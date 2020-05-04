nuxt-purgecss dependency to your project
yarn add --dev nuxt-purgecss # or npm install --save-dev nuxt-purgecss
nuxt-purgecss to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
// Simple usage
'nuxt-purgecss',
// With options
['nuxt-purgecss', { /* module options */ }],
]
}
⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a
dependency (No
--dev or
--save-dev flags) and use
modules section in
nuxt.config.js instead of
buildModules.
Before diving into the individual attributes, please have a look at the default settings of the module.
The defaults will scan all your
.vue or
.js components in the common Nuxt folders, as well as checking your
nuxt.config.js for used classes.
Furthermore, typical classes (like these needed for transitions, the nuxt link ones or those set when using scoped styles) are whitelisted already.
These settings should be a good foundation for a variety of projects.
You can define every option either as function or as static value (primitives, objects, arrays, ...). if you use a function, the default value will be provided as the first argument.
If you don't use a function to define you properties, the module will try to
merge them with the default values. This can be handy for
paths,
whitelist and so on because
the defaults are quite sensible. If you don't want to have the defaults include, just use a function.
String ('webpack' or 'postcss')
postcss
Defines the mode, PurgeCSS should be used in.
build.extractCSS: true
build.postcss object (no array) or default settings
Boolean
options.dev === false (Disabled during
nuxt dev, enabled otherwise)
Enables/Disables the module
Please read the PurgeCSS docs for information about PurgeCSS-related information.
Instead of
content we use
paths to specify the paths PurgeCSS should look into (explained here.
This applies to both modes, not only to
webpack mode.
//nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
'nuxt-purgecss',
]
}
//nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
'nuxt-purgecss',
],
purgeCSS: {
whitelist: () => ['only-this-class'],
}
}
//nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
'nuxt-purgecss',
],
purgeCSS: {
whitelist: ['defaults-and-this-class'],
}
}
//nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
'nuxt-purgecss',
],
purgeCSS: {
whitelist: (defaultWhitelst) => defaultWhitelst.slice(1),
}
}
Only one extractor can be applied to each file extention. If you want to apply a custom extractor to the extensions that the default extractor already covers, you have to override the default extractor. This is only possible with the functional notation.
//nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
'nuxt-purgecss',
],
purgeCSS: {
extractors: () => [
{
extractor(content) {
return content.match(/[A-z0-9-:\\/]+/g)
},
extensions: ['html', 'vue', 'js']
},
{
extractor(content) {
return content.match(/[A-z0-9-\\/]+/g)
},
extensions: ['vue'] // This will not work, because the above extractor is applied to 'vue' already.
}
]
}
}
mode: 'webpack' to your config.
postcss mode, you can remove the
mode: 'postcss' line from your config
tailwind module, you don't need to do anything
nuxt-link-active). If you whitelisted these before, you can remove them.
