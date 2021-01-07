A Nuxt SSR-compatible Dropzone component, internally powered by vue-dropzone.

Installation

npm i --save nuxt-dropzone

Usage

See the demo project.

< template > < dropzone id = "foo" ref = "el" :options = "options" :destroyDropzone = "true" > </ dropzone > </ template >

<script> import Dropzone from 'nuxt-dropzone' import 'nuxt-dropzone/dropzone.css' export default { components : { Dropzone }, data() { return { options : { url : "http://httpbin.org/anything" } } }, mounted() { const instance = this .$refs.el.dropzone } } < /script>

See the vue-dropzone docs for futher configuration information.

Direct AWS S3 uploads are also supported.

Common issues and solutions

Issues & contributing

Please file any issues under Github issues, be sure to include your Nuxt release version as well as a minimal, complete, and verifiable example.

Contributions welcome, be sure to test the demo application with any changes before filing a pull request.