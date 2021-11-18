openbase logo
nuxt-leaflet

by Rasmus Schlünsen
0.0.27 (see all)

Nuxt module for leafletjs - https://schlunsen.github.io/nuxt-leaflet/

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

nuxt-leaflet

Nuxt module for leafletjs

📖 Release Notes

Features

Nuxt module for vue2-leaflet.

See vue2-leaflet for more details.

Setup

  • Add nuxt-leaflet dependency using yarn or npm to your project
  • Add nuxt-leaflet to modules section of nuxt.config.js
{
  modules: [
    // Simple usage
    'nuxt-leaflet',

    // With options
    ['nuxt-leaflet', { /* module options */ }],
 ]
}

Usage

Add the map to your page

<div id="map-wrap" style="height: 100vh">
 <client-only>
   <l-map :zoom=13 :center="[55.9464418,8.1277591]">
     <l-tile-layer url="http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"></l-tile-layer>
     <l-marker :lat-lng="[55.9464418,8.1277591]"></l-marker>
   </l-map>
 </client-only>
</div>

The Leaflet 'L' object can be found on vue component: this.$L

Typescript

If you're using TypeScript, you'll need to add nuxt-leaflet in your compilerOptions of your tsconfig.json :

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "types": [
      "@types/node",
      "@nuxt/vue-app",
      "nuxt-leaflet"
    ]
  }
}

You'll then be able to have autocompletion in Vue instances (this.$L).

List of currently implemented components

See components supported

Development

  • Clone this repository
  • Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  • Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Rasmus Schlunsen

