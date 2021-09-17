Ease adding polyfills to your Nuxt.js project.
Requires Nuxt >= 2
Feature Detection
npm install nuxt-polyfill
Add the module to your
nuxt.config.js:
export default {
// Configure polyfills:
polyfill: {
features: [
/*
Feature without detect:
Note:
This is not recommended for most polyfills
because the polyfill will always be loaded, parsed and executed.
*/
{
require: 'url-polyfill' // NPM package or require path of file
},
/*
Feature with detect:
Detection is better because the polyfill will not be
loaded, parsed and executed if it's not necessary.
*/
{
require: 'intersection-observer',
detect: () => 'IntersectionObserver' in window,
},
/*
Feature with detect & install:
Some polyfills require a installation step
Hence you could supply a install function which accepts the require result
*/
{
require: 'smoothscroll-polyfill',
// Detection found in source: https://github.com/iamdustan/smoothscroll/blob/master/src/smoothscroll.js
detect: () => 'scrollBehavior' in document.documentElement.style && window.__forceSmoothScrollPolyfill__ !== true,
// Optional install function called client side after the package is required:
install: (smoothscroll) => smoothscroll.polyfill()
}
]
},
// Add it to the modules section:
modules: [
'nuxt-polyfill',
]
}
Note: You need to install the NPM packages manually.
In order to run this example:
npm i url-polyfill intersection-observer smoothscroll-polyfill
Type
String. Not required.
Type
String. NPM package or require path of JS file.
Type
Function. Detection function, should return a
Boolean.
Type
Function. Installation function. First argument is the default export in the required file/package.
Type
Boolean. Default:
false
Specify if the polyfill will be included into the default bundle. This will make sure the polyfill is downloaded together with the rest of your application. This might reduce page speed.
Note: If you care about Pagespeed you should choose the value of this flag carefully. It depends on the size and the probability of the availability of native support. If a polyfill's bundle size is really small and/or a polyfill is more likely required (because current support is bad), you should set this flag to true. Otherwise it's best to lazy load it.
Not supported yet. Only client polyfills are supported.