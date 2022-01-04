📡 GraphQL Request Module

Easy Minimal GraphQL client integration with Nuxt.js.

Features

Most simple and lightweight GraphQL client.

GraphQL client. Promise-based API (works with async / await ).

/ ). Typescript support.

AST support.

GraphQL Loader support.

Setup

Install with yarn:

yarn add nuxt-graphql-request graphql --dev

Install with npm:

npm install nuxt-graphql-request graphql --save-dev

nuxt.config.js

module .exports = { buildModules: [ 'nuxt-graphql-request' ], graphql: { clients: { default : { endpoint: 'https://swapi-graphql.netlify.com/.netlify/functions/index' , options: {}, }, secondClient: { }, }, options: { method: 'get' , }, useFetchPolyfill: true , includeNodeModules: true , }, };

Runtime Config

If you need to supply your endpoints at runtime, rather than build time, you can use the Runtime Config to provide your values:

nuxt.config.js

module .exports = { publicRuntimeConfig: { graphql: { clients: { default : { endpoint: '<client endpoint>' , }, secondClient: { endpoint: '<client endpoint>' , }, }, }, }, };

Usage

Component

asyncData

import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request' ; export default { async asyncData({ $graphql, params }) { const query = gql ` query planets { allPlanets { planets { id name } } } ` ; const planets = await $graphql.default.request(query); return { planets }; }, };

methods / created / mounted /etc

import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request' ; export default { methods: { async fetchSomething() { const query = gql ` query planets { allPlanets { planets { id name } } } ` ; const planets = await this .$graphql.default.request(query); this .$ set ( this , 'planets' , planets); }, }, };

Store actions (including nuxtServerInit )

import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request' ; export default { actions: { async fetchAllPlanets({ commit }) { const query = gql ` query planets { allPlanets { planets { id name } } } ` ; const planets = await this .$graphql.default.request(query); commit( 'SET_PLANETS' , planets); }, }, };

GraphQL Request Client

Examples from the official graphql-request library.

Authentication via HTTP header

In nuxt.config.ts

module .exports = { graphql: { clients: { default : { endpoint: 'https://swapi-graphql.netlify.com/.netlify/functions/index' , options: { headers: { authorization: 'Bearer MY_TOKEN' , }, }, }, }, }, };

Incrementally setting headers

If you want to set headers after the GraphQLClient has been initialised, you can use the setHeader() or setHeaders() functions.

this .$graphql.default.setHeaders({ authorization: 'Bearer MY_TOKEN' }); this .$graphql.default.setHeader( 'authorization' , 'Bearer MY_TOKEN' );

Set endpoint

If you want to change the endpoint after the GraphQLClient has been initialised, you can use the setEndpoint() function.

this .$graphql.default.setEndpoint(newEndpoint);

It is possible to pass custom headers for each request. request() and rawRequest() accept a header object as the third parameter

<script> const requestHeaders = { authorization: 'Bearer MY_TOKEN', }; export default { methods: { async fetchSomething() { const query = gql` query planets { allPlanets { planets { id name } } } `; // Overrides the clients headers with the passed values const planets = await this.$graphql.default.request(query, {}, requestHeaders); this.$set(this, 'planets', planets); }, }, }; </script>

Passing more options to fetch

In nuxt.config.ts:

module .exports = { graphql: { clients: { default : { endpoint: 'https://swapi-graphql.netlify.com/.netlify/functions/index' , options: { credentials: 'include' , mode: 'cors' , }, }, }, }, };

Or using setHeaders / setHeader:

this .$graphql.default.setHeader( 'credentials' , 'include' ); this .$graphql.default.setHeader( 'mode' , 'cors' ); this .$graphql.default.setHeaders({ credentials: 'include' , mode: 'cors' , });

Using GraphQL Document variables

<script> import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request'; export default { methods: { async fetchSomething() { const query = gql` query planets($first: Int) { allPlanets(first: $first) { planets { id name } } } `; const variables = { first: 10 }; const planets = await this.$graphql.default.request(query, variables); }, }, }; </script>

Error handling

<script> import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request'; export default { methods: { async fetchSomething() { const query = gql` { Movie(title: "Inception") { releaseDate actors { fullname # "Cannot query field 'fullname' on type 'Actor'. Did you mean 'name'?" } } } `; try { const data = await this.$graphql.default.request(endpoint, query); console.log(JSON.stringify(data, undefined, 2)); } catch (error) { console.error(JSON.stringify(error, undefined, 2)); process.exit(1); } }, }, }; </script>

GraphQL Mutations

<script> import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request'; export default { methods: { async fetchSomething() { const mutation = gql` mutation AddMovie($title: String!, $releaseDate: Int!) { insert_movies_one(object: { title: $title, releaseDate: $releaseDate }) { title releaseDate } } `; const variables = { title: 'Inception', releaseDate: 2010, }; const data = await this.$graphql.default.request(mutation, variables); }, }, }; </script>

Receiving a raw response

The request method will return the data or errors key from the response. If you need to access the extensions key you can use the rawRequest method:

import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request' ; const query = gql ` query planets($first: Int) { allPlanets(first: $first) { planets { id name } } } ` ; const variables = { first: 10 }; const { data, errors, extensions, headers, status } = await this .$graphql.default.rawRequest( endpoint, query, variables ); console .log( JSON .stringify({ data, errors, extensions, headers, status }, undefined , 2 ));

File Upload

<script> import { gql } from 'nuxt-graphql-request'; export default { methods: { handleFileUpload(file) { const mutation = gql` mutation uploadUserAvatar($userId: Int!, $file: Upload!) { updateUser(id: $userId, input: { avatar: $file }) } `; const variables = { userId: 1, file }; this.$graphql.default.request(mutation, variables); }, }, }; </script>

Why use nuxt-graphql-request over @nuxtjs/apollo ?

Don't get me wrong, Apollo Client is great and well maintained by the vue / nuxt community, I used Apollo Client for 18months before switching to graphql-request.

However, as I am obsessed with performances, Apollo Client doesn't work for me at all:

I don't need another state management as the Vue ecosystem is enough (Vuex & Persisted data).

I don't need an extra ~120kb parsed in my app for fetching my data.

I don't need subscriptions as I use pusher.com, there are also alternatives for a WS client: http://github.com/lunchboxer/graphql-subscriptions-client

Why do I have to install graphql ?

graphql-request uses a TypeScript type from the graphql package such that if you are using TypeScript to build your project and you are using graphql-request but don't have graphql installed TypeScript build will fail. Details here. If you are a JS user then you do not technically need to install graphql . However, if you use an IDE that picks up TS types even for JS (like VSCode) then it's still in your interest to install graphql so that you can benefit from enhanced type safety during development.

Do I need to wrap my GraphQL documents inside the gql template exported by graphql-request ?

No. It is there for convenience so that you can get the tooling support like prettier formatting and IDE syntax highlighting. You can use gql from graphql-tag if you need it for some reason too.

What's the difference between graphql-request , Apollo and Relay?

graphql-request is the most minimal and simplest to use GraphQL client. It's perfect for small scripts or simple apps.

Compared to GraphQL clients like Apollo or Relay, graphql-request doesn't have a built-in cache and has no integrations for frontend frameworks. The goal is to keep the package and API as minimal as possible.

Does nuxt-graphql-request support mutations?

Sure, you can perform any GraphQL queries & mutations as before 👍

