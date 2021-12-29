Nuxt GSAP Module

GSAP module for Nuxt.js

Features

Helps you integrate GSAP javascript animation library

javascript animation library Allows you to easily animate elements via custom v-gsap directive 🔥

directive 🔥 Provides a solution for global use via this.$gsap 🤩

🤩 Automatically registers plugins after activation

after activation Allows you to easily register global effects & eases

& Supports Club GreenSock premium plugins 🟢

premium plugins 🟢 Zero-config setup ready to go 🚀

Quick Start

Install nuxt-gsap-module dependency to your project

$ npm install --save-dev nuxt-gsap-module

Enable nuxt-gsap-module in the buildModules section

export default { buildModules : [ 'nuxt-gsap-module' ], gsap : { } }

That's it! Start developing your app!

Examples

Here are some code examples

Simple box rotation

{ mounted() { this .boxRotation() }, methods : { boxRotation() { const gsap = this .$gsap gsap.to( '.box' , { rotation : 27 , x : 100 , duration : 1 }) } } }

Nuxt global page transitions

{ buildModules : [ 'nuxt-gsap-module' ], pageTransition : { name : 'page' , mode : 'out-in' , css : false , beforeEnter(el) { this .$gsap.set(el, { opacity : 0 }) }, enter(el, done) { this .$gsap.to(el, { opacity : 1 , duration : 0.5 , ease : 'power2.inOut' , onComplete : done }) }, leave(el, done) { this .$gsap.to(el, { opacity : 0 , duration : 0.5 , ease : 'power2.inOut' , onComplete : done }) } } }

Multiple plugins

After activation, plugins are automatically registered and available globally, so you won’t have to worry about it (applies to all plugins).

{ gsap : { extraPlugins : { scrollTo : true , scrollTrigger : true }, extraEases : { expoScaleEase : true } } }

export default { mounted() { this .animateOnScroll() }, methods : { animateOnScroll() { this .$gsap.to( window , { duration : 2 , scrollTo : 1000 }) this .$gsap.to( '.box' , { x : 500 , ease : 'Power1.easeInOut' , scrollTrigger : { trigger : '.content' , pin : true , end : 'bottom' , scrub : true } }) } } }

Custom Modifiers

Module allows you to easily animate elements via custom v-gsap directive and its modifiers.

Modifier: v-gsap.set

Default: true

< template > < p v-gsap.set = "{ x: 100, y: 50 }" > NUXT GSAP </ p > </ template >

More info

Modifier: v-gsap.to

Default: true

< template > < h1 v-gsap.to = "{ rotation: 360, x: 150, duration: 2 }" > NUXT GSAP </ h1 > </ template >

More info

Modifier: v-gsap.from

Default: true

< template > < span v-gsap.from = "{ opacity: 0, x: -200, duration: 1 }" > NUXT GSAP </ span > </ template >

More info

Modifier: v-gsap.fromTo

Default: true

< template > < p v-gsap.fromTo = "[ { opacity: 0, y: -350 }, { opacity: 1, y: 0, duration: 3 } ]" > NUXT GSAP </ p > </ template >

More info

Module Options

Here are all the default options that can be used for customization:

{ gsap : { extraPlugins : {}, extraEases : {}, clubPlugins : {}, registerEffect : [], registerEase : [], } }

GSAP's core

Default: true

GSAP's core is enabled by default so there is no need for additional configuration.

{ buildModules : [ 'nuxt-gsap-module' ] }

Available globally

this .$gsap const gsap = this .$gsap gsap.to( '.box' , { rotation : 27 , x : 100 , duration : 1 })

Register Effect

Default: []

This option allows you to easily register a global effect. Once the effect is registered, it can be accessed directly on the gsap.effects object.

{ gsap : { registerEffect : [ { name : 'fadeIn' , effect : ( targets, config ) => { } }, { name : 'fadeOut' , effect : ( targets, config ) => { } }, { name : 'fadeInOut' , effect : ( targets, config ) => { } } ] } }

this .$gsap.effects.fadeIn( '.class' ) this .$gsap.effects.fadeOut( '#id' ) this .$gsap.effects.fadeInOut(element) const gsap = this .$gsap gsap.effects.fadeIn( '.class' ) gsap.effects.fadeOut( '#id' ) gsap.effects.fadeInOut(element) let tl = this .$gsap.timeline() tl.fadeIn( '.class' , { duration : 3 }) .fadeIn( '#id' , { duration : 1 }, '+=2' ) .to( '.class2' , { x : 100 })

More info

Register Ease

Default: []

This option allows you to easily register a global ease.

{ gsap : { registerEase : [ { name : 'myEase' , ease : progress => { return progress } }, { name : 'ease.2' , ease : progress => { } }, { name : 'customEase.3' , ease : progress => { } } ] } }

< template > < div > < h1 to = "/about" class = "title" > Custom Title </ h1 > < p class = "text" > Custom text... </ p > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { mounted() { this .$gsap.to( '.title' , { x : 100 , ease : 'myEase' }) this .$gsap.to( '.text' , { y : 100 , ease : 'ease.2' }) } } </ script >

More info

Extra Plugins

CSSRulePlugin

Deprecated ( >=v1.6 )

CSSRulePlugin has been deprecated in favor of using CSS variables which have excellent browser support these days.

GSAP has native support for animating CSS variables, like:

this .$gsap.to( 'html' , { '--my-variable' : 100 , duration : 2 })

More info

Flip

Default: false

Moved to public downloads ( >=v1.6 )

{ gsap : { extraPlugins : { flip : true } } }

this .$Flip

More info

Draggable

Default: false

{ gsap : { extraPlugins : { draggable : true } } }

this .$Draggable

More info

EaselPlugin

Default: false

{ gsap : { extraPlugins : { easel : true } } }

this .$EaselPlugin

More info

MotionPathPlugin

Default: false

{ gsap : { extraPlugins : { motionPath : true } } }

this .$MotionPathPlugin

More info

PixiPlugin

Default: false

{ gsap : { extraPlugins : { pixi : true } } }

this .$PixiPlugin

More info

TextPlugin

Default: false

{ gsap : { extraPlugins : { text : true } } }

this .$TextPlugin

More info

ScrollToPlugin

Default: false

{ gsap : { extraPlugins : { scrollTo : true } } }

this .$ScrollToPlugin

More info

ScrollTrigger

Default: false

{ gsap : { extraPlugins : { scrollTrigger : true } } }

this .$ScrollTrigger

More info

Extra Eases

ExpoScaleEase

Default: false

{ gsap : { extraEases : { expoScaleEase : true } } }

this .$ExpoScaleEase

More info

RoughEase

Default: false

{ gsap : { extraEases : { roughEase : true } } }

this .$RoughEase

More info

SlowMo

Default: false

{ gsap : { extraEases : { slowMo : true } } }

this .$SlowMo

More info

CustomEase

Default: false

Moved to public downloads ( >=v1.6 )

{ gsap : { extraEases : { customEase : true } } }

this .$CustomEase

More info

Club GreenSock Plugins

nuxt-gsap-module supports Club GreenSock premium plugins. They can be easily activated via module settings, just like the free ones.

Installation

Follow the official instructions and install the premium plugins as usual. After installation, simply activate the desired plugins and that's it, you're ready to go!

CustomBounce

Default: false

{ gsap : { clubPlugins : { customBounce : true } } }

this .$CustomBounce

More info

CustomWiggle

Default: false

{ gsap : { clubPlugins : { customWiggle : true } } }

this .$CustomWiggle

More info

DrawSVGPlugin

Default: false

{ gsap : { clubPlugins : { drawSVG : true } } }

this .$DrawSVGPlugin

More info

Default: false

{ gsap : { clubPlugins : { gsDevTools : true } } }

this .$GSDevTools

More info

InertiaPlugin

Default: false

{ gsap : { clubPlugins : { inertia : true } } }

this .$InertiaPlugin

More info

MorphSVGPlugin

Default: false

{ gsap : { clubPlugins : { morphSVG : true } } }

this .$MorphSVGPlugin

More info

MotionPathHelper

Default: false

{ gsap : { clubPlugins : { motionPathHelper : true } } }

this .$MotionPathHelper

More info

Physics2DPlugin

Default: false

{ gsap : { clubPlugins : { physics2D : true } } }

this .$Physics2DPlugin

More info

PhysicsPropsPlugin

Default: false

{ gsap : { clubPlugins : { physicsProps : true } } }

this .$PhysicsPropsPlugin

More info

ScrambleTextPlugin

Default: false

{ gsap : { clubPlugins : { scrambleText : true } } }

this .$ScrambleTextPlugin

More info

SplitText

Default: false

{ gsap : { clubPlugins : { splitText : true } } }

this .$SplitText

More info

License

GSAP

GSAP License

Copyright (c) GreenSock

Nuxt GSAP module

MIT License

Copyright (c) Ivo Dolenc