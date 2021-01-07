A Nuxt SSR-compatible Dropzone component, internally powered by vue-dropzone.
npm i --save nuxt-dropzone
See the demo project.
<template>
<dropzone id="foo" ref="el" :options="options" :destroyDropzone="true"></dropzone>
</template>
<script>
import Dropzone from 'nuxt-dropzone'
import 'nuxt-dropzone/dropzone.css'
export default {
components: {
Dropzone
},
data() {
return {
// See https://rowanwins.github.io/vue-dropzone/docs/dist/index.html#/props
options: {
url: "http://httpbin.org/anything"
}
}
},
mounted() {
// Everything is mounted and you can access the dropzone instance
const instance = this.$refs.el.dropzone
}
}
</script>
See the vue-dropzone docs for futher configuration information.
Direct AWS S3 uploads are also supported.
Please file any issues under Github issues, be sure to include your Nuxt release version as well as a minimal, complete, and verifiable example.
Contributions welcome, be sure to test the demo application with any changes before filing a pull request.