';
    
    // Get some value:
    const someOtherValue = req.session.someOtherKey;
    
    
    next();
}

Usage in nuxt-api module:

The session object will automatically be injected into the context of nuxt-api.

File /server/api/cart/add.js:

export default {

    method: 'POST',

    params: {
        productId: {
            type: String,
            required: true
        }
    },

    call({productId}, {session}) {

        if (!session.cart) {
            session.cart = [];
        }

        session.cart.push(productId);

        return session.cart;
    }
};

Usage in nuxtServerInit

File /store/index.js:

export const actions = {
    
    async nuxtServerInit({dispatch, commit}, {req}) {

        // Get session ID:
        const sessionId = req.session.id;

        // Or set initial cart state:
        if (session && session.cart) {
            dispatch('cart/setProducts', session.cart);
        }
    }
};

Configure

Pass the express-session options directly into this module:

{    
    modules: [
        [
            'nuxt-session', 
            {
                // express-session options:
                name: 'nuxt-session-id',
                secret: 'some secret key'
            }
        ],
    ],
}

Configuring using a function:

For some session stores you will need the express session object. You can get it by passing the options as as function:

{    
    modules: [
        [
            'nuxt-session', 
            (session) => {
                
                // Use the session object:
                var RedisStore = require('connect-redis')(session);

                return {

                    name: 'sessionId',
                    store: new RedisStore({
                        host: 'localhost',
                        port: '1234'
                    }),
                    secret: 'some secret key',
                    
                    cookie: { 
                        maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 * 52 * 2 // 2 years
                    },
                    saveUninitialized: true,
                    resave: false
                };
        ],
    ],
}

