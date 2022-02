A simple static asset compression module for Nuxt that runs Gzip and Brotli compression during the build process.

This is significantly more efficient than compressing files on the fly, especially for Brotli compression, which sacrifices CPU time for greater compression.

For compression during runtime, see the compressor entry in the Nuxt configuration docs

Getting Started

Install the module npm install -D nuxt-compress OR yarn add -D nuxt-compress Add "nuxt-compress" to your buildModules module .exports = { buildModules : [ 'nuxt-compress' ], };

Configuration

This module provides a simple interface to include compression-webpack-plugin configured for both gzip and brotli compression.

It uses the same configuration options, which can be supplied as a second argument to the entry in "modules" in your nuxt.config.js , or as a distinct entry with the key "nuxt-compress" . See the Nuxt Modules guide for more information.

For example:

module .exports = { modules : [ [ 'nuxt-compress' , { gzip : { threshold : 8192 , }, brotli : { threshold : 8192 , }, }, ], ], };

OR