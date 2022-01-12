Highcharts for Nuxt

Setup

Add nuxt-highcharts dependency to your project

Nuxt 2.x:

npm i nuxt-highcharts

Nuxt 3.x:

npm i nuxt-highcharts@next

These are the module's required dependencies: highcharts - The charting library.

These are the module's optional dependencies: @highcharts/map-collection - Collection of maps to use with Highmap. Please be aware of their LICENSE. This module uses it strictly for demo purposes (and is non-profit, open-source).



Add nuxt-highcharts to the modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-highcharts' , [ 'nuxt-highcharts' , { }] ], highcharts : { } }

Quick-Start Example

For the impatient that "just need it to work", this is your easiest option!

< highchart :options = "chartOptions" />

If you plan to only change the title and series data, this will update the chart faster than the previous example:

<highchart : options ="chartOptions" : update ="['options.title', 'options.series']" />

Looking for more? The most up-to-date examples are in this git repo!. The demo uses this repo directly!

Module Options

Option Type Description chartOptions Object Default chart options to use for the highchart components. These get wired to Highcharts. Useful tip: import('highcharts/highcharts').Options to get intellisense suggestions exporting Boolean Enable/disable the exporting feature globally setOptions Object Options to use globally, that get sent to Highcharts.setOptions. For example, decimal point separator ('.' or ','). Useful tip: import('highcharts/highcharts').Options to get intellisense suggestions

The above options can also be provided as props to the highcharts components. When provided as props, the props will be used instead. Module options are useful when you want the same feature applied globally, like exporting. Props are preferred when you only want to have those options affect individual components.

Components

The nuxt-highchart module adds a plugin which registers the following components:

Name Description highchart The basic chart component (but still very powerful! see the demo) highstock The highstock chart component, shorthand for ` highmap The highmap chart component, shorthand for `

Props (extends and overrides module options)

Option Type Default Description animation Object {} Animation options Chart.update. This is where you can specify animation duration. exporting Boolean `moduleOptions.exporting highcharts Object Highcharts The Highcharts instance to use, defaults to an instance imported by the plugin. map Object { mapName: 'myMapName', mapData: [world.geo.json from https://unpkg.com/@highcharts/map-collection@1.1.3/custom/world.geo.json] } Options for the Highmap chart. The mapData can be either the JSON or string pointing to the json file modules Array\<String> Highcharts modules to load. These modules are in node_modules/highcharts/modules/*.js more Boolean false Enable/disable highcharts-more. Some charts, such as polar and bubble, require this to be enabled. NOTE: Highcharts library deliberately leaves out the features to avoid bloating the library. Only specify more when you want those extra features oneToOne Boolean true One-to-One option for Chart.update options Object `moduleOptions.chartOptions redraw Boolean true Redraw option for Chart.update setOptions Object moduleOptions.setOptions Options to use globally, that get sent to Highcharts.setOptions. For example, decimal point separator ('.' or ','). Useful tip: import('highcharts/highcharts').Options to get intellisense suggestions update Array ["options"] Contains an array of specific options to watch. Is extremely useful for speeding up the reactivity! Default: ["options"].

The following watchers are currently supported:

"options": watch deep all the options' properties. Easy to use, but can impact performance.

"options.caption"

"options.series"

"options.subtitle"

"options.title"

"options.yAxis"

"options.xAxis"

The plugin will also inject $highcharts into the current context, so that on any component, you can access the following properties:

$highcharts.chartTypes - various chart types

- various chart types $highcharts.components - the components registered by the plugin

Events

Event Description chartLoaded Emitted after successfully mounting any of the above components. It will provide an instance of the chart, so should you wish to use the Highchart API directly you can using that instance.

Run-time config

The following run-time config variables are also available in this.$config.nuxtHighcharts :

Variable Description pluginOptions The module options that were passed to the plugin hcModNames List of the highcharts modules you can load

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Richard Schloss richard.e.schloss@protonmail.com