nuxt-env inject env vars for your Nuxt app at runtime
Runtime Config has been released in Nuxt.js and solves the problem this package was solving, so this package has been is deprecated and will not be receiving any further updates (There is some discussion in this issue in the Nuxt.js repo).
Nuxt currently provides a very handy way of injecting environment variables which uses webpack substitution to inject your env vars at build time. This works most of the time, but if your build process is environment-agnostic (e.g. if you build a Docker image on CI and use the same image for staging and production), you end up with a result which has the environment baked into it (meaning that in our example, the docker image would be coupled to the environment it was built in).
This module allows you to read environment variables server side—at runtime—and inject them into your app, meaning your Nuxt bundle is decoupled from your environment variables.
⚠️ WARNING: As with the
config.env option in Nuxt config, environment variables used in
nuxt-env are exposed client side, so if you store secrets use the
secret config option. Read more below. ⚠️
nuxt-env injects your environment variables into your Nuxt app using
this.$env.
N.B. If currently use Nuxt's
config.env option, fear not—
nuxt-env includes those env vars in the
$env object.
yarn add nuxt-env
nuxt.config.js and configure:
// nuxt.config.js
// Tell nuxt-env which env vars you want to inject
modules: [
'other-nuxt-module',
['nuxt-env', {
keys: [
'TEST_ENV_VAR', // Basic usage—equivalent of { key: 'TEST_ENV_VAR' }
{ key: 'OTHER_ENV_VAR', default: 'defaultValue' } // Specify a default value
{ key: 'THIRD_ENV_VAR', secret: true } // Only inject the var server side
{ key: 'ANOTHER_ENV_VAR', name: 'MY_ENV_VAR' } // Rename the variable
]
}]
]
Env vars can be injected in a basic way, just by specifying a string in the
keys option.
When the provided var is an object, it can have the following attributes:
key
required
The name of the environment variable by which it can be accessed in
process.env
default
A default value for the env var in case it's not present in
process.env.
secret
default:
false
When true, this key will only be present server side.
name
Change the name of the env var that gets injected. e.g.:
{ key: 'API_URL', name: 'API_ENDPOINT' } will read
process.env.API_URL and add it as
$env.API_ENDPOINT
this.$env in your components:
// any-component.vue
export default {
computed: {
testValue () { return this.$env.TEST_VALUE }
}
}
// any-component.vue
export default {
asyncData ({ app }) {
console.log(app.$env.TEST_VALUE)
}
}
// store/index.js
export const mutations = {
storeEnv (commit) {
const val = this.$env.TEST_VALUE
commit('testValue', val)
}
}
# First fork the repo
git clone git@github.com:your-username/nuxt-env.git
cd nuxt-env
npm i
npm run test
# To use while developing other apps:
npm link
cd ../my-other-app
npm link "nuxt-env"
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/samtgarson/nuxt-env. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.
The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.