nuxt-composition-api

by nuxt-community
0.11.0 (see all)

Composition API hooks for Nuxt.

Downloads/wk

166

GitHub Stars

653

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Deprecated!
This package has been renamed to @nuxtjs/composition-api

Readme

🏗️ Nuxt Composition API

Composition API hooks for Nuxt

@nuxtjs/composition-api provides a way to use the Vue 3 Composition API in with Nuxt-specific features.

Nuxt Bridge has now been released in beta. It has full composition API support and it's strongly recommended to migrate from @nuxtjs/composition-api, if possible, by following the steps in the Bridge migration guide. Feedback welcome at https://github.com/nuxt-community/composition-api/discussions/585.

Features

  • 🏃 Fetch: Support for the new Nuxt fetch() in v2.12+
  • ℹ️ Context: Easy access to router, app, store within setup()
  • 🗺️ Head: Interact directly with your vue-meta properties within setup()
  • Automatic hydration: Drop-in replacement for ref with automatic SSR stringification and hydration (ssrRef)
  • 📝 SSR support: Allows using the Composition API with SSR
  • 💪 TypeScript: Written in TypeScript

Read Documentation

Contributors

Contributions are very welcome.

  1. Clone this repo

    git clone git@github.com:nuxt-community/composition-api.git

  2. Install dependencies and build project

    yarn
# Compile library and watch for changes
yarn watch
# Start a test Nuxt fixture with hot reloading
yarn fixture
# Test
yarn test

Tip: You can also use yarn link to test the module locally with your Nuxt project.

License

MIT License - Copyright © Daniel Roe

