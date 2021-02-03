openbase logo
nuxt-oauth

by SohoHouse
2.9.0 (see all)

Simple OAuth2 integration for your Nuxt app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

nuxt-oauth

nuxt-oauth Simple OAuth2 integration for your Nuxt app

CircleCI

Usage

Requirements

Get Setup

  1. Install the dependency:
yarn add nuxt-oauth
  1. Add to your nuxt.config.js and configure:
// nuxt.config.js

modules: ['nuxt-oauth'],
oauth: {
  sessionName: 'mySession',
  secretKey: process.env.SECRET_KEY,
  oauthHost: process.env.OAUTH_HOST,
  oauthClientID: process.env.OAUTH_CLIENT_ID,
  oauthClientSecret: process.env.OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET,
  onLogout: (req, res) => {
    // do something after logging out
  },
  fetchUser: (accessToken, request) => {
    // do something to return the user
    const user = User.findByToken(accessToken, request)
    return user
  }
}

Use in your application

  • Use the access token as you'd like from the Vuex store:
// any-component.vue

export default {
  mounted () {
    const { accessToken } = this.$store.state.oauth
    // fetch more details from somewhere...
  }
}
  • Mark your authenticated page components (nuxt-oauth will ensure users are logged in before accessing these pages):
// secret.vue

export default {
  authenticated: true,
  name: 'MySecretComponent'
}

Configuration

OptionRequired?Description
sessionName*Configure the name of the cookie that nuxt-oauth uses
secretKey*Provide a secret key to sign the encrypted cookie. Do not leak this!
oauthHost*Host of your OAuth provider (usually ending in oauth or oauth2). Can be string or function receiving args (req)
oauthClientID*Client ID of your application, registered with your OAuth provider. Can be string or function receiving args (req)
oauthClientSecret*Client ID of your application, registered with your OAuth provider. Can be string or function receiving args (req)
scopesAn array of scopes to authenticate against
authorizationPathThe path to redirect users to authenticate (defaults to /authorize)
accessTokenPathThe path to request the access token (defaults to /token)
moduleNameThe name of the vuex module to be created by nuxt-oauth. (defaults to oauth)
sessionDurationThe duration of the login session. (defaults to 24 hours)
onLogoutOptional hook which is called after logging out. E.g. can be used to perform a full log out on your OAuth provider. Receives args (req, res, redirectUrl). Can be asynchronous (or return a promise).
fetchUserOptional hook which is called when logging in to fetch your user object. Receives args (accessToken, request, options).
testModeFlag which tells the module to ignore the OAuth dance and log every one in (see here for more).
pageComponentPathOptional page component path to replace the default page provided by this library.

Dynamic Configuration

To dynamically set configuration at runtime, oauthHost, oauthClientID, oauthClientSecret can be strings but also can be async functions which accept req as their only argument. This can be useful to choose configuration based on the URL or headers of the request.

Helpers

You can also use the functionality manually. nuxt-oauth injects the following helpers into your store, components and ctx.app: $login and $logout. Use these to manually log your user in or out.

Following a successful login/logout, your user will be redirected back to the page from which the helper was called (you can pass a redirectUrl to the helpers to override this). For a full example, see below.

<!-- any-component.vue -->

<template>
  <a @click="logout" v-if="loggedIn">Log Out</a>
  <a @click="login" v-else>Log In</a>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    asyncData({ app }) {
      // Use from context
      app.$login()
    }
    computed () {
      loggedIn () {
        return this.$store.state.oauth.accessToken
      }
    },
    methods: {
      login () {
        // defaults to redirecting back to the current page
        this.$login()
      },
      logout () {
        // customise the redirrect url
        const redirectUrl = '/my-target-path'
        this.$logout(redirectUrl)
      }
    }
  }
</script>

With your tests

Set options.oauth.testMode to true to tell the module to skip authentication. Using this, along with the fetchUser option, can be helpful in e2e tests to stub your test users.

Develop

git clone git@github.com:SohoHouse/nuxt-oauth.git
cd nuxt-oauth
yarn
yarn test

# To use while developing other apps:
yarn link
cd ../my-other-app
yarn link nuxt-oauth

Running locally

To run the fixture Nuxt app (/test/e2e/fixture) locally, make sure to:

cp .env.example .env

and populate with your real values. Then, run:

yarn dev

To boot the app locally.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/SohoHouse/nuxt-oauth. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

Thanks

License

The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

