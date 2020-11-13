openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nfp

nuxt-facebook-pixel-module

by William DA SILVA
1.5.0 (see all)

Inject Facebook pixel code

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nuxt-facebook-pixel-module

npm (scoped with tag) npm js-standard-style CircleCI

A NuxtJS module thats injects Facebook Pixel code

Table of Contents

Requirements

  • npm or yarn
  • NuxtJS
  • NodeJS

Install

$ npm install --save nuxt-facebook-pixel-module
// or
$ yarn add nuxt-facebook-pixel-module

Getting Started

Add nuxt-facebook-pixel-module to modules section of nuxt.config.js.

{
  modules: [
    // Simple usage
    'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module',

    // With options
    ['nuxt-facebook-pixel-module', {
      /* module options */
      track: 'PageView',
      pixelId: 'FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID',
      autoPageView: true,
      disabled: false
    }],
 ]
}

or even

{
  modules: [
    'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module',
  ],
  facebook: {
    /* module options */
    track: 'PageView',
    pixelId: 'FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID',
    autoPageView: true,
    disabled: false
  },
}

Automatically track PageView

By default, the module won't trigger any tracking event on route change. To enable this behaviour, you must specify the autoPageView option and set to true in the Nuxt module options.

{
  modules: [
    'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module',
  ],
  facebook: {
    /* module options */
    pixelId: 'FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID',
    autoPageView: true
  },
}

Disabling the pixel (for GDPR)

If you'd like to install the pixel disabled, and enable it later after the user has consented to its use, you can do so by setting disabled: true in the pixel configuration:

{
  modules: [
    'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module',
  ],
  facebook: {
    ...
    disabled: true
  },
}

Now, in your component, you can call the following in order to start the pixel and track the current page.

this.$fb.enable()

The pixel can be disabled again later on by using the .disable() method.

Multiple pixel codes according to route

It's possible to use multiple pixel codes according to the user's route. This can be made through the pixels property. The pixels property expects an array of options.

{
  modules: [
    'nuxt-facebook-pixel-module',
  ],
  facebook: {
    pixelId: 'DEFAULT_PIXEL_ID',
    pixels: [
      {
        pixelId: 'FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID',
        routes: [
          '/my-custom-route',
          '/hello/*'
        ]
      }
    ]
  },
}

Per this example, whenever the user is on the /my-custom-route, it will use the FACEBOOK_PIXEL_ID instead of the DEFAULT_PIXEL_ID. For all the other routes, it will use the default one.

Note : Since the pixels property is an array of options, any other valid option (track, manualMode, ...) can be passed.

Module options

List of possible options in the module:

OptionDefaultRequiredDescription
pixelIdnulltrueThe unique pixel identifier provided by Facebook.
trackPageViewfalseDefault tracking event.
version2.0falseTracking version.
disabledfalsefalseDisable the Pixel by default when initialized. Can be enabled later through $fb.enable() and disabled again with $fb.disable().
debugfalsefalseBy default, tracking in development mode is disabled. By specifying true, you manually allow tracking in development mode.
manualModeffalsefalseBy default, Facebook will trigger button click and page metadata. Set to true to disable this behaviour. See more informations
autoPageViewfalsefalseIf set to true, automatically triggers a PageView track event on every page change.
pixels[]falseAn array of pixels be used according to a specific set of routes. See Multiple pixel codes according to route

Facebook pixel instance

The tracking pixel instance is available on all vue component instances as $fb. It has the following methods:

MethodPurposeEquivalent to
enable()If you had previously set disabled: true in config, enables the pixel and tracks the current page view$fb.init(), $fb.track()
disable()Disables the pixel again
setPixelId()Change the default pixelId & trigger an init it
init()Initialises the pixelfbq('init', <options.pixelId>)
track(event, parameters)Sends a track event with optional parameters. It's PageView by default if the event is not defined.fbq('track', <options.track>, parameters)
query(key, value, parameters)Call the underlying fbq instance with anything else. The parameters attribute is optional.fbq(key, value, parameters)

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial