Simple, modern and lightweight font loader for Nuxt projects

Features

Supports all types of font loading 🔥 (local, Google, Typekit, custom, etc.)

Includes settings for resource hints prefetch , preconnect and preload

Minimal working configuration with just one line of code 🤯

Tested in dev and prod mode (supports SPA & SSR)

option Supports loading multiple font sources at the same time

Setup

Add nuxt-font-loader dependency to your project

$ npm install --save-dev nuxt-font-loader

Add nuxt-font-loader to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js

export default { buildModules : [ 'nuxt-font-loader' ], fontLoader : { } }

Examples

💻 Here are some code examples

Local font loading

Basic usage

{ fontLoader : { url : '/fonts/font-face.css' } }

font-face.css

@ font-face { font-family : 'Inter' ; font-style : normal; font-weight : 300 ; font-display : swap; src : url ( '/fonts/I-300.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'Inter' ; font-style : normal; font-weight : 400 ; font-display : swap; src : url ( '/fonts/I-400.woff2' ) format ( 'woff2' ); }

Specify families

html { font-family : 'Inter' , sans-serif; }

Google font loading

Basic usage

{ fontLoader : { url : 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@300;400;500;700&display=swap' , prefetch : true , preconnect : true } }

Specify families

html { font-family : 'Roboto' , sans-serif; }

Custom font loading

Basic usage

{ fontLoader : { url : 'https://use.typekit.net/xxxxxxx.css' , prefetch : true , preconnect : true } }

Specify families

html { font-family : 'New Custom Family' , sans-serif; }

Multiple sources usage example

✅ Automatically sets the best settings based on your url option

{ fontLoader : { url : { local : '/fonts/font-face.css' , google : 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@300;400;500;700&display=swap' , custom : 'https://use.typekit.net/xxxxxxx.css' } } }

Use this method if you want to load multiple font sources at the same time

Specify families

html { font-family : 'Inter' , sans-serif; } nav { font-family : 'Roboto' , sans-serif; } h1 { font-family : 'New Custom Family' , sans-serif; }

Advanced usage example

⚠️ Use these methods only if you want to customize the default settings (optional)

{ fontLoader : { url : 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@300;400;500;700&display=swap' , prefetch : { hid : 'my-font-prefetch' , }, preconnect : { hid : 'my-font-preconnect' , crossorigin : 'anonymous' , }, preload : { hid : 'my-font-preload' , }, noscript : { hid : 'my-font-noscript' , } } }

{ fontLoader : { url : { local : '/fonts/font-face.css' }, preload : { local : { hid : 'my-font-preload' } }, noscript : { local : { hid : 'my-font-noscript' } } } }

⚙️ Following these examples, it is possible to customize all settings as needed

Options

Default options

{ fontLoader : { url : { local : undefined , google : undefined , custom : undefined , }, prefetch : false , preconnect : false , preload : {}, noscript : {}, stylesheet : true , } }

url

Default: {}

Defines the path of the css file that includes all @font-face rules.

⚠️ This option is required.

prefetch

Default: false

Enable this if you request fonts from a third-party server, such as Google, Typekit, etc.

✅ When used with multiple sources method, this is enabled by default

< link rel = "dns-prefetch" href = "https://fonts.gstatic.com/" />

More info

preconnect

Default: false

Enable this if you request fonts from a third-party server, such as Google, Typekit, etc.

✅ When used with multiple sources method, this is enabled by default

< link rel = "preconnect" href = "https://fonts.gstatic.com/" crossorigin />

More info

preload

Default: {}

Preloads a css file to increase its priority.

< link rel = "preload" as = "style" href = "/path/to/font-face.css" />

More info

noscript

Default: {}

Provides a fallback option in case the user disables javascript.

< noscript > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/font-face.css" /> </ noscript >

More info

stylesheet

Default: true

Eliminates render-blocking effect and improves site performance by loading the font css asynchronously.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/font-face.css" />

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Ivo Dolenc