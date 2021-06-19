Deprecated: use official package instead

Nuxt module to minify your images. Works with: png , jpeg , gif , and svg .

Installation

npm install yarn add nuxt-imagemin

Add nuxt-imagemin to your nuxt.config.js :

{ modules : [ "nuxt-imagemin" ]; }

Usage

Put your images inside assets folder, for example: logo.png Then create an element to render it: <img src="~/assets/logo.png"> When you will bundle your app for production, nuxt will minify your image assets

Read more about how assets work.

Options

We use imagemin plugin for webpack internally. It has a lot of options. We pass any provided options into the imagemin itself:

{ modules : [ [ "nuxt-imagemin" , { optipng : { optimizationLevel : 5 }, gifsicle : { optimizationLevel : 2 } } ] ]; }

Custom plugins

If you want to add a custom plugin for imagemin , you can follow this steps with imagemin-webp as example.

import imageminWebp from 'imagemin-webp' module .exports = { modules : [ [ 'nuxt-imagemin' , { plugins : [ imageminWebp({ quality : 50 }) ] }] ] }

License

MIT.