Nuxt PurgeCSS - Drop superfluous CSS!

Features

Remove unneeded CSS with ease

Webpack or PostCSS mode

Already comes with mighty default settings

Built on top of purgecss

Nuxt 2 (and only Nuxt 2) support

Fully tested!

Setup

Add nuxt-purgecss dependency to your project

yarn add --dev nuxt-purgecss

Add nuxt-purgecss to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ 'nuxt-purgecss' , [ 'nuxt-purgecss' , { }], ] }

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --dev or --save-dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules .

Options

Defaults

Before diving into the individual attributes, please have a look at the default settings of the module.

The defaults will scan all your .vue or .js components in the common Nuxt folders, as well as checking your nuxt.config.js for used classes. Furthermore, typical classes (like these needed for transitions, the nuxt link ones or those set when using scoped styles) are whitelisted already.

These settings should be a good foundation for a variety of projects.

Merging defaults

You can define every option either as function or as static value (primitives, objects, arrays, ...). if you use a function, the default value will be provided as the first argument.

If you don't use a function to define you properties, the module will try to merge them with the default values. This can be handy for paths , whitelist and so on because the defaults are quite sensible. If you don't want to have the defaults include, just use a function.

Properties in-depth

mode

Type: String ('webpack' or 'postcss')

('webpack' or 'postcss') Default: postcss

Defines the mode, PurgeCSS should be used in.

Webpack mode can only be used with build.extractCSS: true

PostCSS mode can only be used with a build.postcss object (no array) or default settings

enabled

Type: Boolean

Default: options.dev === false (Disabled during nuxt dev , enabled otherwise)

Enables/Disables the module

PurgeCSS options

Please read the PurgeCSS docs for information about PurgeCSS-related information.

Instead of content we use paths to specify the paths PurgeCSS should look into (explained here. This applies to both modes, not only to webpack mode .

Examples

Default setup

export default { buildModules : [ 'nuxt-purgecss' , ] }

Override a default value

export default { buildModules : [ 'nuxt-purgecss' , ], purgeCSS : { whitelist : () => [ 'only-this-class' ], } }

Append a value to the defaults

export default { buildModules : [ 'nuxt-purgecss' , ], purgeCSS : { whitelist : [ 'defaults-and-this-class' ], } }

Override a default value

export default { buildModules : [ 'nuxt-purgecss' , ], purgeCSS : { whitelist : ( defaultWhitelst ) => defaultWhitelst.slice( 1 ), } }

Use custom extractors

Only one extractor can be applied to each file extention. If you want to apply a custom extractor to the extensions that the default extractor already covers, you have to override the default extractor. This is only possible with the functional notation.

export default { buildModules : [ 'nuxt-purgecss' , ], purgeCSS : { extractors : () => [ { extractor(content) { return content.match( /[A-z0-9-:\\/]+/g ) }, extensions : [ 'html' , 'vue' , 'js' ] }, { extractor(content) { return content.match( /[A-z0-9-\\/]+/g ) }, extensions : [ 'vue' ] } ] } }

Migrating from v0.x

Review the Release Notes for all changes Bump to 1.x Ensure the plugin is running in the right mode If you used the default mode, you have to add mode: 'webpack' to your config.

to your config. If you used the postcss mode, you can remove the mode: 'postcss' line from your config

mode, you can remove the line from your config If you used this module only with the Nuxt tailwind module, you don't need to do anything Read about the internal changes of PurgeCSS 2 Update your extractor and change the syntax from a class to a function (see 4.) Unused styles from SFCs are now purged. If you don't want that, whitelist them. The regex for CSS classes changed. This should not be breaking in most cases. The whitelist now includes nuxt link classes (e.g. nuxt-link-active ). If you whitelisted these before, you can remove them. The whitelist now includes move transition classes. If you whitelisted these before, you can remove them. Test on your staging server (or locally) before deploying!

