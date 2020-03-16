Rollbar module for NuxtJS

Setup

Add nuxt-rollbar-module dependency using yarn or npm to your project

npm install --save nuxt-rollbar-module yarn add nuxt-rollbar-module

Add nuxt-rollbar-module to modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-rollbar-module' , [ 'nuxt-rollbar-module' , { serverAccessToken : 'YOUR_ROLLBAR_SERVER_TOKEN' , clientAccessToken : 'YOUR_ROLLBAR_CLIENT_TOKEN' , config : { } } ] ] }

Usage

Enter your project access tokens in the NuxtJS config file. See Rollbar javascript documentation for options.

Usage in Vue.js

Vue.rollbar.debug( 'Yohyo!' ) this .$rollbar.debug( 'Yohyo!' )

Usage in Nuxt.js

export default { asyncData(context) { context.$rollbar.debug( 'Yohyo!' ) }, created() { this .$rollbar.debug( 'Yohyo!' ) if (process.server) { this .$rollbar.debug( 'from server side' ) } if (process.client) { this .$rollbar.debug( 'from client side' ) } }, mounted() { this .$rollbar.debug( 'Yohyo!' ) } }

Options

Development

Clone this repository

Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install

or Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Gaël Reyrol me@gaelreyrol.com