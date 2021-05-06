This may increase performance of your nuxt application:
Compress files to gzip and brotli at build-time, And serve them if browser supports them.
This module uses compression-webpack-plugin for gzip and brotli. compression-webpack-plugin support brotli based on native nodejs support added in 11.7.0, so if you use lower nodejs version, this module will make only gzip version for you, but will serve brotli as well if they exist.
Module does not override render.compressor option, so it compress only build static files /.nuxt/dist/client/.
$ yarn add nuxt-precompress # or npm install
As usual, add to modules section, not buildModules because of middleware using set options, if needed, this are defaults:
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
// ...
modules: ['nuxt-precompress'],
// Default options, override if needed
nuxtPrecompress: {
enabled: true, // Enable in production
report: false, // set true to turn one console messages during module init
test: /\.(js|css|html|txt|xml|svg)$/, // files to compress on build
// Serving options
middleware: {
// You can disable middleware if you serve static files using nginx...
enabled: true,
// Enable if you have .gz or .br files in /static/ folder
enabledStatic: true,
// Priority of content-encodings, first matched with request Accept-Encoding will me served
encodingsPriority: ['br', 'gzip'],
},
// build time compression settings
gzip: {
// should compress to gzip?
enabled: true,
// compression config
// https://www.npmjs.com/package/compression-webpack-plugin
filename: '[path].gz[query]', // middleware will look for this filename
threshold: 10240,
minRatio: 0.8,
compressionOptions: { level: 9 },
},
brotli: {
// should compress to brotli?
enabled: true,
// compression config
// https://www.npmjs.com/package/compression-webpack-plugin
filename: '[path].br[query]', // middleware will look for this filename
compressionOptions: { level: 11 },
threshold: 10240,
minRatio: 0.8,
},
}
// ...
}
$ git clone https://github.com/frenchrabbit/nuxt-precompress.git
$ cd nuxt-precompress
$ yarn
