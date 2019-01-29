⚠️ We are closing the support for this package and transferred to the official community package. So we strongly suggest that you use the official community package @nuxtjs/style-resources.
// nuxt-sass-resorces-loader
export default {
modules: [
'nuxt-sass-resources-loader'
],
// your settings here
sassResources: [
'@/path/to/first-resources.sass'
]
}
// @nuxtjs/style-resources
export default {
modules: [
'@nuxtjs/style-resources',
],
styleResources: {
// your settings here
scss: ['@/path/to/first-resources.sass'],
less: [],
stylus: []
}
}
This module does all the hard work of configuring sass-resources-loader for your nuxt application.
sass-resources-loader@import your SASS resources into every required SASS module. So you can use your shared variables & mixins across all SASS styles without manually importing them in each file. Made to work with CSS Modules!
npm i nuxt-sass-resources-loader
# or
yarn add nuxt-sass-resources-loader
Note that installing as a dev dependency
--save-devor
-Dwill not work correctly.
You can use the nuxtjs aliases to resolve the file path.
module.exports = {
modules: [
// provide path to the file with resources
['nuxt-sass-resources-loader', '@/path/to/resources.scss'],
// or array of paths
['nuxt-sass-resources-loader', [
'@/path/to/first-resources.sass',
'@/path/to/second-resources.scss',
]],
// or the native options
['nuxt-sass-resources-loader', {
resources: '@/path/to/resources.sass'
}],
// or from the npm package
['nuxt-sass-resources-loader', 'my-package/sass/resources.scss']
],
}
with sass resources option. require v1.1+
// nuxt.config.js
module.exports = {
modules: [
'nuxt-sass-resources-loader'
],
sassResources: [
'@/path/to/first-resources.sass'
]
}
You can also use resolve from node to indicate the relative path of the file:
const resolve = require('path').resolve
...
['nuxt-sass-resources-loader', resolve(__dirname, './path/to/resources.scss')]
...
You can specify glob patterns to match your all of your files in the same directory.
// Specify a single path
resources: './path/to/resources/**/*.scss', // will match all files in folder and subdirectories
// or an array of paths
resources: [ './path/to/resources/**/*.scss', './path/to/another/**/*.scss' ]
Note that sass-resources-loader will resolve your files in order. If you want your variables to be accessed across all of your mixins you should specify them in first place.
resources: [ './path/to/variables/vars.scss', './path/to/mixins/**/*.scss' ]
For more details see the official documentation