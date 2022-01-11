Provide client version of
nuxtServerInit.
nuxt-client-init-module provides Nuxt.js with the ability to inject processing at client initialization.
Just like
nuxtServerInit, it is possible to implement the
nuxtClientInit action, which is executed only on the client-side rendering, in the root Vuex module.
$ yarn add nuxt-client-init-module
in nuxt.config.js
{
...
modules: [
'nuxt-client-init-module'
]
...
}
in store/index.js
export const actions = {
nuxtClientInit({ commit }, context) {
// code
}
}
Note: When working with other modules (e.g. axios) that are needed during
nuxtClientInit,
nuxt-client-init-module should appear earlier in the
modules section of
nuxt.config.js for correct functionality.
MIT
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
HANATANI Takuma
💻 🐛 👀 💬
|
tosuke
🐛
|
Masaya Kazama
🐛
|
Nikita Umnov
💻
|
Mohammed Sohail
📖
|
Anton Sitnikov
📖
|
Simon Eldevig
🐛
|
Dmitry Belichack
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!