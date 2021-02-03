nuxt-oauth Simple OAuth2 integration for your Nuxt app
yarn add nuxt-oauth
nuxt.config.js and configure:
// nuxt.config.js
modules: ['nuxt-oauth'],
oauth: {
sessionName: 'mySession',
secretKey: process.env.SECRET_KEY,
oauthHost: process.env.OAUTH_HOST,
oauthClientID: process.env.OAUTH_CLIENT_ID,
oauthClientSecret: process.env.OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET,
onLogout: (req, res) => {
// do something after logging out
},
fetchUser: (accessToken, request) => {
// do something to return the user
const user = User.findByToken(accessToken, request)
return user
}
}
// any-component.vue
export default {
mounted () {
const { accessToken } = this.$store.state.oauth
// fetch more details from somewhere...
}
}
nuxt-oauth will ensure users are logged in before accessing these pages):
// secret.vue
export default {
authenticated: true,
name: 'MySecretComponent'
}
|Option
|Required?
|Description
sessionName
|*
|Configure the name of the cookie that nuxt-oauth uses
secretKey
|*
|Provide a secret key to sign the encrypted cookie. Do not leak this!
oauthHost
|*
|Host of your OAuth provider (usually ending in
oauth or
oauth2). Can be string or function receiving args
(req)
oauthClientID
|*
|Client ID of your application, registered with your OAuth provider. Can be string or function receiving args
(req)
oauthClientSecret
|*
|Client ID of your application, registered with your OAuth provider. Can be string or function receiving args
(req)
scopes
|An array of scopes to authenticate against
authorizationPath
|The path to redirect users to authenticate (defaults to
/authorize)
accessTokenPath
|The path to request the access token (defaults to
/token)
moduleName
|The name of the vuex module to be created by nuxt-oauth. (defaults to
oauth)
sessionDuration
|The duration of the login session. (defaults to 24 hours)
onLogout
|Optional hook which is called after logging out. E.g. can be used to perform a full log out on your OAuth provider. Receives args
(req, res, redirectUrl). Can be asynchronous (or return a promise).
fetchUser
|Optional hook which is called when logging in to fetch your user object. Receives args
(accessToken, request, options).
testMode
|Flag which tells the module to ignore the OAuth dance and log every one in (see here for more).
pageComponentPath
|Optional page component path to replace the default page provided by this library.
To dynamically set configuration at runtime,
oauthHost,
oauthClientID,
oauthClientSecret can be strings but also can be
async functions which accept
req as their only argument. This can be useful to choose configuration based on the URL or headers of the request.
You can also use the functionality manually.
nuxt-oauth injects the following helpers into your store, components and
ctx.app:
$login and
$logout. Use these to manually log your user in or out.
Following a successful login/logout, your user will be redirected back to the page from which the helper was called (you can pass a
redirectUrl to the helpers to override this). For a full example, see below.
<!-- any-component.vue -->
<template>
<a @click="logout" v-if="loggedIn">Log Out</a>
<a @click="login" v-else>Log In</a>
</template>
<script>
export default {
asyncData({ app }) {
// Use from context
app.$login()
}
computed () {
loggedIn () {
return this.$store.state.oauth.accessToken
}
},
methods: {
login () {
// defaults to redirecting back to the current page
this.$login()
},
logout () {
// customise the redirrect url
const redirectUrl = '/my-target-path'
this.$logout(redirectUrl)
}
}
}
</script>
Set
options.oauth.testMode to
true to tell the module to skip authentication. Using this, along with the
fetchUser option, can be helpful in e2e tests to stub your test users.
git clone git@github.com:SohoHouse/nuxt-oauth.git
cd nuxt-oauth
yarn
yarn test
# To use while developing other apps:
yarn link
cd ../my-other-app
yarn link nuxt-oauth
To run the fixture Nuxt app (
/test/e2e/fixture) locally, make sure to:
cp .env.example .env
and populate with your real values. Then, run:
yarn dev
To boot the app locally.
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/SohoHouse/nuxt-oauth. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.
The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.