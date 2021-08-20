Nuxt Property Decorator





Handy ES / TypeScript decorators for class-style Vue components in Nuxt (based on Vue class component) and Property decorators for Vue (bases on Vue Property Decorator) and Vuex (based on Vuex Class)

This library fully depends on vue-class-component.

License

MIT License

Install

Installation is very easy

npm i -S nuxt-property-decorator

or

yarn add nuxt-property-decorator

Nuxt JS Instructions

It works out of the box with Nuxt JS.

Nuxt TS Instructions

It works out of the box with Nuxt TS.

Decorators and helpers

There are following decorators:

Nuxt specific decorators @Off - decorator of \$off @On - decorator of \$on @Once - decorator of \$once @NextTick -decorator of \$nextTick

exported from vue-class-component @Component

exported from vue-property-decorator @Emit @Inject @InjectReactive @Model @ModelSync @Prop @PropSync @Provide @ProvideReactive @Ref @VModel @Watch

exported from vuex-class @State @Getter @Action @Mutation

exported from vuex-module-decorators Module, getModule, VuexModule, VuexMutation ( Mutation from original renamed to avoid conflict with 'vuex-class' one), MutationAction, VuexAction ( Action from original renamed to avoid conflict with 'vuex-class' one),



Other exports

namespace

mixins

Vue

Hooks

Vue Router hooks

beforeRouteEnter

beforeRouteUpdate

beforeRouteLeave

Nuxt hooks

asyncData

fetch

fetchOnServer

head

key

layout

loading

middleware

scrollToTop

transition

validate

watchQuery

meta

Vue-class Hooks

data

beforeCreate

created

beforeMount

mounted

beforeDestroy

destroyed

beforeUpdate

updated

activated

deactivated

render

errorCaptured

serverPrefetch

Usage

import { Component, Inject, Model, Prop, Provide, Vue, Watch, } from "nuxt-property-decorator" const s = Symbol( "baz" ) ({ components: { comp }, }) export class MyComponent extends Vue { () foo!: string ( "bar" ) bar!: string (s) baz!: string ( "change" ) checked!: boolean () propA!: number ({ default : "default value" }) propB!: string ([ String , Boolean ]) propC!: string | boolean ({ type : null }) propD!: any () foo = "foo" ( "bar" ) baz = "bar" ( "child" ) onChildChanged(val: string , oldVal: string ) {} ( "person" , { immediate: true , deep: true }) onPersonChanged(val: Person, oldVal: Person) {} beforeRouteLeave(to, from , next) { } }

is equivalent to

const s = Symbol ( "baz" ) export const MyComponent = Vue.extend({ name : "MyComponent" , components : { comp }, inject : { foo : "foo" , bar : "bar" , [s]: s, }, model : { prop : "checked" , event : "change" , }, props : { checked : Boolean , propA : Number , propB : { type : String , default : "default value" , }, propC : [ String , Boolean ], propD : { type : null }, }, data() { return { foo : "foo" , baz : "bar" , } }, provide() { return { foo : this .foo, bar : this .baz, } }, methods : { onChildChanged(val, oldVal) {}, onPersonChanged(val, oldVal) {}, }, beforeRouteLeave(to, from , next) { }, watch : { child : { handler : "onChildChanged" , immediate : false , deep : false , }, person : { handler : "onPersonChanged" , immediate : true , deep : true , }, }, })

As you can see at propA and propB , the type can be inferred automatically when it's a simple type. For more complex types like enums you do need to specify it specifically. Also this library needs to have emitDecoratorMetadata set to true for this to work.

See also: