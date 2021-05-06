openbase logo
np

nuxt-precompress

by frenchrabbit
0.5.9 (see all)

Nuxt module for gzip and Brotli auto compress and serve

Popularity

Downloads/wk

784

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Precompress files to gzip and brotli and serve them automatically

This may increase performance of your nuxt application:

Compress files to gzip and brotli at build-time, And serve them if browser supports them.

Please note:

This module uses compression-webpack-plugin for gzip and brotli. compression-webpack-plugin support brotli based on native nodejs support added in 11.7.0, so if you use lower nodejs version, this module will make only gzip version for you, but will serve brotli as well if they exist.

Module does not override render.compressor option, so it compress only build static files /.nuxt/dist/client/.

Installation

$ yarn add nuxt-precompress # or npm install

Usage

As usual, add to modules section, not buildModules because of middleware using set options, if needed, this are defaults:

// nuxt.config.js
export default {
  // ...
  modules: ['nuxt-precompress'],
  // Default options, override if needed
  nuxtPrecompress: {
    enabled: true, // Enable in production
    report: false, // set true to turn one console messages during module init
    test: /\.(js|css|html|txt|xml|svg)$/, // files to compress on build
    // Serving options
    middleware: {
      // You can disable middleware if you serve static files using nginx...
      enabled: true,
      // Enable if you have .gz or .br files in /static/ folder
      enabledStatic: true, 
      // Priority of content-encodings, first matched with request Accept-Encoding will me served
      encodingsPriority: ['br', 'gzip'],
    },
 
    // build time compression settings
    gzip: {
      // should compress to gzip?
      enabled: true,
      // compression config
      // https://www.npmjs.com/package/compression-webpack-plugin
      filename: '[path].gz[query]', // middleware will look for this filename
      threshold: 10240,
      minRatio: 0.8,
      compressionOptions: { level: 9 },
    },
    brotli: {
      // should compress to brotli?
      enabled: true,
      // compression config
      // https://www.npmjs.com/package/compression-webpack-plugin
      filename: '[path].br[query]', // middleware will look for this filename
      compressionOptions: { level: 11 },
      threshold: 10240,
      minRatio: 0.8,
    },
  }
  // ...
}

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/frenchrabbit/nuxt-precompress.git
$ cd nuxt-precompress
$ yarn

License

Note

This project generated by create-nuxt-module

