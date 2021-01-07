openbase logo
nuxt-dropzone

by Karl Tarvas
1.0.4 (see all)

A Nuxt SSR-compatible Dropzone component.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

nuxt-dropzone

A Nuxt SSR-compatible Dropzone component, internally powered by vue-dropzone.

Installation

npm i --save nuxt-dropzone

Usage

See the demo project.

<template>
  <dropzone id="foo" ref="el" :options="options" :destroyDropzone="true"></dropzone>
</template>

<script>
import Dropzone from 'nuxt-dropzone'
import 'nuxt-dropzone/dropzone.css'

export default {
  components: {
    Dropzone
  },
  data() {
    return {
      // See https://rowanwins.github.io/vue-dropzone/docs/dist/index.html#/props
      options: {
        url: "http://httpbin.org/anything"
      }
    }
  },
  mounted() {
    // Everything is mounted and you can access the dropzone instance
    const instance = this.$refs.el.dropzone
  }
}
</script>

See the vue-dropzone docs for futher configuration information.

Direct AWS S3 uploads are also supported.

Common issues and solutions

Issues & contributing

Please file any issues under Github issues, be sure to include your Nuxt release version as well as a minimal, complete, and verifiable example.
Contributions welcome, be sure to test the demo application with any changes before filing a pull request.

