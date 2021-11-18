Nuxt module for leafletjs

Features

Nuxt module for vue2-leaflet.

See vue2-leaflet for more details.

Setup

Add nuxt-leaflet dependency using yarn or npm to your project

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-leaflet' , [ 'nuxt-leaflet' , { }], ] }

Usage

Add the map to your page

< div id = "map-wrap" style = "height: 100vh" > < client-only > < l-map :zoom = 13 :center = "[55.9464418,8.1277591]" > < l-tile-layer url = "http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png" > </ l-tile-layer > < l-marker :lat-lng = "[55.9464418,8.1277591]" > </ l-marker > </ l-map > </ client-only > </ div >

The Leaflet 'L' object can be found on vue component: this.$L

Typescript

If you're using TypeScript, you'll need to add nuxt-leaflet in your compilerOptions of your tsconfig.json :

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "@types/node" , "@nuxt/vue-app" , "nuxt-leaflet" ] } }

You'll then be able to have autocompletion in Vue instances ( this.$L ).

List of currently implemented components

See components supported

Development

Clone this repository

Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install

or Start development server using npm run dev

License

