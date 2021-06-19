Deprecated: use official package instead
Nuxt module to minify your images.
Works with:
png,
jpeg,
gif, and
svg.
npm install --save nuxt-imagemin
yarn add nuxt-imagemin
Add
nuxt-imagemin to your
nuxt.config.js:
{
modules: ["nuxt-imagemin"];
}
assets folder, for example:
logo.png
<img src="~/assets/logo.png">
nuxt will minify your image assets
Read more about how assets work.
We use
imagemin plugin for
webpack internally.
It has a lot of options.
We pass any provided options into the
imagemin itself:
{
modules: [
[
"nuxt-imagemin",
{
optipng: { optimizationLevel: 5 },
gifsicle: { optimizationLevel: 2 }
}
]
];
}
If you want to add a custom plugin for
imagemin, you can follow this steps with
imagemin-webp as example.
import imageminWebp from 'imagemin-webp'
module.exports = {
modules: [
['nuxt-imagemin', {
plugins: [
imageminWebp({quality: 50})
]
}]
]
}
MIT.