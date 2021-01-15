Deprecated Repository

Please consider using nuxt-property-decorator instead.

Nuxt Class Component

ES and Typescript Class Components Decorators for Nuxt.js extending vue-class-component





Installation

npm install --save nuxt-class-component yarn add nuxt-class-component

Babel Instructions

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy babel-plugin-transform-class-properties yarn add --dev babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy babel-plugin-transform-class-properties

Then you can configure Babel plugins on nuxt.config.js - Plugin order is important (see here):

module .exports = { build : { babel : { plugins : [ 'transform-decorators-legacy' , 'transform-class-properties' ] } } }

Typescript Instructions

You will need to enable [ experimentalDecorators ] on your Typescript compiler.(http://www.typescriptlang.org/docs/handbook/decorators.html).

Using Typescript Compiler argument --experimentalDecorators like this:

tsc --experimentalDecorators

Using tsconfig.json :

{ "compilerOptions" : { "experimentalDecorators" : true , ... } }

Usage

See vue-class-component, vuex-class documentation.

You can also see the official TypeScript examples of Nuxt.js.

Example

import Vue from 'vue' import Component from 'nuxt-class-component' import { State, Getter, Action, Mutation, namespace } from 'vuex-class' const Module = namespace( 'path/to/module' ) @Component({ props : { propMessage : String } }) export class MyComp extends Vue { @State( 'foo' ) stateFoo @State( state => state.bar) stateBar @Getter( 'foo' ) getterFoo @Action( 'foo' ) actionFoo @Mutation( 'foo' ) mutationFoo @Module.Getter( 'foo' ) moduleGetterFoo @Module.Action( 'foo' ) moduleActionFoo @State foo @Getter bar @Action baz @Mutation qux msg = 123 helloMsg = 'Hello, ' + this .propMessage created () { this .stateFoo this .stateBar this .getterFoo this .actionFoo({ value : true }) this .mutationFoo({ value : true }) this .moduleGetterFoo } mounted () { this .greet() } fetch () { } async asyncData () { } get computedMsg () { return 'computed ' + this .msg } greet () { alert( 'greeting: ' + this .msg) } }

License

MIT License - Copyright (c) Nuxt Community