LogRocket module for Nuxt.js

Features

Supports logrocket-vuex plugin integration by default

plugin integration by default Ability to run in development mode

Setup

Add nuxt-logrocket dependency using yarn or npm to your project

yarn add nuxt-logrocket

OR

npm install nuxt-logrocket --save

Add nuxt-logrocket to the modules section of your nuxt.config.js file

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-logrocket' , ], logRocket : { logRocketId : '' , devModeAllowed : false , config : { } } }

For Typescript Users

Add the types to your "types" array in tsconfig.json after the @nuxt/types entry.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "@nuxt/types" , "nuxt-logrocket" ] } }

Integration with Official Sentry Module

If you're using the @nuxtjs/sentry module, this module will automatically add a LogRocket session recording URL to every Sentry exception report.

Note that in order to have this work correctly, you must add @nuxtjs/sentry with a higher priority in your nuxt.config.js file. For example:

{ modules : [ ... '@nuxtjs/sentry' , ... 'nuxt-logrocket' ... ] }

You can read more about this integration here.

Options

Options can be passed using either environment variables or logRocket section in nuxt.config.js . Setting a value for the required logRocketId option is enough in most cases.

Below is the complete list of options:

Option Type Default Required Environment Variable logRocketId String '' True process.env.LOGROCKET_ID devModeAllowed Boolean false False process.env.LOGROCKET_DEV_MODE_ALLOWED release String null False process.env.LOGROCKET_RELEASE consoleEnabled Boolean true False process.env.LOGROCKET_CONSOLE networkEnabled Boolean true False process.env.LOGROCKET_NETWORK networkRequestSanitizer Function - False - networkResponseSanitizer Function - False - domEnabled Boolean true False process.env.LOGROCKET_DOM_ENABLED inputSanitizer Boolean false False process.env.LOGROCKET_INPUT_SANITIZER textSanitizer Boolean false False process.env.LOGROCKET_TEXT_SANITIZER baseHref String null False process.env.LOGROCKET_BASE_HREF shouldCaptureIP Boolean true False process.env.LOGROCKET_SHOULD_CAPTURE_IP rootHostname String null False process.env.LOGROCKET_ROOT_HOSTNAME shouldDebugLog Boolean true False process.env.LOGROCKET_SHOULD_DEBUG_LOG mergeIframes Boolean false False process.env.LOGROCKET_MERGE_IFRAMES

This is an example containing the default values for the options:

{ logRocketId : '' , devModeAllowed : false , config : { release : null , console : { isEnabled : true }, network : { isEnabled : true , networkRequestSanitizer : () => {}, networkResponseSanitizer : () => {} }, dom : { isEnabled : true , inputSanitizer : false , textSanitizer : false , baseHref : null }, shouldCaptureIP : true , rootHostname : null , shouldDebugLog : true , mergeIframes : false } }

Usage

LogRocket gets automatically injected into your application when it is setup correctly. By default this module works only in production and on client-side events.

In order to use LogRocket's injected functionality in your application, you can use :

this .$logRocket

in your components or :

app.$logRocket

in plugins.

If Vuex store is initialized, LogRocket Vuex plugin will be automatically registered.

Visit LogRocket's website for a full list of features : Docs

Development

Clone this repository

Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install

or Start development server using yarn run dev or npm run dev

or Point your browser to http://localhost:3000

License

MIT License - Alibaba Travels Co