A "copy to clipboard" module for Nuxt.js using vue-clipboard2

Setup

Add nuxt-clipboard2 dependency using yarn or npm to your project

dependency using yarn or npm to your project Add nuxt-clipboard2 to modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-clipboard2' , ] }

Usage

You can use $copyText in almost any context using app.$copyText or this.$copyText (Including store actions).

See vue-clipboard2 official docs for more usage information.

export default { methods : { async copySomething(text) { try { await this .$copyText(text); } catch (e) { console .error(e); } }, }, };

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) webcore-it