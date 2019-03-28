Nuxt module to add custom headers to SSR rendered pages.

This module only impacts the server-side rendered pages of universal applications.

Setup

Add the nuxt-custom-headers package to your dependencies with npm or yarn:

npm install nuxt-custom-headers --save yarn add nuxt-custom-headers

Add the module to your nuxt.config.js :

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-custom-headers' , [ 'nuxt-custom-headers' , { functionName : 'myCustomFunctionName' }], ] }

Note: you can also override the functionName parameter with the NUXT_CUSTOM_HEADERS_FUNCTION environment variable.

Add headers to your pages

To add headers to a page, you need to implement a httpHeaders function in the page component. This function must return a list of headers.

Example:

<template> < div > < p > This is an awesome page </ p > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { name : 'MyPage' , httpHeaders : () => ({ 'Cache-Control' : 'max-age=60, s-maxage=90, public' , 'X-My-Header' : 'Anything you could need' }) } </ script >

Use Nuxt context

You can use the Nuxt context in the httpHeaders to generate headers based on the router or any other context related data.

Example:

<template> < div > < p > This is an awesome page with context related cache. </ p > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { name : 'MyPage' , httpHeaders : ( context ) => ({ 'Cache-Control' : `max-age= ${context.app.router.currentRoute.meta.cache} , public` }) } </ script >

Enjoy.