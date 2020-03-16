openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nrm

nuxt-rollbar-module

by Gaël Reyrol
1.1.0 (see all)

Nuxt.js module for Rollbar

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nuxt-rollbar-module

npm (scoped with tag) npm CircleCI Codecov Dependencies js-standard-style

Rollbar module for NuxtJS

Setup

  • Add nuxt-rollbar-module dependency using yarn or npm to your project
npm install --save nuxt-rollbar-module
yarn add nuxt-rollbar-module
  • Add nuxt-rollbar-module to modules section of nuxt.config.js
{
  modules: [
    // Simple usage
    'nuxt-rollbar-module',

    // With options
    [
      'nuxt-rollbar-module',
      {
        serverAccessToken: 'YOUR_ROLLBAR_SERVER_TOKEN',
        clientAccessToken: 'YOUR_ROLLBAR_CLIENT_TOKEN',
        config: {
          // Addtional config
        }
      }
    ]
  ]
}

Usage

Enter your project access tokens in the NuxtJS config file. See Rollbar javascript documentation for options.

Usage in Vue.js

Vue.rollbar.debug('Yohyo!')
// or in a vue component
this.$rollbar.debug('Yohyo!')

Usage in Nuxt.js

export default {
  asyncData(context) {
    // called by only server side
    context.$rollbar.debug('Yohyo!')
  },

  created() {
    // called by both server side and client side
    this.$rollbar.debug('Yohyo!')

    if (process.server) {
      this.$rollbar.debug('from server side')
    }

    if (process.client) {
      this.$rollbar.debug('from client side')
    }
  },

  mounted() {
    // called by only client side
    this.$rollbar.debug('Yohyo!')
  }
}

Options

Development

  • Clone this repository
  • Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  • Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Gaël Reyrol me@gaelreyrol.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial