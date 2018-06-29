Middreware for Nuxt.js that provides healthcheck.

Setup

Install with yarn:

yarn add nuxt-healthcheck

Install with npm:

npm install nuxt-healthcheck

Add nuxt-healthcheck module to nuxt.config.js

module . exports = { modules: [ 'nuxt-healthcheck' , ] }

Add additional options to healthcheck section of nuxt.config.js to override defaults

healthcheck : { path : '/ping' , contentType: 'application/json' , healthy: () => { return JSON. stringify ({ result: 'pong' }) } }

Options

path

Default: '/healthcheck'

contentType

Default: 'text/plain'

healthy

Function that returns a response body.

Default: 'OK'

TODO

unit test

License

The npm is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.