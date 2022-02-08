🏗️ Nuxt Composition API

Composition API hooks for Nuxt

@nuxtjs/composition-api provides a way to use the Vue 3 Composition API in with Nuxt-specific features.

Nuxt Bridge has now been released in beta. It has full composition API support and it's strongly recommended to migrate from @nuxtjs/composition-api , if possible, by following the steps in the Bridge migration guide. Feedback welcome at https://github.com/nuxt-community/composition-api/discussions/585 .

Features

🏃 Fetch : Support for the new Nuxt fetch() in v2.12+

: Support for the new Nuxt in v2.12+ ℹ️ Context : Easy access to router , app , store within setup()

: Easy access to , , within 🗺️ Head : Interact directly with your vue-meta properties within setup()

: Interact directly with your properties within ✨ Automatic hydration : Drop-in replacement for ref with automatic SSR stringification and hydration ( ssrRef )

: Drop-in replacement for with automatic SSR stringification and hydration ( ) 📝 SSR support : Allows using the Composition API with SSR

: Allows using the Composition API with SSR 💪 TypeScript: Written in TypeScript

Contributors

Contributions are very welcome.

Clone this repo git clone git@github.com:nuxt-community/composition-api.git Install dependencies and build project yarn yarn watch yarn fixture yarn test

Tip: You can also use yarn link to test the module locally with your Nuxt project.

License

MIT License - Copyright © Daniel Roe