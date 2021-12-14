nuxt-bugsnag dependency to your project
npm install nuxt-bugsnag
nuxt-bugsnag to the
modules section of
nuxt.config.js.
{
modules: [
['nuxt-bugsnag', {
apiKey: 'Your_API_KEY'
}]
]
}
If you need more flexibility and want to have more options you can try this approach
{
modules: [
['nuxt-bugsnag', {
config: {
apiKey: 'YOUR_BROWSER_API_KEY'
},
}]
]
}
You can pass every bugsnag options in the config object
{
modules: [
['nuxt-bugsnag', {
config: {
enabledReleaseStages: ['staging', 'production'],
}
}]
]
}
You can upload sourcemaps by adding the option
publishRelease.
{
modules: [
['nuxt-bugsnag', {
apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY',
publishRelease: true,
}]
]
}
You can upload your source control infos to bugsnag this enpowers you to have
releases.
These are all the options from the plugin:
appVersion: string the version of the application you are building
releaseStage: string
'production',
'staging' etc. (leave blank if this build can be released to different
releaseStages)
sourceControl: object an object describing the source control of the build (if not specified, the module will attempt to detect source control information from
.git,
.hg and the nearest
package.json)
provider: string can be one of:
'github',
'github-enterprise',
'gitlab',
'gitlab-onpremise',
'bitbucket',
'bitbucket-server'
repository: string a URL (
git/
ssh/
https) pointing to the repository, or webpage representing the repository
revision: string the unique identifier for the commit (e.g. git SHA)
builderName: string the name of the person/machine that created this build (defaults to the result of the
whoami command)
autoAssignRelease: boolean automatically associate this build with any new error events and sessions that are received for the
releaseStage until a subsequent build notification is received. If this is set to
true and no
releaseStage is provided the build will be applied to
'production'.
You can set these options by setting the
reporterOptions like this:
{
modules: [
// Simple usage
'nuxt-bugsnag',
// With options
['nuxt-bugsnag', {
apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY',
reporterOptions: {
appVersion: 'v1.0.0',
autoAssignRelease: true
},
publishRelease: true,
}]
]
}
I would recommend to set these options
{
modules: [
// Simple usage
'nuxt-bugsnag',
// With options
['nuxt-bugsnag', {
apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY',
releaseStage: process.env.NODE_ENV
reporterOptions: {
autoAssignRelease: true
},
publishRelease: true,
}]
]
}
The simplest answer is like this.
this.$bugsnag.notify(new Error('Some Error'))
This answer holds up for components and store. There are some places where it doesn't work like that, because this is not bound to the app.
In Nuxt if you don't have this you will have context and there is
$bugsnag under
app so in code form:
plugins/exampleLog.js
export default (context) => {
context.app.$bugsnag.notify(new Error('some Error')
}
For more info check out this repo https://github.com/bugsnag/webpack-bugsnag-plugins
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
Copyright (c) Julian Martin julian.martin@russmedia.com