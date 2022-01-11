openbase logo
nci

nuxt-client-init-module

by Takuma HANATANI
0.3.0

Provide client version of nuxtServerInit

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

225

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

nuxtClientInit module

code style: prettier donate: Patreon License: MIT NPM version All Contributors NPM downloads codecov

Provide client version of nuxtServerInit.

nuxt-client-init-module provides Nuxt.js with the ability to inject processing at client initialization. Just like nuxtServerInit, it is possible to implement the nuxtClientInit action, which is executed only on the client-side rendering, in the root Vuex module.

Installation

$ yarn add nuxt-client-init-module

Usage

in nuxt.config.js

{
  ...
  modules: [
   'nuxt-client-init-module'
  ]
  ...
}

in store/index.js

export const actions = {
  nuxtClientInit({ commit }, context) {
    // code
  }
}

Note: When working with other modules (e.g. axios) that are needed during nuxtClientInit, nuxt-client-init-module should appear earlier in the modules section of nuxt.config.js for correct functionality.

Author

LICENSE

MIT

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


HANATANI Takuma
💻 🐛 👀 💬
tosuke
🐛
Masaya Kazama
🐛
Nikita Umnov
💻
Mohammed Sohail
📖
Anton Sitnikov
📖
Simon Eldevig
🐛

Dmitry Belichack
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

