Setup

Add nuxt-bugsnag dependency to your project

npm install nuxt-bugsnag

Add nuxt-bugsnag to the modules section of nuxt.config.js .

{ modules : [ [ 'nuxt-bugsnag' , { apiKey : 'Your_API_KEY' }] ] }

If you need more flexibility and want to have more options you can try this approach

{ modules : [ [ 'nuxt-bugsnag' , { config : { apiKey : 'YOUR_BROWSER_API_KEY' }, }] ] }

You can pass every bugsnag options in the config object

{ modules : [ [ 'nuxt-bugsnag' , { config : { enabledReleaseStages : [ 'staging' , 'production' ], } }] ] }

Source Maps

You can upload sourcemaps by adding the option publishRelease .

{ modules : [ [ 'nuxt-bugsnag' , { apiKey : 'YOUR_API_KEY' , publishRelease : true , }] ] }

BugsnagBuildReporterPlugin

You can upload your source control infos to bugsnag this enpowers you to have releases . These are all the options from the plugin:

appVersion: string the version of the application you are building

the version of the application you are building releaseStage: string 'production' , 'staging' etc. (leave blank if this build can be released to different releaseStage s)

, etc. (leave blank if this build can be released to different s) sourceControl: object an object describing the source control of the build (if not specified, the module will attempt to detect source control information from .git , .hg and the nearest package.json ) provider: string can be one of: 'github' , 'github-enterprise' , 'gitlab' , 'gitlab-onpremise' , 'bitbucket' , 'bitbucket-server' repository: string a URL ( git / ssh / https ) pointing to the repository, or webpage representing the repository revision: string the unique identifier for the commit (e.g. git SHA)

an object describing the source control of the build (if not specified, the module will attempt to detect source control information from , and the nearest ) builderName: string the name of the person/machine that created this build (defaults to the result of the whoami command)

the name of the person/machine that created this build (defaults to the result of the command) autoAssignRelease: boolean automatically associate this build with any new error events and sessions that are received for the releaseStage until a subsequent build notification is received. If this is set to true and no releaseStage is provided the build will be applied to 'production' .

You can set these options by setting the reporterOptions like this:

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-bugsnag' , [ 'nuxt-bugsnag' , { apiKey : 'YOUR_API_KEY' , reporterOptions : { appVersion : 'v1.0.0' , autoAssignRelease : true }, publishRelease : true , }] ] }

I would recommend to set these options

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-bugsnag' , [ 'nuxt-bugsnag' , { apiKey : 'YOUR_API_KEY' , releaseStage : process.env.NODE_ENV reporterOptions : { autoAssignRelease : true }, publishRelease : true , }] ] }

Reporting custom errors

The simplest answer is like this.

this .$bugsnag.notify( new Error ( 'Some Error' ))

This answer holds up for components and store. There are some places where it doesn't work like that, because this is not bound to the app.

In Nuxt if you don't have this you will have context and there is $bugsnag under app so in code form:

plugins/exampleLog.js

export default (context) => { context.app.$bugsnag.notify( new Error ( 'some Error' ) }

For more info check out this repo https://github.com/bugsnag/webpack-bugsnag-plugins

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Julian Martin julian.martin@russmedia.com