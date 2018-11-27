A "copy to clipboard" module for Nuxt.js using vue-clipboard2
nuxt-clipboard2 dependency using yarn or npm to your project
nuxt-clipboard2 to
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
'nuxt-clipboard2',
]
}
You can use $copyText in almost any context using
app.$copyText or
this.$copyText (Including store actions).
See vue-clipboard2 official docs for more usage information.
export default {
methods: {
async copySomething(text) {
try {
await this.$copyText(text);
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
}
},
},
};
Copyright (c) webcore-it