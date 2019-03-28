Nuxt module to add custom headers to SSR rendered pages.
This module only impacts the server-side rendered pages of universal applications.
# With npm
npm install nuxt-custom-headers --save
# With yarn
yarn add nuxt-custom-headers
nuxt.config.js:
{
modules: [
// Simple usage, headers function name is 'httpHeaders' by default
'nuxt-custom-headers',
// With custom headers function name (in case of function name collision with another module)
['nuxt-custom-headers', { functionName: 'myCustomFunctionName' }],
]
}
Note: you can also override the
functionNameparameter with the
NUXT_CUSTOM_HEADERS_FUNCTIONenvironment variable.
To add headers to a page, you need to implement a
httpHeaders function in the page component.
This function must return a list of headers.
Example:
<template>
<div>
<p>This is an awesome page</p>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'MyPage',
httpHeaders: () => ({
'Cache-Control': 'max-age=60, s-maxage=90, public',
'X-My-Header': 'Anything you could need'
})
}
</script>
You can use the Nuxt context in the
httpHeaders to generate headers based on the router or any other context related data.
Example:
<template>
<div>
<p>This is an awesome page with context related cache.</p>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'MyPage',
httpHeaders: (context) => ({
'Cache-Control': `max-age=${context.app.router.currentRoute.meta.cache}, public`
})
}
</script>
Enjoy.