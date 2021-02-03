nuxt-oauth Simple OAuth2 integration for your Nuxt app

Usage

Requirements

Get Setup

Install the dependency:

yarn add nuxt-oauth

Add to your nuxt.config.js and configure:

modules : [ 'nuxt-oauth' ], oauth : { sessionName : 'mySession' , secretKey : process.env.SECRET_KEY, oauthHost : process.env.OAUTH_HOST, oauthClientID : process.env.OAUTH_CLIENT_ID, oauthClientSecret : process.env.OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET, onLogout : ( req, res ) => { }, fetchUser : ( accessToken, request ) => { const user = User.findByToken(accessToken, request) return user } }

Use in your application

Use the access token as you'd like from the Vuex store:

export default { mounted () { const { accessToken } = this .$store.state.oauth } }

Mark your authenticated page components ( nuxt-oauth will ensure users are logged in before accessing these pages):

export default { authenticated : true , name : 'MySecretComponent' }

Configuration

Option Required? Description sessionName * Configure the name of the cookie that nuxt-oauth uses secretKey * Provide a secret key to sign the encrypted cookie. Do not leak this! oauthHost * Host of your OAuth provider (usually ending in oauth or oauth2 ). Can be string or function receiving args (req) oauthClientID * Client ID of your application, registered with your OAuth provider. Can be string or function receiving args (req) oauthClientSecret * Client ID of your application, registered with your OAuth provider. Can be string or function receiving args (req) scopes An array of scopes to authenticate against authorizationPath The path to redirect users to authenticate (defaults to /authorize ) accessTokenPath The path to request the access token (defaults to /token ) moduleName The name of the vuex module to be created by nuxt-oauth. (defaults to oauth ) sessionDuration The duration of the login session. (defaults to 24 hours) onLogout Optional hook which is called after logging out. E.g. can be used to perform a full log out on your OAuth provider. Receives args (req, res, redirectUrl) . Can be asynchronous (or return a promise). fetchUser Optional hook which is called when logging in to fetch your user object. Receives args (accessToken, request, options) . testMode Flag which tells the module to ignore the OAuth dance and log every one in (see here for more). pageComponentPath Optional page component path to replace the default page provided by this library.

Dynamic Configuration

To dynamically set configuration at runtime, oauthHost , oauthClientID , oauthClientSecret can be strings but also can be async functions which accept req as their only argument. This can be useful to choose configuration based on the URL or headers of the request.

Helpers

You can also use the functionality manually. nuxt-oauth injects the following helpers into your store, components and ctx.app : $login and $logout . Use these to manually log your user in or out.

Following a successful login/logout, your user will be redirected back to the page from which the helper was called (you can pass a redirectUrl to the helpers to override this). For a full example, see below.

< template > < a @ click = "logout" v-if = "loggedIn" > Log Out </ a > < a @ click = "login" v-else > Log In </ a > </ template > < script > export default { asyncData({ app }) { app.$login() } computed () { loggedIn () { return this .$store.state.oauth.accessToken } }, methods : { login () { this .$login() }, logout () { const redirectUrl = '/my-target-path' this .$logout(redirectUrl) } } } </ script >

With your tests

Set options.oauth.testMode to true to tell the module to skip authentication. Using this, along with the fetchUser option, can be helpful in e2e tests to stub your test users.

Develop

git clone git@github.com:SohoHouse/nuxt-oauth.git cd nuxt-oauth yarn yarn test yarn link cd ../my-other-app yarn link nuxt-oauth

Running locally

To run the fixture Nuxt app ( /test/e2e/fixture ) locally, make sure to:

cp .env.example .env

and populate with your real values. Then, run:

yarn dev

To boot the app locally.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/SohoHouse/nuxt-oauth. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

Thanks

Many thanks to Evan You and the VueJS team for sustaining such a vibrant and supportive community around Vue JS

Many thanks also Alex Chopin, Sébastien Chopin, Pooya Parsa and the other Nuxt contributors for creating this awesome library

License

The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.