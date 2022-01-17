It's really very simple to start with nuxt. But we can make it even simpler by adding nuxt-buefy.
If you create new project from scratch, just choose buefy right from create-nuxt-app!
For already existing project just:
npm i nuxt-buefy
# or
yarn add nuxt-buefy
Add
buefy/types to
tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"buefy/types"
]
}
}
{
modules: [
// Simple usage
'nuxt-buefy',
['nuxt-buefy', { /* buefy options */ }]
]
}
or
{
modules: [
// Simple usage
'nuxt-buefy',
],
buefy: { /* buefy options */ }
}
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Values
|Default
css
|Add buefy css
|Boolean
true or
false
true
materialDesignIcons
|Add material design icons
|Boolean
true or
false
true
materialDesignIconsHRef
|Specify material design icons version
|String
|Any CDN URL to MDI
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mdi/font@5.8.55/css/materialdesignicons.min.css
You can use buefy construct options.
If you're familiar with Sass and want to customize Buefy with your own theme, follow these steps:
sass and
sass-loader
npm i sass sass-loader@10 --save-dev
# or
yarn add --dev sass sass-loader@10
{
modules: [
['nuxt-buefy', { css: false }]
]
}
.scss file:
// Import bulma styles
@import "~bulma";
// Import buefy styles
@import "~buefy/src/scss/buefy";
css property in
nuxt.config:
{
css: ['@/assets/scss/main.scss']
}
yarn install or
npm install
yarn run dev or
npm run dev
Copyright (c) Rafael Beraldo