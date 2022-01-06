Provide basic authentication to your Nuxt.js application
$ yarn add nuxt-basic-auth-module # or npm install
Edit your nuxt.config.js
export default {
// ...
modules: [
'nuxt-basic-auth-module'
],
basic: {
name: 'AUTH USER NAME HERE',
pass: 'AUTH PASSWORD HERE',
enabled: process.env.BASIC_ENABLED === 'true' // require boolean value(nullable)
},
// ...
}
Whether to activate this module. If false, module registration is skipped.
Basic Auth user name.
The function passes req as an argument and must return the username as string.
Basic Auth user password.
The function passes req as an argument and must return the password as string.
Message to be displayed during basic authentication.
The target path. This allows you to set up basic authentication that is limited to routes that match regular expression literals or where the function returns true.
The function passes req as an argument.
