nuxt-custom-headers

by Martin Le Guillou
2.1.0 (see all)

Nuxt module to add custom headers to SSR rendered pages.

Readme

nuxt-custom-headers

Nuxt module to add custom headers to SSR rendered pages.

This module only impacts the server-side rendered pages of universal applications.

Setup

  • Add the nuxt-custom-headers package to your dependencies with npm or yarn:
# With npm
npm install nuxt-custom-headers --save
# With yarn
yarn add nuxt-custom-headers
  • Add the module to your nuxt.config.js:
{
  modules: [
    // Simple usage, headers function name is 'httpHeaders' by default
    'nuxt-custom-headers',

    // With custom headers function name (in case of function name collision with another module)
    ['nuxt-custom-headers', { functionName: 'myCustomFunctionName' }],
  ]
}

Note: you can also override the functionName parameter with the NUXT_CUSTOM_HEADERS_FUNCTION environment variable.

Add headers to your pages

To add headers to a page, you need to implement a httpHeaders function in the page component. This function must return a list of headers.

Example:

<template>
  <div>
    <p>This is an awesome page</p>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  name: 'MyPage',
  httpHeaders: () => ({
    'Cache-Control': 'max-age=60, s-maxage=90, public',
    'X-My-Header': 'Anything you could need'
  })
}
</script>

Use Nuxt context

You can use the Nuxt context in the httpHeaders to generate headers based on the router or any other context related data.

Example:

<template>
  <div>
    <p>This is an awesome page with context related cache.</p>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  name: 'MyPage',
  httpHeaders: (context) => ({
    'Cache-Control': `max-age=${context.app.router.currentRoute.meta.cache}, public`
  })
}
</script>

Enjoy.

