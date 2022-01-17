It's really very simple to start with nuxt. But we can make it even simpler by adding nuxt-buefy.

📖 Release Notes

Install

If you create new project from scratch, just choose buefy right from create-nuxt-app!

For already existing project just:

npm i nuxt-buefy yarn add nuxt-buefy

TypeScript support

Add buefy/types to tsconfig.json :

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "buefy/types" ] } }

Usage

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-buefy' , [ 'nuxt-buefy' , { }] ] }

or

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-buefy' , ], buefy : { } }

Options

Name Description Type Values Default css Add buefy css Boolean true or false true materialDesignIcons Add material design icons Boolean true or false true materialDesignIconsHRef Specify material design icons version String Any CDN URL to MDI https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mdi/font@5.8.55/css/materialdesignicons.min.css

You can use buefy construct options.

Customization

If you're familiar with Sass and want to customize Buefy with your own theme, follow these steps:

If not already installed, install sass and sass-loader

npm i sass sass-loader@10 --save-dev yarn add --dev sass sass-loader@10

Disable buefy css in module options:

{ modules : [ [ 'nuxt-buefy' , { css : false }] ] }

Create a .scss file:

// Import bulma styles @ import "~bulma" ; // Import buefy styles @ import "~buefy/src/scss/buefy" ;

Define css property in nuxt.config :

{ css : [ '@/assets/scss/main.scss' ] }

Development

Clone this repository

Install dependnecies using yarn install or npm install

or Start development server using yarn run dev or npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Rafael Beraldo