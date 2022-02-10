openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nmm

nuxt-maintenance-mode

by Takuma HANATANI
0.3.1 (see all)

Maintenance mode module for Nuxt.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

128

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This package is no longer maintained.

Maintenance mode module for Nuxt.js

codecov All Contributors NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI

A module for displaying the view for maintenance as fallback while maintaining the path.

Image from Gyazo

About this module

A module for displaying the view for maintenance as fallback while maintaining the path.

Instead of accessed routing, render the contents of the routing specified for maintenance and return status code 503 to the client.

This is the easiest and most effective way to put an application in maintenance state without compromising the SEO and the user's access experience.

Caution

This project is under development.

We welcome aggressive pull requests such as when there is a better implementation.

Installation

At first, install package from NPM

$ yarn add nuxt-maintenance-mode # or npm i -S

Next, Add 'nuxt-maintenance-mode' value to modules property in nuxt.config.js

module.exports = {
  // ...
  modules: ['nuxt-maintenance-mode']
  // ...
}

Last, Add maintenance mode options to nuxt.config.js

module.exports = {
  // ...
  modules: [
    'nuxt-maintenance-mode'
  ],
  maintenance: {
    enabled: !!process.env.MAINTENANCE_MODE, // If given truthy value, activation maintenance mode on startup your nuxt application.
    path: '/maintenance', // maintenance fallback content routing.
    matcher: /^\/admin/ // Path to be in maintenance mode (regex).
  },
  // ...
}

Options

enabled?: boolean

  • default: false
  • required: false

If given truthy value, activation maintenance mode on startup your nuxt application.

We recommend specifying the value of the environment variable.

path: string

  • default: undefined
  • required: true

maintenance fallback content routing.

The path you set for this property must have a valid routing.

For example, if you specify /maintenance, create pages/maintenance.vue.

matcher?: string

  • default: undefined
  • required: false

Path to be in maintenance mode (regex).

LICENSE

MIT (c) HANATANI Takuma(@potato4d)

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Takuma HANATANI
Takuma HANATANI
💻 🚧 📖 🐛		Chrysanthos
Chrysanthos
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial