This module injects flags that indicate a device type into the context and the component instance.
See demo on CodeSandbox.
Add
@nuxtjs/device to the dev dependencies using yarn or npm to your project.
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/device
# Using npm
npm install -D @nuxtjs/device
Add it to the
buildModules section of your
nuxt.config:
{
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/device',
]
}
That's it, you can now use
$device in your Nuxt app ✨
Add the types to your
"types" array in
tsconfig.json after the
@nuxt/types entry.
⚠️ Use
@nuxt/vue-app instead of
@nuxt/types for nuxt < 2.9.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["@nuxt/types", "@nuxtjs/device"]
}
}
You can use these flags to detect the device type.
$device.isDesktop
$device.isMobile
$device.isTablet
$device.isMobileOrTablet
$device.isDesktopOrTablet
$device.isIos
$device.isWindows
$device.isMacOS
$device.isAndroid
$device.isFirefox
$device.isEdge
$device.isChrome
$device.isSafari
$device.isSamsung
$device.isCrawler
The user agent is also injected an accessible with
$device.userAgent.
<template>
<section>
<div v-if="$device.isDesktop">
Desktop
</div>
<div v-else-if="$device.isTablet">
Tablet
</div>
<div v-else>
Mobile
</div>
</section>
</template>
Of course, you can use
$device via
this in a script.
export default {
layout: (ctx) => ctx.$device.isMobile ? 'mobile' : 'default'
}
You can add other flags to
$device by adding a Nuxt plugin:
// plugins/custom-flag.js
export default function ({ $device }) {
$device.isCustom = $device.userAgent.includes('Custom-Agent') ? true : false
}
defaultUserAgent option can be used when running
npm run generate.
{
buildModules: ['@nuxtjs/device'],
device: {
defaultUserAgent: 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.1.1; Nexus 6 Build/LYZ28E) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/64.0.3282.39 Mobile Safari/537.36'
}
}
refreshOnResize refresh flags when the window resized.(default: false)
{
buildModules: ['@nuxtjs/device'],
device: {
refreshOnResize: true
}
}
Note that the default user agent value is set to
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_13_2) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/64.0.3282.39 Safari/537.36.
If a user-agent is
Amazon CloudFront, this module checks
the both headers
CloudFront-Is-Mobile-Viewer and
CloudFront-Is-Tablet-Viewer.
Here are the details about the headers: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonCloudFront/latest/DeveloperGuide/header-caching.html#header-caching-web-device
isIos,
isWindows and
isMacOS flags are not available with CloudFront.
This module checks the header
CF-Device-Type.
Here are the details about the header: https://support.cloudflare.com/hc/en-us/articles/229373388-Cache-Content-by-Device-Type-Mobile-Tablet-Desktop-
This module uses crawler-user-agents to generate the regular expression that detect a crawler.