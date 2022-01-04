Easy Minimal GraphQL client integration with Nuxt.js.
Install with yarn:
yarn add nuxt-graphql-request graphql --dev
Install with npm:
npm install nuxt-graphql-request graphql --save-dev
nuxt.config.js
module.exports = {
buildModules: ['nuxt-graphql-request'],
graphql: {
/**
* An Object of your GraphQL clients
*/
clients: {
default: {
/**
* The client endpoint url
*/
endpoint: 'https://swapi-graphql.netlify.com/.netlify/functions/index',
/**
* Per-client options overrides
* See: https://github.com/prisma-labs/graphql-request#passing-more-options-to-fetch
*/
options: {},
},
secondClient: {
// ...client config
},
// ...your other clients
},
/**
* Options
* See: https://github.com/prisma-labs/graphql-request#passing-more-options-to-fetch
*/
options: {
method: 'get', // Default to `POST`
},
/**
* Optional
* default: true (this includes cross-fetch/polyfill before creating the graphql client)
*/
useFetchPolyfill: true,
/**
* Optional
* default: false (this includes graphql-tag for node_modules folder)
*/
includeNodeModules: true,
},
};
If you need to supply your endpoints at runtime, rather than build time, you can use the Runtime Config to provide your values:
nuxt.config.js
module.exports = {
publicRuntimeConfig: {
graphql: {
clients: {
default: {
endpoint: '<client endpoint>',
},
secondClient: {
endpoint: '<client endpoint>',
},
// ...more clients
},
},
},
};
asyncData
import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request';
export default {
async asyncData({ $graphql, params }) {
const query = gql`
query planets {
allPlanets {
planets {
id
name
}
}
}
`;
const planets = await $graphql.default.request(query);
return { planets };
},
};
methods/
created/
mounted/etc
import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request';
export default {
methods: {
async fetchSomething() {
const query = gql`
query planets {
allPlanets {
planets {
id
name
}
}
}
`;
const planets = await this.$graphql.default.request(query);
this.$set(this, 'planets', planets);
},
},
};
nuxtServerInit)
import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request';
// In store
export default {
actions: {
async fetchAllPlanets({ commit }) {
const query = gql`
query planets {
allPlanets {
planets {
id
name
}
}
}
`;
const planets = await this.$graphql.default.request(query);
commit('SET_PLANETS', planets);
},
},
};
Examples from the official graphql-request library.
In nuxt.config.ts
// nuxt.config.ts
module.exports = {
graphql: {
clients: {
default: {
endpoint: 'https://swapi-graphql.netlify.com/.netlify/functions/index',
options: {
headers: {
authorization: 'Bearer MY_TOKEN',
},
},
},
},
},
};
If you want to set headers after the GraphQLClient has been initialised, you can use the
setHeader() or
setHeaders() functions.
// Set a single header
this.$graphql.default.setHeaders({ authorization: 'Bearer MY_TOKEN' });
// Override all existing headers
this.$graphql.default.setHeader('authorization', 'Bearer MY_TOKEN');
If you want to change the endpoint after the GraphQLClient has been initialised, you can use the
setEndpoint() function.
this.$graphql.default.setEndpoint(newEndpoint);
It is possible to pass custom headers for each request.
request() and
rawRequest() accept a header object as the third parameter
<script>
const requestHeaders = {
authorization: 'Bearer MY_TOKEN',
};
export default {
methods: {
async fetchSomething() {
const query = gql`
query planets {
allPlanets {
planets {
id
name
}
}
}
`;
// Overrides the clients headers with the passed values
const planets = await this.$graphql.default.request(query, {}, requestHeaders);
this.$set(this, 'planets', planets);
},
},
};
</script>
fetch
In nuxt.config.ts:
// nuxt.config.ts
module.exports = {
graphql: {
clients: {
default: {
endpoint: 'https://swapi-graphql.netlify.com/.netlify/functions/index',
options: {
credentials: 'include',
mode: 'cors',
},
},
},
},
};
Or using setHeaders / setHeader:
// Set a single header
this.$graphql.default.setHeader('credentials', 'include');
this.$graphql.default.setHeader('mode', 'cors');
// Override all existing headers
this.$graphql.default.setHeaders({
credentials: 'include',
mode: 'cors',
});
<script>
import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request';
export default {
methods: {
async fetchSomething() {
const query = gql`
query planets($first: Int) {
allPlanets(first: $first) {
planets {
id
name
}
}
}
`;
const variables = { first: 10 };
const planets = await this.$graphql.default.request(query, variables);
},
},
};
</script>
<script>
import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request';
export default {
methods: {
async fetchSomething() {
const query = gql`
{
Movie(title: "Inception") {
releaseDate
actors {
fullname # "Cannot query field 'fullname' on type 'Actor'. Did you mean 'name'?"
}
}
}
`;
try {
const data = await this.$graphql.default.request(endpoint, query);
console.log(JSON.stringify(data, undefined, 2));
} catch (error) {
console.error(JSON.stringify(error, undefined, 2));
process.exit(1);
}
},
},
};
</script>
<script>
import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request';
export default {
methods: {
async fetchSomething() {
const mutation = gql`
mutation AddMovie($title: String!, $releaseDate: Int!) {
insert_movies_one(object: { title: $title, releaseDate: $releaseDate }) {
title
releaseDate
}
}
`;
const variables = {
title: 'Inception',
releaseDate: 2010,
};
const data = await this.$graphql.default.request(mutation, variables);
},
},
};
</script>
The
request method will return the
data or
errors key from the response. If you need to access the
extensions key you can use the
rawRequest method:
import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request';
const query = gql`
query planets($first: Int) {
allPlanets(first: $first) {
planets {
id
name
}
}
}
`;
const variables = { first: 10 };
const { data, errors, extensions, headers, status } = await this.$graphql.default.rawRequest(
endpoint,
query,
variables
);
console.log(JSON.stringify({ data, errors, extensions, headers, status }, undefined, 2));
<script>
import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request';
export default {
methods: {
handleFileUpload(file) {
const mutation = gql`
mutation uploadUserAvatar($userId: Int!, $file: Upload!) {
updateUser(id: $userId, input: { avatar: $file })
}
`;
const variables = { userId: 1, file };
this.$graphql.default.request(mutation, variables);
},
},
};
</script>
nuxt-graphql-request over
@nuxtjs/apollo?
Don't get me wrong, Apollo Client is great and well maintained by the vue / nuxt community, I used Apollo Client for 18months before switching to graphql-request.
However, as I am obsessed with performances, Apollo Client doesn't work for me at all:
graphql?
graphql-request uses a TypeScript type from the
graphql package such that if you are using TypeScript to build your project and you are using
graphql-request but don't have
graphql installed TypeScript build will fail. Details here. If you are a JS user then you do not technically need to install
graphql. However, if you use an IDE that picks up TS types even for JS (like VSCode) then it's still in your interest to install
graphql so that you can benefit from enhanced type safety during development.
gql template exported by
graphql-request?
No. It is there for convenience so that you can get the tooling support like prettier formatting and IDE syntax highlighting. You can use
gql from
graphql-tag if you need it for some reason too.
graphql-request, Apollo and Relay?
graphql-request is the most minimal and simplest to use GraphQL client. It's perfect for small scripts or simple apps.
Compared to GraphQL clients like Apollo or Relay,
graphql-request doesn't have a built-in cache and has no integrations for frontend frameworks. The goal is to keep the package and API as minimal as possible.
Sure, you can perform any GraphQL queries & mutations as before 👍
yarn install or
npm install
yarn dev or
npm run dev