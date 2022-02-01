Webpack Build Time Optimisations for Nuxt.js! ⚡️

Instantly speed up your Nuxt.js webpack build time.



Status: Stable v2 ✅ , bridge ✅, v3 ⚠️

Previously: "nuxt-build-optimisations", see migration notes.

Can't use Vite with Nuxt yet?

Truly sad... But I do have some good news. While you won't be able to achieve instant app starts anytime soon, nuxt-webpack-optimisations can get things snappy again.

Webpack Optimisations

nuxt-webpack-optimisations is a collection of webpack config changes that will let you speed up your build times and audit them.

By making smarter and riskier assumptions on how you want to run your environment in development, this module has been benchmarked to reduce your build time by ~50% when cold ☃ , ~95%+ when hot 🔥 (using hardsource).

How risky are we talking

The riskier optimisations are enabled only on development and relate to over caching, which is always easy to fix with a good old rm -rf node_modules/.cache 💩.

✔️ This module has been tested to cause no issues in production environments.

Features

Features are enabled by their risk profile. The risk profile is the likelihood of issues coming up.

Tools

Always

Nuxt config build.cache enabled

Nuxt config build.parallel enabled - requires risky: true

webpacks best practices for performance

Dev

esbuild replaces babel-loader

esbuild replaces ts-loader

postcss-preset-env is disabled

file-loader replaces url-loader

replaces Nuxt config build.hardsource enabled - requires risky: true

Production

esbuild replaces Terser for minification

Compatibility

✔️ Nuxt v2

✔️ Nuxt bridge

⚠ Nuxt v3 Note: Vite needs to be disabled. You probably don't need this module.

Setup

Install the module.

yarn add nuxt-webpack-optimisations

Within your nuxt.config.ts or nuxt.config.js

buildModules: [ 'nuxt-webpack-optimisations' , ],

Typescript

For Nuxt config typescript support, add the module within your tsconfig.json .

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "nuxt-webpack-optimisations" ] } }

Usage

All non-risky features are enabled by default, only hardsource and parallel are disabled.

If you'd like to get more performance than the default you can try

export default { webpackOptimisations : { hardSourcePlugin : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' , parallelPlugin : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' , } }

Note: It's recommended to avoid running risky in non-development environments. Caching in CI environments can lead to issues.

Something isn't working

A lot of the speed improvements are from heavy caching, if you have any issues the first thing you should do is clear your cache.

Linux / Mac rm -rf node_modules/.cache windows rd /s "node_modules/.cache"

If you'd like to see what features are running you can enable the debug mode.

export default { webpackOptimisations : { debug : true } }

Configuration

Features

Type: object

Default: Non-risky features enabled.

You can disable features if you'd like to skip optimisations.

export default { webpackOptimisations : { features : { postcssNoPolyfills : true , esbuildLoader : true , esbuildMinifier : true , imageFileLoader : true , webpackOptimisations : true , cacheLoader : true , hardSourcePlugin : false , parallelPlugin : false , } } }

esbuildLoaderOptions

Type: object

Default:

export default { client : { target : 'es2015' , }, server : { target : 'node14' , }, modern : { target : 'es2015' , }, }

See esbuild-loader.

esbuildMinifyOptions

Type: object

Default:

export default { client : { target : 'es2015' , }, server : { target : 'node14' , }, modern : { target : 'es2015' , }, }

See esbuild-loader.

Measure

Type: boolean or object

Default: false

When measure is enabled with true (options or environment variable), it will use the speed-measure-webpack-plugin .

If the measure option is an object it is assumed to be speed-measure-webpack-plugin options.

webpackOptimisations: { measure : { outputFormat : 'humanVerbose' , granularLoaderData : true , loaderTopFiles : 10 } }

You can use an environment variable to enable the measure as well.

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "measure" : "export NUXT_MEASURE=true; nuxt dev" } }

Note: Some features are disabled with measure on, such as caching.

Measure Mode

Type: client | server | modern | all

Default: client

Configure which build will be measured. Note that non-client builds may be buggy and mess with HMR.

webpackOptimisations: { measureMode : 'all' }

Gotchas

Vue Property Decorator / Vue Class Component

Your babel-loader will be replaced with esbuild, which doesn't support class decorators in js.

You can either migrate your scripts to typescript or disabled the esbuild loader.

Disable Loader

webpackOptimisations: { features : { esbuildLoader : false } }

Migrate to TypeScript

tsconfig.json

{ "experimentalDecorators" : true }

<script lang="ts"> import Vue from 'vue' import Component from 'vue-class-component' @Component export default class HelloWorld extends Vue { data () { return { hello: 'test' } } } </script>

Credits

