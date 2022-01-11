nuxtClientInit module

Provide client version of nuxtServerInit .

nuxt-client-init-module provides Nuxt.js with the ability to inject processing at client initialization. Just like nuxtServerInit , it is possible to implement the nuxtClientInit action, which is executed only on the client-side rendering, in the root Vuex module.

Installation

$ yarn add nuxt-client-init-module

Usage

in nuxt.config.js

{ ... modules: [ 'nuxt-client-init-module' ] ... }

in store/index.js

export const actions = { nuxtClientInit({ commit }, context) { } }

Note: When working with other modules (e.g. axios) that are needed during nuxtClientInit , nuxt-client-init-module should appear earlier in the modules section of nuxt.config.js for correct functionality.

LICENSE

MIT

