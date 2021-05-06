Precompress files to gzip and brotli and serve them automatically

This may increase performance of your nuxt application:

Compress files to gzip and brotli at build-time, And serve them if browser supports them.

Please note:

This module uses compression-webpack-plugin for gzip and brotli. compression-webpack-plugin support brotli based on native nodejs support added in 11.7.0, so if you use lower nodejs version, this module will make only gzip version for you, but will serve brotli as well if they exist.

Module does not override render.compressor option, so it compress only build static files /.nuxt/dist/client/.

Installation

$ yarn add nuxt-precompress

Usage

As usual, add to modules section, not buildModules because of middleware using set options, if needed, this are defaults:

export default { modules : [ 'nuxt-precompress' ], nuxtPrecompress : { enabled : true , report : false , test : /\.(js|css|html|txt|xml|svg)$/ , middleware : { enabled : true , enabledStatic : true , encodingsPriority : [ 'br' , 'gzip' ], }, gzip : { enabled : true , filename : '[path].gz[query]' , threshold : 10240 , minRatio : 0.8 , compressionOptions : { level : 9 }, }, brotli : { enabled : true , filename : '[path].br[query]' , compressionOptions : { level : 11 }, threshold : 10240 , minRatio : 0.8 , }, } }

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/frenchrabbit/nuxt-precompress.git $ cd nuxt-precompress $ yarn

