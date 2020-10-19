SSR friendly Google Optimize module for Nuxt.js

Features

Support multiple experiments (AB or MVT[Multi-Variant])

Auto assign experiment/variant to users

SSR support using cookies

CSS and state injection

Automatically revoke expired experiments from testers

Ability to assign experiments based on context conditions (Route, State, etc)

Setup

Add nuxt-google-optimize dependency using yarn or npm to your project

yarn add nuxt-google-optimize

OR

npm install nuxt-google-optimize --save

Add nuxt-google-optimize to modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-google-optimize' , ], googleOptimize : { } }

Usage

Create experiments directory inside your project.

Create experiments/index.js to define all available experiments:

import backgroundColor from './background-color' export default [ backgroundColor ]

Creating an experiment

Each experiment should export an object to define itself.

experiments/background-color/index.js :

export default { name : 'background-color' , experimentID : '....' , variants : [ { weight : 0 }, { weight : 2 }, { weight : 1 } ], }

Global object $exp will be universally injected in the app context to determine the currently active experiment.

It has the following keys:

{ // Index of currently active experiment "$experimentIndex": 0, // Index of currently active experiment variants "$variantIndexes": [ 1 ], // Same as $variantIndexes but each item is the real variant object "$activeVariants": [ { /* */ } ], // Classes to be globally injected (see global style tests section) "$classes": [ "exp-background-color-1" // exp-{experiment-name}-{variant-id} ], // All of the keys of currently active experiment are available "name": "background-color", "experimentID": "testid", "sections": 1, "maxAge": 60, "variants": [ /* all variants */ ] }

Using inside components:

< script > export default { methods : { foo() { } } } </ script >

Using inside templates:

< div v-if = "$exp.name === 'something'" >

Global style tests

Inject global styles to page body.

layouts/default.vue :

<template> <nuxt/> </template> <script> export default { head () { return { bodyAttrs: { class: this.$exp.$classes.join(' ') } } }, } </script>

If you have custom CSS for each test, you can import it inside your experiment's .js file.

experiments/background-color/index.js :

import './styles.scss'

With Sass:

.exp-background-color { &-1 { background-color : red; } &-2 { background-color : blue; } }

With CSS:

.exp-background-color-1 { background-color : red; } .exp-background-color-2 { background-color : blue; }

Development

Clone this repository

Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install

or Start development server using yarn run dev or npm run dev

or Point your browser to http://localhost:3000

You will see a different colour based on the variant set for you

In order to test your luck, try clearing your cookies and see if the background colour changes or not

License

MIT License - Alibaba Travels Co