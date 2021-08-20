openbase logo
nuxt-property-decorator

by nuxt-community
2.9.1

Property decorators for Nuxt (base on vue-property-decorator)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.9K

GitHub Stars

371

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Nuxt Property Decorator


Handy ES / TypeScript decorators for class-style Vue components in Nuxt (based on Vue class component) and Property decorators for Vue (bases on Vue Property Decorator) and Vuex (based on Vuex Class)

This library fully depends on vue-class-component.

License

MIT License

Install

Installation is very easy

npm i -S nuxt-property-decorator

or

yarn add nuxt-property-decorator

Nuxt JS Instructions

It works out of the box with Nuxt JS.

Nuxt TS Instructions

It works out of the box with Nuxt TS.

Decorators and helpers

There are following decorators:

Other exports

  • namespace
  • mixins
  • Vue

Hooks

Vue Router hooks

  • beforeRouteEnter
  • beforeRouteUpdate
  • beforeRouteLeave

Nuxt hooks

  • asyncData
  • fetch
  • fetchOnServer
  • head
  • key
  • layout
  • loading
  • middleware
  • scrollToTop
  • transition
  • validate
  • watchQuery
  • meta

Vue-class Hooks

  • data
  • beforeCreate
  • created
  • beforeMount
  • mounted
  • beforeDestroy
  • destroyed
  • beforeUpdate
  • updated
  • activated
  • deactivated
  • render
  • errorCaptured
  • serverPrefetch

Usage

import {
  Component,
  Inject,
  Model,
  Prop,
  Provide,
  Vue,
  Watch,
} from "nuxt-property-decorator"

const s = Symbol("baz")

@Component({
  components: { comp },
})
export class MyComponent extends Vue {
  @Inject() foo!: string
  @Inject("bar") bar!: string
  @Inject(s) baz!: string

  @Model("change") checked!: boolean

  @Prop()
  propA!: number

  @Prop({ default: "default value" })
  propB!: string

  @Prop([String, Boolean])
  propC!: string | boolean

  @Prop({ type: null })
  propD!: any

  @Provide() foo = "foo"
  @Provide("bar") baz = "bar"

  @Watch("child")
  onChildChanged(val: string, oldVal: string) {}

  @Watch("person", { immediate: true, deep: true })
  onPersonChanged(val: Person, oldVal: Person) {}

  beforeRouteLeave(to, from, next) {
    // called when the route that renders this component is about to
    // be navigated away from.
    // has access to `this` component instance.
  }
}

is equivalent to

const s = Symbol("baz")

export const MyComponent = Vue.extend({
  name: "MyComponent",
  components: { comp },
  inject: {
    foo: "foo",
    bar: "bar",
    [s]: s,
  },
  model: {
    prop: "checked",
    event: "change",
  },
  props: {
    checked: Boolean,
    propA: Number,
    propB: {
      type: String,
      default: "default value",
    },
    propC: [String, Boolean],
    propD: { type: null },
  },
  data() {
    return {
      foo: "foo",
      baz: "bar",
    }
  },
  provide() {
    return {
      foo: this.foo,
      bar: this.baz,
    }
  },
  methods: {
    onChildChanged(val, oldVal) {},
    onPersonChanged(val, oldVal) {},
  },
  beforeRouteLeave(to, from, next) {
    // called when the route that renders this component is about to
    // be navigated away from.
    // has access to `this` component instance.
  },
  watch: {
    child: {
      handler: "onChildChanged",
      immediate: false,
      deep: false,
    },
    person: {
      handler: "onPersonChanged",
      immediate: true,
      deep: true,
    },
  },
})

As you can see at propA and propB, the type can be inferred automatically when it's a simple type. For more complex types like enums you do need to specify it specifically. Also this library needs to have emitDecoratorMetadata set to true for this to work.

See also:

