Easy Helmet integration with Nuxt.js
Helmet helps you secure your Nuxt apps by setting various HTTP headers. By default Helmet will set the
X-DNS-Prefetch-Control,
X-Frame-Options,
Strict-Transport-Security,
X-Download-Options,
Expect-Ct,
Referrer-Policyand
X-Content-Type-Optionsheaders. Beside that this module will also set by default the
X-Permitted-Cross-Domain-Policiesheader.
nuxt-helmet dependency with
yarn or
npm into your project
nuxt-helmet at the beginning of the
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
'nuxt-helmet'
//...other modules
],
// helmet options
// @see https://helmetjs.github.io/docs/
helmet: {
/*
frameguard: false,
...
*/
}
}
Use
csp property provided by Nuxt.js v2.11.0 for Content Security Policy (CSP) | 📖 Nuxt Docs
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
