Nuxt.js basic auth module

Provide basic authentication to your Nuxt.js application

https://www.npmjs.com/package/nuxt-basic-auth-module

Installation

$ yarn add nuxt-basic-auth-module

Usage

Edit your nuxt.config.js

export default { modules : [ 'nuxt-basic-auth-module' ], basic : { name : 'AUTH USER NAME HERE' , pass : 'AUTH PASSWORD HERE' , enabled : process.env.BASIC_ENABLED === 'true' }, }

Arguments

enabled

type: Boolean

default: false

required: false

Whether to activate this module. If false, module registration is skipped.

name

type: String | Function

required: true

Basic Auth user name.

The function passes req as an argument and must return the username as string.

pass

type: String | Function

required: true

Basic Auth user password.

The function passes req as an argument and must return the password as string.

message

type: String,

default: 'Please enter username and password'

required: false

Message to be displayed during basic authentication.

match

type: String(regex literal) | Function

required: false

The target path. This allows you to set up basic authentication that is limited to routes that match regular expression literals or where the function returns true.

The function passes req as an argument.

License

MIT

https://github.com/potato4d/nuxt-basic-auth-module/blob/master/LICENSE

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!