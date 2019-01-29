⚠️ We are closing the support for this package and transferred to the official community package. So we strongly suggest that you use the official community package @nuxtjs/style-resources.

Specially thanks our contributors submitting bug reports, feature requests and commenting on issues

Migration guide

export default { modules : [ 'nuxt-sass-resources-loader' ], sassResources : [ '@/path/to/first-resources.sass' ] }

export default { modules : [ '@nuxtjs/style-resources' , ], styleResources : { scss : [ '@/path/to/first-resources.sass' ], less : [], stylus : [] } }

This module does all the hard work of configuring sass-resources-loader for your nuxt application.

sass-resources-loader @import your SASS resources into every required SASS module. So you can use your shared variables & mixins across all SASS styles without manually importing them in each file. Made to work with CSS Modules!

Install

npm i nuxt-sass-resources-loader yarn add nuxt-sass-resources-loader

Note that installing as a dev dependency --save-dev or -D will not work correctly.

Usage

You can use the nuxtjs aliases to resolve the file path.

module .exports = { modules : [ [ 'nuxt-sass-resources-loader' , '@/path/to/resources.scss' ], [ 'nuxt-sass-resources-loader' , [ '@/path/to/first-resources.sass' , '@/path/to/second-resources.scss' , ]], [ 'nuxt-sass-resources-loader' , { resources : '@/path/to/resources.sass' }], [ 'nuxt-sass-resources-loader' , 'my-package/sass/resources.scss' ] ], }

with sass resources option. require v1.1+

module .exports = { modules : [ 'nuxt-sass-resources-loader' ], sassResources : [ '@/path/to/first-resources.sass' ] }

You can also use resolve from node to indicate the relative path of the file: const resolve = require ( 'path' ).resolve ... [ 'nuxt-sass-resources-loader' , resolve(__dirname, './path/to/resources.scss' )] ...

Glob pattern matching

You can specify glob patterns to match your all of your files in the same directory.

resources : './path/to/resources/**/*.scss' , resources : [ './path/to/resources/**/*.scss' , './path/to/another/**/*.scss' ]

Note that sass-resources-loader will resolve your files in order. If you want your variables to be accessed across all of your mixins you should specify them in first place.

resources: [ './path/to/variables/vars.scss' , './path/to/mixins/**/*.scss' ]

License

MIT