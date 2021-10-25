A Nuxt.js plugin to manage jsonld in Vue component.

Installation

$ yarn add nuxt-jsonld or $ npm install nuxt-jsonld

import Vue from 'vue' ; import NuxtJsonld from 'nuxt-jsonld' ; Vue.use(NuxtJsonld);

Then, add plugin config to nuxt.config.js .

plugins: [ '~/plugins/jsonld' ],

Usage

Make a jsonld method to your Vue components and return structured data object.

<template>...</template> <script> export default { data() { return { breadcrumbs: [ { url: 'https://example.com', text: 'top page', }, { url: 'https://example.com/foo', text: 'foo', }, { url: 'https://example.com/foo/bar', text: 'bar', }, ], }; }, jsonld() { const items = this.breadcrumbs.map((item, index) => ({ '@type': 'ListItem', position: index + 1, item: { '@id': item.url, name: item.text, }, })); return { '@context': 'https://schema.org', '@type': 'BreadcrumbList', itemListElement: items, }; }, }; </script>

🎉 You will get the jsonld tag! 🎉

< script type = "application/ld+json" > { "@context" : "http://schema.org" , "@type" : "BreadcrumbList" , "itemListElement" : [ { "@type" : "ListItem" , "position" : 1 , "item" : { "@id" : "https://example.com" , "name" : "top page" } }, { "@type" : "ListItem" , "position" : 2 , "item" : { "@id" : "https://example.com/foo" , "name" : "foo" } }, { "@type" : "ListItem" , "position" : 3 , "item" : { "@id" : "https://example.com/foo/bar" , "name" : "bar" } } ] } </ script >

If you do not want to make jsonld tag, just return null;

< script > export default { props : [ 'foo' ], jsonld() { if (! this .foo) { return null ; } return { '@context' : 'https://schema.org' , '@type' : 'Product' , name : 'product name' , }; }, }; </ script >

You can return multiple json data as an array.

[ { '@context' : 'https://schema.org' , '@type' : 'BreadcrumbList' , itemListElement : [ ], }, { '@context' : 'https://schema.org' , '@type' : 'NewsArticle' , mainEntityOfPage : { }, }, ];

Or use @graph notation. #247

TypeScript

with Vue.extend

< script lang = "ts" > export default Vue.extend({ jsonld() { return { '@context' : 'https://schema.org' , '@type' : 'Product' , name : 'product name' , }; }, }); </ script >

with vue-property-decorator