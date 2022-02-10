This package is no longer maintained.
A module for displaying the view for maintenance as fallback while maintaining the path.
Instead of accessed routing, render the contents of the routing specified for maintenance and return status code 503 to the client.
This is the easiest and most effective way to put an application in maintenance state without compromising the SEO and the user's access experience.
This project is under development.
We welcome aggressive pull requests such as when there is a better implementation.
At first, install package from NPM
$ yarn add nuxt-maintenance-mode # or npm i -S
Next, Add 'nuxt-maintenance-mode' value to modules property in nuxt.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
modules: ['nuxt-maintenance-mode']
// ...
}
Last, Add maintenance mode options to nuxt.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
modules: [
'nuxt-maintenance-mode'
],
maintenance: {
enabled: !!process.env.MAINTENANCE_MODE, // If given truthy value, activation maintenance mode on startup your nuxt application.
path: '/maintenance', // maintenance fallback content routing.
matcher: /^\/admin/ // Path to be in maintenance mode (regex).
},
// ...
}
If given truthy value, activation maintenance mode on startup your nuxt application.
We recommend specifying the value of the environment variable.
maintenance fallback content routing.
The path you set for this property must have a valid routing.
For example, if you specify
/maintenance, create
pages/maintenance.vue.
Path to be in maintenance mode (regex).
MIT (c) HANATANI Takuma(@potato4d)
