Middreware for Nuxt.js that provides healthcheck.
yarn add nuxt-healthcheck
npm install nuxt-healthcheck
nuxt-healthcheck module to nuxt.config.js
module.exports = {
modules: [
'nuxt-healthcheck',
]
}
healthcheck: {
path: '/ping',
contentType: 'application/json',
healthy: () => {
return JSON.stringify({ result: 'pong' })
}
}
path
Default: '/healthcheck'
contentType
Default: 'text/plain'
healthy
Function that returns a response body.
Default: 'OK'
The npm is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.