nuxt-helmet

Helmet for Nuxt

Documentation
Readme

Helmet for nuxt

Easy Helmet integration with Nuxt.js

Helmet helps you secure your Nuxt apps by setting various HTTP headers. By default Helmet will set the X-DNS-Prefetch-Control, X-Frame-Options, Strict-Transport-Security, X-Download-Options, Expect-Ct, Referrer-Policy and X-Content-Type-Options headers. Beside that this module will also set by default the X-Permitted-Cross-Domain-Policies header.

📖 Release Notes | 📖 Helmet Docs

Setup

  1. Add nuxt-helmet dependency with yarn or npm into your project
  2. Add nuxt-helmet at the beginning of the modules section of nuxt.config.js
  3. Configure it:
{
  modules: [
    'nuxt-helmet'
    //...other modules
 ],
 // helmet options
 // @see https://helmetjs.github.io/docs/
 helmet: {
    /*
    frameguard: false,
    ...
    */
 }
}

Note

Use csp property provided by Nuxt.js v2.11.0 for Content Security Policy (CSP) | 📖 Nuxt Docs

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Victor Perez vpjs@victor-perez.nl

