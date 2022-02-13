This is a simple module for Nuxt.js to add support for a feature toggle system.
npm install nuxt-feature-toggle
# or
yarn add nuxt-feature-toggle
The toggles can be defined as a function or just as an object.
module.exports = {
modules: ['nuxt-feature-toggle'],
featureToggle: {
toggles: () => {
return Promise.resolve({
'my-unique-key': true
})
}
}
}
module.exports = {
modules: ['nuxt-feature-toggle'],
featureToggle: {
toggles: {
'my-unique-key': true
}
}
}
<feature-toggle name="my-unique-key" :value="true">
<p>This can only show if the toggle is enabled</p>
</feature-toggle>
If using Nuxt >= 2.13, you can use the new
publicRuntimeConfig setting in
nuxt.config.js to configure
feature toggles on-the-fly without having to rebuild (only need to restart Nuxt using
nuxt start).
module.exports = {
modules: ['nuxt-feature-toggle'],
publicRuntimeConfig: {
featureToggle:{
toggles: {
somePreviewFeature: process.env.FEATURE_ENABLE_SOME_PREVIEW_FEATURE,
}
}
}
}
Note 1:
FEATURE_ENABLE_SOME_PREVIEW_FEATUREis an arbitrary name, the package doesn't depend on it. You can use "Feature Flag" names eg.
FF_PREVIEW_FEATUREor whatever suits you.
Note 2: This package has built-in yn support which mean you don't have to do anything to get your env variable as Boolean value. You can also use
0/1,
y/nor any other value supported by the package. This will also work when
queryStringis set to
true.
Now you just need to change your environment variables an restart Nuxt to toggle your features!
publicRuntimeConfig and Promise / function based toggles
If you're using function/promise based toggles resolution, you should not use
publicRuntimeConfig:
while it's technically possible to use a function in
runtimeConfig, it is not recommended.
A function/promise based toggles resolution will NOT be resolved in the plugin, only on build.
Instead you should either:
featureToggle.toggles like you did before
publicRuntimeConfig.featureToggle.toggles.
As now you can use environment variables and just restart the server, many people can get rid of Promises returning toggles depending on the environment.
To use the query string with your feature toggles, first enable it in your configuration file.
module.exports = {
modules: ['nuxt-feature-toggle'],
featureToggle: {
queryString: true,
toggles: {
'my-unique-key': true
}
}
}
The option
queryString is used to enable query string support, so if the url contains a toggle query string, then the feature toggles with the matching value will be forced to show.
To change the default toggle prefix for
toggle, you can now pass an option to change it to anything you like, such as:
<feature-toggle name="my-unique-key" :value="true" prefix="_t">
<p>This can only show if the toggle is enabled</p>
</feature-toggle>
In this case, the key is now
_t_my-unique-key
You can control the access of the query string using a function, this can be defined using the following approach.
Create a new plugin file and import it into your nuxt.config.js file.
Add the following code to your new plugin
export default function({ $featureToggle }) {
$featureToggle.isQueryStringAllowed(props => {
return true;
})
}
Here you can access the props for the feature toggle component, and you can access the context using the exported function.
If no function is defined, and the
queryString option is true, then all query strings are allowed.
Once the querystring options are setup, you can enter the following to change the feature toggle, ensure
toggle_ is prefixed to the name of the feature toggle.
https://website.com?toggle_my-unique-key=false
This will set the feature toggle 'my-unique-key' to false when viewing the page.
examples/demo folder
yarn
yarn dev
http://localhost:3000
The demo will show how the query string functionality works with the feature toggles. You should see a control box on the left hand side where you can manipulate the query strings in the URL. This will update the feature toggle on the page.