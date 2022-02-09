LogRocket module for Nuxt.js
logrocket-vuex plugin integration by default
nuxt-logrocket dependency using yarn or npm to your project
yarn add nuxt-logrocket
OR
npm install nuxt-logrocket --save
nuxt-logrocket to the
modules section of your
nuxt.config.js file
{
modules: [
'nuxt-logrocket',
],
logRocket: {
// configure LogRocket
logRocketId: '',
devModeAllowed: false,
config: {
//
}
}
}
Add the types to your
"types" array in
tsconfig.json after the
@nuxt/types entry.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"@nuxt/types",
"nuxt-logrocket"
]
}
}
If you're using the
@nuxtjs/sentry module, this module will automatically add a LogRocket session recording URL to every Sentry exception report.
Note that in order to have this work correctly, you must add
@nuxtjs/sentry with a higher priority in your
nuxt.config.js file. For example:
{
modules: [
...
'@nuxtjs/sentry',
...
'nuxt-logrocket'
...
]
}
You can read more about this integration here.
Options can be passed using either environment variables or
logRocket section in
nuxt.config.js.
Setting a value for the required
logRocketId option is enough in most cases.
Below is the complete list of options:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Environment Variable
|logRocketId
String
''
|True
process.env.LOGROCKET_ID
|devModeAllowed
Boolean
false
|False
process.env.LOGROCKET_DEV_MODE_ALLOWED
|release
String
null
|False
process.env.LOGROCKET_RELEASE
|consoleEnabled
Boolean
true
|False
process.env.LOGROCKET_CONSOLE
|networkEnabled
Boolean
true
|False
process.env.LOGROCKET_NETWORK
|networkRequestSanitizer
Function
|-
|False
|-
|networkResponseSanitizer
Function
|-
|False
|-
|domEnabled
Boolean
true
|False
process.env.LOGROCKET_DOM_ENABLED
|inputSanitizer
Boolean
false
|False
process.env.LOGROCKET_INPUT_SANITIZER
|textSanitizer
Boolean
false
|False
process.env.LOGROCKET_TEXT_SANITIZER
|baseHref
String
null
|False
process.env.LOGROCKET_BASE_HREF
|shouldCaptureIP
Boolean
true
|False
process.env.LOGROCKET_SHOULD_CAPTURE_IP
|rootHostname
String
null
|False
process.env.LOGROCKET_ROOT_HOSTNAME
|shouldDebugLog
Boolean
true
|False
process.env.LOGROCKET_SHOULD_DEBUG_LOG
|mergeIframes
Boolean
false
|False
process.env.LOGROCKET_MERGE_IFRAMES
This is an example containing the default values for the options:
{
logRocketId: '',
devModeAllowed: false,
config: {
release: null,
console: {
isEnabled: true
},
network: {
isEnabled: true,
networkRequestSanitizer: () => {},
networkResponseSanitizer: () => {}
},
dom: {
isEnabled: true,
inputSanitizer: false,
textSanitizer: false,
baseHref: null
},
shouldCaptureIP: true,
rootHostname: null,
shouldDebugLog: true,
mergeIframes: false
}
}
LogRocket gets automatically injected into your application when it is setup correctly. By default this module works only in
production and on client-side events.
In order to use LogRocket's injected functionality in your application, you can use :
this.$logRocket
in your components or :
app.$logRocket
in plugins.
If Vuex store is initialized, LogRocket Vuex plugin will be automatically registered.
Visit LogRocket's website for a full list of features : Docs
yarn install or
npm install
yarn run dev or
npm run dev
http://localhost:3000
MIT License - Alibaba Travels Co