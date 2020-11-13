A NuxtJS module thats injects Facebook Pixel code

Requirements

npm or yarn

NuxtJS

NodeJS

Install

$ npm install --save nuxt-facebook-pixel-module // or $ yarn add nuxt-facebook-pixel-module

Getting Started

Add nuxt-facebook-pixel-module to modules section of nuxt.config.js .

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module' , [ 'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module' , { track : 'PageView' , pixelId : 'FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID' , autoPageView : true , disabled : false }], ] }

or even

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module' , ], facebook : { track : 'PageView' , pixelId : 'FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID' , autoPageView : true , disabled : false }, }

Automatically track PageView

By default, the module won't trigger any tracking event on route change. To enable this behaviour, you must specify the autoPageView option and set to true in the Nuxt module options.

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module' , ], facebook : { pixelId : 'FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID' , autoPageView : true }, }

Disabling the pixel (for GDPR)

If you'd like to install the pixel disabled, and enable it later after the user has consented to its use, you can do so by setting disabled: true in the pixel configuration:

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module' , ], facebook : { ... disabled: true }, }

Now, in your component, you can call the following in order to start the pixel and track the current page.

this .$fb.enable()

The pixel can be disabled again later on by using the .disable() method.

Multiple pixel codes according to route

It's possible to use multiple pixel codes according to the user's route. This can be made through the pixels property. The pixels property expects an array of options.

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module' , ], facebook : { pixelId : 'DEFAULT_PIXEL_ID' , pixels : [ { pixelId : 'FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID' , routes : [ '/my-custom-route' , '/hello/*' ] } ] }, }

Per this example, whenever the user is on the /my-custom-route , it will use the FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID instead of the DEFAULT_PIXEL_ID . For all the other routes, it will use the default one.

Note : Since the pixels property is an array of options, any other valid option ( track , manualMode , ...) can be passed.

Module options

List of possible options in the module:

Option Default Required Description pixelId null true The unique pixel identifier provided by Facebook. track PageView false Default tracking event. version 2.0 false Tracking version. disabled false false Disable the Pixel by default when initialized. Can be enabled later through $fb.enable() and disabled again with $fb.disable() . debug false false By default, tracking in development mode is disabled. By specifying true , you manually allow tracking in development mode. manualModef false false By default, Facebook will trigger button click and page metadata. Set to true to disable this behaviour. See more informations autoPageView false false If set to true , automatically triggers a PageView track event on every page change. pixels [] false An array of pixels be used according to a specific set of routes. See Multiple pixel codes according to route

Facebook pixel instance

The tracking pixel instance is available on all vue component instances as $fb. It has the following methods:

Method Purpose Equivalent to enable() If you had previously set disabled: true in config, enables the pixel and tracks the current page view $fb.init(), $fb.track() disable() Disables the pixel again setPixelId() Change the default pixelId & trigger an init it init() Initialises the pixel fbq('init', <options.pixelId>) track(event, parameters) Sends a track event with optional parameters . It's PageView by default if the event is not defined. fbq('track', <options.track>, parameters) query(key, value, parameters) Call the underlying fbq instance with anything else. The parameters attribute is optional. fbq(key, value, parameters)

License

MIT License