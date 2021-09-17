Ease adding polyfills to your Nuxt.js project.

Requires Nuxt >= 2

Features

✔ Easy to configure

❔ Lazy load polyfills only if needed by using Feature Detection

by using ⚡️ Aims to be as fast as possible

🔧 Supports any polyfill as NPM package or JS file

⭐️ Supports polyfills from polyfill.io

Detect function can be called before loading the features

Polyfills are not included in the bundle but loaded separately

Getting started

npm install nuxt-polyfill

Add the module to your nuxt.config.js :

export default { polyfill : { features : [ { require : 'url-polyfill' }, { require : 'intersection-observer' , detect : () => 'IntersectionObserver' in window , }, { require : 'smoothscroll-polyfill' , detect : () => 'scrollBehavior' in document .documentElement.style && window .__forceSmoothScrollPolyfill__ !== true , install : ( smoothscroll ) => smoothscroll.polyfill() } ] }, modules : [ 'nuxt-polyfill' , ] }

Note: You need to install the NPM packages manually.

In order to run this example:

npm i url-polyfill intersection-observer smoothscroll-polyfill

Documentation

Type String . Not required.

Type String . NPM package or require path of JS file.

Type Function . Detection function, should return a Boolean .

Type Function . Installation function. First argument is the default export in the required file/package.

Type Boolean . Default: false Specify if the polyfill will be included into the default bundle. This will make sure the polyfill is downloaded together with the rest of your application. This might reduce page speed.

Note: If you care about Pagespeed you should choose the value of this flag carefully. It depends on the size and the probability of the availability of native support. If a polyfill's bundle size is really small and/or a polyfill is more likely required (because current support is bad), you should set this flag to true. Otherwise it's best to lazy load it.

Not supported yet. Only client polyfills are supported.

Roadmap