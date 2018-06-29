openbase logo
nh

nuxt-healthcheck

by Retu Fukui
1.0.1 (see all)

Nuxt.js module for handle healthcheck

Overview

Showing:

7K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

nuxt-healthcheck

Middreware for Nuxt.js that provides healthcheck.

Setup

Install with yarn:

yarn add nuxt-healthcheck

Install with npm:

npm install nuxt-healthcheck

Add nuxt-healthcheck module to nuxt.config.js

module.exports = {
  modules: [
    'nuxt-healthcheck',
  ]
}

Add additional options to healthcheck section of nuxt.config.js to override defaults

healthcheck: {
  path: '/ping',
  contentType: 'application/json',
  healthy: () => {
    return JSON.stringify({ result: 'pong' })
  }
}

Options

path

Default: '/healthcheck'

contentType

Default: 'text/plain'

healthy

Function that returns a response body.

Default: 'OK'

TODO

  • unit test

License

The npm is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

