Add session support in Nuxt.js, accessible in server middleware using express and express-session

Quick start

Add nuxt-session dependency using npm to your project:

npm install nuxt-session

Add nuxt-session to modules section of nuxt.config.js :

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-session' ], }

Note that if you do not use express and express-session already:

npm install express express-session

Usage

Usage in Nuxt.js serverMiddleware:

module .exports = ( req, res, next ) => { console .log(req.session.id); req.session.someKey = 'some value' ; const someOtherValue = req.session.someOtherKey; next(); }

Usage in nuxt-api module:

The session object will automatically be injected into the context of nuxt-api .

File /server/api/cart/add.js :

export default { method : 'POST' , params : { productId : { type : String , required : true } }, call({productId}, {session}) { if (!session.cart) { session.cart = []; } session.cart.push(productId); return session.cart; } };

Usage in nuxtServerInit

File /store/index.js :

export const actions = { async nuxtServerInit({dispatch, commit}, {req}) { const sessionId = req.session.id; if (session && session.cart) { dispatch( 'cart/setProducts' , session.cart); } } };

Configure

Pass the express-session options directly into this module:

{ modules : [ [ 'nuxt-session' , { name : 'nuxt-session-id' , secret : 'some secret key' } ], ], }

Configuring using a function:

For some session stores you will need the express session object. You can get it by passing the options as as function: