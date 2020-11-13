A NuxtJS module thats injects Facebook Pixel code
$ npm install --save nuxt-facebook-pixel-module
// or
$ yarn add nuxt-facebook-pixel-module
Add
nuxt-facebook-pixel-module to
modules section of
nuxt.config.js.
{
modules: [
// Simple usage
'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module',
// With options
['nuxt-facebook-pixel-module', {
/* module options */
track: 'PageView',
pixelId: 'FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID',
autoPageView: true,
disabled: false
}],
]
}
or even
{
modules: [
'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module',
],
facebook: {
/* module options */
track: 'PageView',
pixelId: 'FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID',
autoPageView: true,
disabled: false
},
}
By default, the module won't trigger any tracking event on route change. To enable this behaviour, you must specify the
autoPageView option and set to
true in the Nuxt module options.
{
modules: [
'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module',
],
facebook: {
/* module options */
pixelId: 'FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID',
autoPageView: true
},
}
If you'd like to install the pixel disabled, and enable it later after the user has consented to its use, you can do so by setting
disabled: true in the pixel configuration:
{
modules: [
'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module',
],
facebook: {
...
disabled: true
},
}
Now, in your component, you can call the following in order to start the pixel and track the current page.
this.$fb.enable()
The pixel can be disabled again later on by using the
.disable() method.
It's possible to use multiple pixel codes according to the user's route. This can be made through the
pixels property.
The
pixels property expects an array of options.
{
modules: [
'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module',
],
facebook: {
pixelId: 'DEFAULT_PIXEL_ID',
pixels: [
{
pixelId: 'FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID',
routes: [
'/my-custom-route',
'/hello/*'
]
}
]
},
}
Per this example, whenever the user is on the
/my-custom-route, it will use the
FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID instead of the
DEFAULT_PIXEL_ID. For all the other routes, it will use the default one.
Note : Since the
pixels property is an array of options, any other valid option (
track,
manualMode, ...) can be passed.
List of possible options in the module:
|Option
|Default
|Required
|Description
|pixelId
|null
|true
|The unique pixel identifier provided by Facebook.
|track
|PageView
|false
|Default tracking event.
|version
|2.0
|false
|Tracking version.
|disabled
|false
|false
|Disable the Pixel by default when initialized. Can be enabled later through
$fb.enable() and disabled again with
$fb.disable().
|debug
|false
|false
|By default, tracking in development mode is disabled. By specifying
true, you manually allow tracking in development mode.
|manualModef
|false
|false
|By default, Facebook will trigger button click and page metadata. Set to
true to disable this behaviour. See more informations
|autoPageView
|false
|false
|If set to
true, automatically triggers a
PageView track event on every page change.
|pixels
|[]
|false
|An array of pixels be used according to a specific set of routes. See Multiple pixel codes according to route
The tracking pixel instance is available on all vue component instances as $fb. It has the following methods:
|Method
|Purpose
|Equivalent to
|enable()
|If you had previously set
disabled: true in config, enables the pixel and tracks the current page view
|$fb.init(), $fb.track()
|disable()
|Disables the pixel again
|setPixelId()
|Change the default pixelId & trigger an init it
|init()
|Initialises the pixel
|fbq('init', <options.pixelId>)
|track(event, parameters)
|Sends a track event with optional
parameters. It's
PageView by default if the
event is not defined.
|fbq('track', <options.track>, parameters)
|query(key, value, parameters)
|Call the underlying fbq instance with anything else. The
parameters attribute is optional.
|fbq(key, value, parameters)