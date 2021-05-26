Helps to load the fonts and activate them by preloading.
Define yourself which fonts will be unlocked first.
This gives the best experience in the initial viewport of the website.
Features:
@font-face definitions automatically and includes them in the layout.
WebWorker.
⚠️ Configuration of the fonts must be included only in the module settings.
nuxt-font-loader-strategy dependency to your project
yarn add nuxt-font-loader-strategy # or npm install nuxt-font-loader-strategy
nuxt-font-loader-strategy to the
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
['nuxt-font-loader-strategy', {
ignoreLighthouse: true,
ignoredEffectiveTypes: ['2g', 'slow-2g'],
fonts: [
// Font
{
fileExtensions: ['woff2', 'woff'],
fontFamily: 'Font A',
fontFaces: [
// Font-Face
{
preload: true,
localSrc: ['Font A', 'FontA-Regular'],
src: '@/assets/fonts/font-a-regular',
fontWeight: 400,
fontStyle: 'normal'
},
// Font-Face
{
localSrc: ['Font A Light', 'FontA-Light'],
src: '@/assets/fonts/font-a-300',
fontWeight: 300,
fontStyle: 'normal'
},
// Font-Face
{
localSrc: ['Font A Light Italic', 'FontA-LightItalic'],
src: '@/assets/fonts/font-a-300Italic',
fontWeight: 300,
fontStyle: 'Italic'
}
]
},
// Font
{
fileExtensions: ['woff2', 'woff'],
fontFamily: 'Font B',
fontFaces: [
// Font-Face
{
preload: true,
src: '@/assets/fonts/font-b-regular',
fontWeight: 400,
fontStyle: 'normal'
},
// Font-Face
{
src: '@/assets/fonts/font-b-700',
fontWeight: 700,
fontStyle: 'normal'
}
]
}
]
}]
]
}
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
useWorker
Boolean
|If set, the non-preloads (prefetches) are loaded via WebWorker.
false
ignoreLighthouse
Boolean
|If set, the non-preloads (prefetches) in Lighthouse are disabled (ignored).
false
classPattern
Boolean
|Font css class pattern.
[family]_[weight]_[style]
importPathResolve
Function
|Path resolve for font
src: url(fontPath)
|Replace
@/ to
~
requirePathResolve
Function
|Path resolve for
require(fontPath)
|no changes
ignoredEffectiveTypes
Array
|List of excluded connection types.
[]
fonts
Array
|List of included fonts.
[]
unlockDelay
Number
|Delay in milliseconds for unlock prefetched fonts.
0
prefetchCount
Number
|Defines how many fonts are prefetched at the same time.
Important: Lower than zero, everything is loaded at once.
2
useWorker
Look for compactability at https://github.com/webpack-contrib/worker-loader.
WebWorker is executed with the setting
inline to reduce the script loads.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
fileExtensions
Array
|Font-Family Name
['woff2', 'woff']
fontFamily
String
|Font-Family Name
['2g', 'slow-2g']
fontFaces
Array
|Font-Faces
[]
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
preload
Boolean
|Specifies whether font is loaded as preload.
false
local
Array
|List of local font names (System, etc.).
[]
src
Array
|File Path without extension.
null
fontVariant
String
|CSS-Prop.
font-variant
'normal'
fontFeatureSettings
String
|CSS-Prop.
font-feature-settings
'normal'
fontStretch
String
|CSS-Prop.
font-stretch
'normal'
fontWeight
Number
|CSS-Prop.
font-weight
'normal'
fontStyle
String
|CSS-Prop.
font-style
'normal'
fontDisplay
String
|CSS-Prop.
font-display
'swap'
⚠️ The first
fileExtensionsentry is used as
preload.
On the HTML tag a class is set for each font file. This class then activates the set styles in the CSS.
The name of the font is specified in
SnakeCase. (Example:
Open Sans ->
open_sans)
It is recommended to normalize the used tags.
Example:
h1 has
font-weight: bold as standard.
p {
font-family: sans-serif;
}
html.font_open_sans p {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
}
For additional FontFaces, classes switch with the options
weight and
style.
p {
font-family: sans-serif;
}
html.font_roboto_400_normal p.bold {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 400;
}
p.bold {
font-family: sans-serif;
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 700;
}
html.font_roboto_700_normal p.bold {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
}
p.light {
font-family: sans-serif;
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 300;
}
html.font_roboto_300_normal p.light {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
}
p.italic {
font-family: sans-serif;
font-style: italic;
font-weight: 400;
}
html.font_roboto_400_italic p.italic {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
}
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
The options
preload and
prefetch are required for the link tag.
Not all browsers support this:
If not supported, all fonts are activated.
Connection speed dependent font loading, requires the support of
navigator.connection.effectiveType.