nuxt-device-detect

by nuxt-community
1.1.5 (see all)

Nuxt.js module for detecting device type.

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

611

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This package has been moved to @nuxtjs/device. Please use @nuxtjs/device.

Readme

@nuxtjs/device

This module injects flags that indicate a device type into the context and the component instance.

See demo on CodeSandbox.

Setup

Add @nuxtjs/device to the dev dependencies using yarn or npm to your project.

yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/device
# Using npm
npm install -D @nuxtjs/device

Add it to the buildModules section of your nuxt.config:

{
  buildModules: [
   '@nuxtjs/device',
  ]
}

That's it, you can now use $device in your Nuxt app ✨

TypeScript support

Add the types to your "types" array in tsconfig.json after the @nuxt/types entry.

⚠️ Use @nuxt/vue-app instead of @nuxt/types for nuxt < 2.9.

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "types": ["@nuxt/types", "@nuxtjs/device"]
  }
}

Flags

You can use these flags to detect the device type.

$device.isDesktop
$device.isMobile
$device.isTablet
$device.isMobileOrTablet
$device.isDesktopOrTablet
$device.isIos
$device.isWindows
$device.isMacOS
$device.isAndroid
$device.isFirefox
$device.isEdge
$device.isChrome
$device.isSafari
$device.isSamsung
$device.isCrawler

The user agent is also injected an accessible with $device.userAgent.

Usage

Switch a view

<template>
  <section>
    <div v-if="$device.isDesktop">
      Desktop
    </div>
    <div v-else-if="$device.isTablet">
      Tablet
    </div>
    <div v-else>
      Mobile
    </div>
  </section>
</template>

Of course, you can use $device via this in a script.

Change a layout dynamically

export default {
  layout: (ctx) => ctx.$device.isMobile ? 'mobile' : 'default'
}

Add a custom flag

You can add other flags to $device by adding a Nuxt plugin:

// plugins/custom-flag.js
export default function ({ $device }) {
  $device.isCustom = $device.userAgent.includes('Custom-Agent') ? true : false
}

Options

defaultUserAgent option can be used when running npm run generate.

{
  buildModules: ['@nuxtjs/device'],
  device: {
    defaultUserAgent: 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.1.1; Nexus 6 Build/LYZ28E) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/64.0.3282.39 Mobile Safari/537.36'
  }
}

refreshOnResize refresh flags when the window resized.(default: false)

{
  buildModules: ['@nuxtjs/device'],
  device: {
    refreshOnResize: true
  }
}

Note that the default user agent value is set to Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_13_2) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/64.0.3282.39 Safari/537.36.

CloudFront Support

If a user-agent is Amazon CloudFront, this module checks the both headers CloudFront-Is-Mobile-Viewer and CloudFront-Is-Tablet-Viewer.

Here are the details about the headers: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonCloudFront/latest/DeveloperGuide/header-caching.html#header-caching-web-device

Caution

isIos, isWindows and isMacOS flags are not available with CloudFront.

Cloudflare Support

This module checks the header CF-Device-Type.

Here are the details about the header: https://support.cloudflare.com/hc/en-us/articles/229373388-Cache-Content-by-Device-Type-Mobile-Tablet-Desktop-

License

MIT License

Data Source

This module uses crawler-user-agents to generate the regular expression that detect a crawler.

