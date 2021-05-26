⚠️ This project is no longer maintained, because the concept is not suitable for global management of many fonts in larger projects. For this reason we have developed a new concept that guarantees smart, efficient and performant component-based font management even in larger websites. Please visit: https://github.com/GrabarzUndPartner/nuxt-speedkit

Helps to load the fonts and activate them by preloading.

nuxt-font-loader-strategy helps loading the fonts and provides a loading strategy based on preloads.

Define yourself which fonts will be unlocked first.

This gives the best experience in the initial viewport of the website.

Features:

Use preload to prevent font flashs.

Generates the @font-face definitions automatically and includes them in the layout.

Increases the Pagespeed Insight Score 🎉

🎉 Take the fonts from Minimize critical request depth and load them via WebWorker .

. Deactivate fonts at low connection. (Show Browser-Support)

⚠️ Configuration of the fonts must be included only in the module settings.

Setup

Add nuxt-font-loader-strategy dependency to your project

yarn add nuxt-font-loader-strategy

Add nuxt-font-loader-strategy to the modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ [ 'nuxt-font-loader-strategy' , { ignoreLighthouse : true , ignoredEffectiveTypes : [ '2g' , 'slow-2g' ], fonts : [ { fileExtensions : [ 'woff2' , 'woff' ], fontFamily : 'Font A' , fontFaces : [ { preload : true , localSrc : [ 'Font A' , 'FontA-Regular' ], src : '@/assets/fonts/font-a-regular' , fontWeight : 400 , fontStyle : 'normal' }, { localSrc : [ 'Font A Light' , 'FontA-Light' ], src : '@/assets/fonts/font-a-300' , fontWeight : 300 , fontStyle : 'normal' }, { localSrc : [ 'Font A Light Italic' , 'FontA-LightItalic' ], src : '@/assets/fonts/font-a-300Italic' , fontWeight : 300 , fontStyle : 'Italic' } ] }, { fileExtensions : [ 'woff2' , 'woff' ], fontFamily : 'Font B' , fontFaces : [ { preload : true , src : '@/assets/fonts/font-b-regular' , fontWeight : 400 , fontStyle : 'normal' }, { src : '@/assets/fonts/font-b-700' , fontWeight : 700 , fontStyle : 'normal' } ] } ] }] ] }

Options

Property Type Description Default useWorker Boolean If set, the non-preloads (prefetches) are loaded via WebWorker. false ignoreLighthouse Boolean If set, the non-preloads (prefetches) in Lighthouse are disabled (ignored). false classPattern Boolean Font css class pattern. [family]_[weight]_[style] importPathResolve Function Path resolve for font src: url(fontPath) Replace @/ to ~ requirePathResolve Function Path resolve for require(fontPath) no changes ignoredEffectiveTypes Array List of excluded connection types. [] fonts Array List of included fonts. [] unlockDelay Number Delay in milliseconds for unlock prefetched fonts. 0 prefetchCount Number Defines how many fonts are prefetched at the same time.

Important: Lower than zero, everything is loaded at once. 2

Maximum expression classPattern

[family]_[variant]_[featureSettings]_[stretch]_[weight]_[style]

WebWorker useWorker

Look for compactability at https://github.com/webpack-contrib/worker-loader.

WebWorker is executed with the setting inline to reduce the script loads.

Font

Property Type Description Default fileExtensions Array Font-Family Name ['woff2', 'woff'] fontFamily String Font-Family Name ['2g', 'slow-2g'] fontFaces Array Font-Faces []

Property Type Description Default preload Boolean Specifies whether font is loaded as preload. false local Array List of local font names (System, etc.). [] src Array File Path without extension. null fontVariant String CSS-Prop. font-variant 'normal' fontFeatureSettings String CSS-Prop. font-feature-settings 'normal' fontStretch String CSS-Prop. font-stretch 'normal' fontWeight Number CSS-Prop. font-weight 'normal' fontStyle String CSS-Prop. font-style 'normal' fontDisplay String CSS-Prop. font-display 'swap'

⚠️ The first fileExtensions entry is used as preload .

Usage

On the HTML tag a class is set for each font file. This class then activates the set styles in the CSS.

The name of the font is specified in SnakeCase . (Example: Open Sans -> open_sans )

It is recommended to normalize the used tags.

Example: h1 has font-weight: bold as standard.

p { font-family : sans-serif; } html .font_open_sans p { font-family : 'Roboto' , sans-serif; }

For additional FontFaces, classes switch with the options weight and style .

p { font-family : sans-serif; } html .font_roboto_400_normal p .bold { font-family : 'Roboto' , sans-serif; font-style : normal; font-weight : 400 ; } p .bold { font-family : sans-serif; font-style : normal; font-weight : 700 ; } html .font_roboto_700_normal p .bold { font-family : 'Roboto' , sans-serif; } p .light { font-family : sans-serif; font-style : normal; font-weight : 300 ; } html .font_roboto_300_normal p .light { font-family : 'Roboto' , sans-serif; } p .italic { font-family : sans-serif; font-style : italic; font-weight : 400 ; } html .font_roboto_400_italic p .italic { font-family : 'Roboto' , sans-serif; }

Browser Performance

Preview

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Start development server using npm run dev

Preload Fonts

The options preload and prefetch are required for the link tag.

Not all browsers support this:

If not supported, all fonts are activated.

Deactivate fonts at low connection

Connection speed dependent font loading, requires the support of navigator.connection.effectiveType .

Can I use - effectivetype

License

MIT License