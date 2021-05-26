openbase logo
Readme

nuxt-font-loader-strategy

⚠️ This project is no longer maintained, because the concept is not suitable for global management of many fonts in larger projects. For this reason we have developed a new concept that guarantees smart, efficient and performant component-based font management even in larger websites. Please visit: https://github.com/GrabarzUndPartner/nuxt-speedkit

Grabarz & Partner - Module

Main

npm version npm downloads Renovate - Status License

Helps to load the fonts and activate them by preloading.

nuxt-font-loader-strategy helps loading the fonts and provides a loading strategy based on preloads.

Define yourself which fonts will be unlocked first.
This gives the best experience in the initial viewport of the website.

Features:

  • Use preload to prevent font flashs.
  • Generates the @font-face definitions automatically and includes them in the layout.
  • Increases the Pagespeed Insight Score 🎉
  • Take the fonts from Minimize critical request depth and load them via WebWorker.
  • Deactivate fonts at low connection. (Show Browser-Support)

⚠️ Configuration of the fonts must be included only in the module settings.

📖 Release Notes

Setup

  1. Add nuxt-font-loader-strategy dependency to your project
yarn add nuxt-font-loader-strategy # or npm install nuxt-font-loader-strategy
  1. Add nuxt-font-loader-strategy to the modules section of nuxt.config.js
{
  modules: [

    ['nuxt-font-loader-strategy', { 
        ignoreLighthouse: true,
        ignoredEffectiveTypes: ['2g', 'slow-2g'],
        fonts: [
          // Font
          {
            fileExtensions: ['woff2', 'woff'],
            fontFamily: 'Font A',
            fontFaces: [
              // Font-Face
              {
                preload: true,
                localSrc: ['Font A', 'FontA-Regular'],
                src: '@/assets/fonts/font-a-regular',
                fontWeight: 400,
                fontStyle: 'normal'
              },
              // Font-Face
              {
                localSrc: ['Font A Light', 'FontA-Light'],
                src: '@/assets/fonts/font-a-300',
                fontWeight: 300,
                fontStyle: 'normal'
              },
              // Font-Face
              {
                localSrc: ['Font A Light Italic', 'FontA-LightItalic'],
                src: '@/assets/fonts/font-a-300Italic',
                fontWeight: 300,
                fontStyle: 'Italic'
              }
            ]
          },
          // Font
          {
            fileExtensions: ['woff2', 'woff'],
            fontFamily: 'Font B',
            fontFaces: [
              // Font-Face
              {
                preload: true,
                src: '@/assets/fonts/font-b-regular',
                fontWeight: 400,
                fontStyle: 'normal'
              },
              // Font-Face
              {
                src: '@/assets/fonts/font-b-700',
                fontWeight: 700,
                fontStyle: 'normal'
              }
            ]
          }
        ]
    }]

  ]
}

Options

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
useWorkerBooleanIf set, the non-preloads (prefetches) are loaded via WebWorker.false
ignoreLighthouseBooleanIf set, the non-preloads (prefetches) in Lighthouse are disabled (ignored).false
classPatternBooleanFont css class pattern.[family]_[weight]_[style]
importPathResolveFunctionPath resolve for font src: url(fontPath)Replace @/ to ~
requirePathResolveFunctionPath resolve for require(fontPath)no changes
ignoredEffectiveTypesArrayList of excluded connection types.[]
fontsArrayList of included fonts.[]
unlockDelayNumberDelay in milliseconds for unlock prefetched fonts.0
prefetchCountNumberDefines how many fonts are prefetched at the same time.
Important: Lower than zero, everything is loaded at once.		2

Maximum expression classPattern

[family]_[variant]_[featureSettings]_[stretch]_[weight]_[style]

WebWorker useWorker

Look for compactability at https://github.com/webpack-contrib/worker-loader.

WebWorker is executed with the setting inline to reduce the script loads.

Font

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
fileExtensionsArrayFont-Family Name['woff2', 'woff']
fontFamilyStringFont-Family Name['2g', 'slow-2g']
fontFacesArrayFont-Faces[]

Font-Face

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
preloadBooleanSpecifies whether font is loaded as preload.false
localArrayList of local font names (System, etc.).[]
srcArrayFile Path without extension.null
fontVariantStringCSS-Prop. font-variant'normal'
fontFeatureSettingsStringCSS-Prop. font-feature-settings'normal'
fontStretchStringCSS-Prop. font-stretch'normal'
fontWeightNumberCSS-Prop. font-weight'normal'
fontStyleStringCSS-Prop. font-style'normal'
fontDisplayStringCSS-Prop. font-display'swap'

⚠️ The first fileExtensions entry is used as preload.

Usage

On the HTML tag a class is set for each font file. This class then activates the set styles in the CSS.

The name of the font is specified in SnakeCase. (Example: Open Sans -> open_sans)

It is recommended to normalize the used tags.

Example: h1 has font-weight: bold as standard.

p {
  font-family: sans-serif;
}

html.font_open_sans p {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
}

For additional FontFaces, classes switch with the options weight and style.

p {
  font-family: sans-serif;
}

html.font_roboto_400_normal p.bold {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  font-style: normal;
  font-weight: 400;
}

p.bold {
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-style: normal;
  font-weight: 700;
}

html.font_roboto_700_normal p.bold {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
}

p.light {
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-style: normal;
  font-weight: 300;
}

html.font_roboto_300_normal p.light {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
}

p.italic {
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-style: italic;
  font-weight: 400;
}

html.font_roboto_400_italic p.italic {
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
}

Browser Performance

alt text

Preview

Development

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  3. Start development server using npm run dev

Browser-Support

Preload Fonts

The options preload and prefetch are required for the link tag.

Not all browsers support this:

If not supported, all fonts are activated.

Deactivate fonts at low connection

Connection speed dependent font loading, requires the support of navigator.connection.effectiveType.

Can I use - effectivetype

License

MIT License

