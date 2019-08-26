Automatically generates favicons and app icons with different sizes using rfg-api.
head
@nuxtjs/manifest, so should not overwrite existing properties
nuxt-rfg-icon will by default not run in dev mode, set NODE_ENV=production to override
npm install --save nuxt-rfg-icon or use yarn
nuxt-rfg-icon to
modules section of
nuxt.config.js before the line
@nuxtjs/manifest
modules: [
// Simple usage
'nuxt-rfg-icon',
'@nuxtjs/manifest',
// With options
['nuxt-rfg-icon', { masterPicture: '' }],
// or use global options
'rfg-icon': {
static: true,
staticPath: '/_favicons/',
masterPicture: 'static/icon.png',
rfg: <faviconDescription.json from realfavicongenerator.net>
}
]
static/icon.png. Recommended to be square png and >=
512x512px
masterPicture
[srcDir]/static/icon.png
static
true
If false, icon files will be added as webpack assets during each build. There is no intermediate saving. If true, the headers to be added are saved as
headers.json. If headers.json and manifest.json exists while building, the existing files are used and not retrieved from the RealFaviconGenerator api unless
force is ticked
staticPath
icons
The static path where the favicons will be saved if
static is enabled`
force
false
If true and static files is enabled, force to retrieve new favicons from the RealFaviconGenerator api even when
headers.json and
manifest.json exist
rfg
The faviconDescription configuration from realfavicongenerator.net. Upload your image on the website and choose your settings. Next click on
Generate favicons, click on the tab
Node CLI and copy the contents of the
faviconDescription.json file to your
nuxt.config.js
rfg: {
design: {
ios: {
pictureAspect: 'backgroundAndMargin',
backgroundColor: '#ffffff',
margin: '14%',
assets: {
ios6AndPriorIcons: false,
ios7AndLaterIcons: false,
precomposedIcons: false,
declareOnlyDefaultIcon: true
}
},
desktopBrowser: {},
windows: {
pictureAspect: 'whiteSilhouette',
backgroundColor: '#ffffff',
onConflict: 'override',
assets: {
windows80Ie10Tile: false,
windows10Ie11EdgeTiles: {
small: false,
medium: true,
big: false,
rectangle: false
}
}
},
androidChrome: {
pictureAspect: 'noChange',
themeColor: '#ffffff',
manifest: {
display: 'standalone',
orientation: 'notSet',
onConflict: 'override',
declared: true
},
assets: {
legacyIcon: false,
lowResolutionIcons: false
}
},
safariPinnedTab: {
pictureAspect: 'silhouette',
themeColor: '#5bbad5'
}
},
settings: {
scalingAlgorithm: 'Mitchell',
errorOnImageTooSmall: false
}
}