Highcharts for Nuxt
nuxt-highcharts dependency to your project
npm i nuxt-highcharts
npm i nuxt-highcharts@next
These are the module's required dependencies:
These are the module's optional dependencies:
nuxt-highcharts to the
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
// Simple usage
'nuxt-highcharts',
// With options
['nuxt-highcharts', { /* module options */ }]
],
highcharts: {
/* module options */
}
}
<highchart :options="chartOptions" />
<highchart
:options="chartOptions"
:update="['options.title', 'options.series']"
/>
|Option
|Type
|Description
chartOptions
|Object
|Default chart options to use for the highchart components. These get wired to Highcharts. Useful tip:
import('highcharts/highcharts').Options to get intellisense suggestions
exporting
|Boolean
|Enable/disable the exporting feature globally
setOptions
|Object
|Options to use globally, that get sent to Highcharts.setOptions. For example, decimal point separator ('.' or ','). Useful tip:
import('highcharts/highcharts').Options to get intellisense suggestions
The above options can also be provided as props to the highcharts components. When provided as props, the props will be used instead. Module options are useful when you want the same feature applied globally, like exporting. Props are preferred when you only want to have those options affect individual components.
The nuxt-highchart module adds a plugin which registers the following components:
|Name
|Description
highchart
|The basic chart component (but still very powerful! see the demo)
highstock
|The highstock chart component, shorthand for `
highmap
|The highmap chart component, shorthand for `
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
animation
|Object
{}
|Animation options Chart.update. This is where you can specify animation duration.
exporting
|Boolean
|`moduleOptions.exporting
highcharts
|Object
Highcharts
|The
Highcharts instance to use, defaults to an instance imported by the plugin.
map
|Object
{ mapName: 'myMapName', mapData: [world.geo.json from https://unpkg.com/@highcharts/map-collection@1.1.3/custom/world.geo.json] }
|Options for the Highmap chart. The
mapData can be either the JSON or string pointing to the json file
modules
|Array\<String>
|Highcharts modules to load. These modules are in
node_modules/highcharts/modules/*.js
more
|Boolean
|false
|Enable/disable highcharts-more. Some charts, such as polar and bubble, require this to be enabled. NOTE: Highcharts library deliberately leaves out the features to avoid bloating the library. Only specify
more when you want those extra features
oneToOne
|Boolean
true
|One-to-One option for Chart.update
options
|Object
|`moduleOptions.chartOptions
redraw
|Boolean
true
|Redraw option for Chart.update
setOptions
|Object
moduleOptions.setOptions
|Options to use globally, that get sent to Highcharts.setOptions. For example, decimal point separator ('.' or ','). Useful tip:
import('highcharts/highcharts').Options to get intellisense suggestions
update
|Array
["options"]
|Contains an array of specific options to watch. Is extremely useful for speeding up the reactivity! Default: ["options"].
The following watchers are currently supported:
The plugin will also inject
$highcharts into the current context, so that on any component, you can access the following properties:
$highcharts.chartTypes - various chart types
$highcharts.components - the components registered by the plugin
|Event
|Description
chartLoaded
|Emitted after successfully mounting any of the above components. It will provide an instance of the chart, so should you wish to use the Highchart API directly you can using that instance.
The following run-time config variables are also available in
this.$config.nuxtHighcharts:
|Variable
|Description
|pluginOptions
|The module options that were passed to the plugin
|hcModNames
|List of the highcharts modules you can load
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
Copyright (c) Richard Schloss richard.e.schloss@protonmail.com