nuxt-env inject env vars for your Nuxt app at runtime

🚨🛑 WARNING 🛑🚨

Runtime Config has been released in Nuxt.js and solves the problem this package was solving, so this package has been is deprecated and will not be receiving any further updates (There is some discussion in this issue in the Nuxt.js repo).

Why

Nuxt currently provides a very handy way of injecting environment variables which uses webpack substitution to inject your env vars at build time. This works most of the time, but if your build process is environment-agnostic (e.g. if you build a Docker image on CI and use the same image for staging and production), you end up with a result which has the environment baked into it (meaning that in our example, the docker image would be coupled to the environment it was built in).

This module allows you to read environment variables server side—at runtime—and inject them into your app, meaning your Nuxt bundle is decoupled from your environment variables.

⚠️ WARNING: As with the config.env option in Nuxt config, environment variables used in nuxt-env are exposed client side, so if you store secrets use the secret config option. Read more below. ⚠️

Usage

nuxt-env injects your environment variables into your Nuxt app using this.$env .

N.B. If currently use Nuxt's config.env option, fear not— nuxt-env includes those env vars in the $env object.

Get Setup

Install the dependency:

yarn add nuxt-env

Add to your nuxt.config.js and configure:

modules : [ 'other-nuxt-module' , [ 'nuxt-env' , { keys : [ 'TEST_ENV_VAR' , { key : 'OTHER_ENV_VAR' , default : 'defaultValue' } { key : 'THIRD_ENV_VAR' , secret : true } { key : 'ANOTHER_ENV_VAR' , name : 'MY_ENV_VAR' } ] }] ]

Options

Env vars can be injected in a basic way, just by specifying a string in the keys option. When the provided var is an object, it can have the following attributes:

key

required

The name of the environment variable by which it can be accessed in process.env

default

A default value for the env var in case it's not present in process.env .

secret

default: false

When true, this key will only be present server side.

name

Change the name of the env var that gets injected. e.g.: { key: 'API_URL', name: 'API_ENDPOINT' } will read process.env.API_URL and add it as $env.API_ENDPOINT

Use in your application

Use this.$env in your components:

export default { computed : { testValue () { return this .$env.TEST_VALUE } } }

and in your Nuxt context

export default { asyncData ({ app }) { console .log(app.$env.TEST_VALUE) } }

and in your store:

export const mutations = { storeEnv (commit) { const val = this .$env.TEST_VALUE commit( 'testValue' , val) } }

Develop

git clone git@github.com:your-username/nuxt-env.git cd nuxt-env npm i npm run test npm link cd ../my-other-app npm link "nuxt-env"

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/samtgarson/nuxt-env. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

