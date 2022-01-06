openbase logo
nba

nuxt-basic-auth-module

by Takuma HANATANI
1.4.0 (see all)

Provide basic auth your Nuxt.js application

Readme

Nuxt.js basic auth module

Provide basic authentication to your Nuxt.js application

Installation

$ yarn add nuxt-basic-auth-module # or npm install

Usage

Edit your nuxt.config.js

export default {
  // ...
  modules: [
    'nuxt-basic-auth-module'
  ],
  basic: {
    name: 'AUTH USER NAME HERE',
    pass: 'AUTH PASSWORD HERE',
    enabled: process.env.BASIC_ENABLED === 'true' // require boolean value(nullable)
  },

  // ...
}

Arguments

enabled

  • type: Boolean
  • default: false
  • required: false

Whether to activate this module. If false, module registration is skipped.

name

  • type: String | Function
  • required: true

Basic Auth user name.

The function passes req as an argument and must return the username as string.

pass

  • type: String | Function
  • required: true

Basic Auth user password.

The function passes req as an argument and must return the password as string.

message

  • type: String,
  • default: 'Please enter username and password'
  • required: false

Message to be displayed during basic authentication.

match

  • type: String(regex literal) | Function
  • required: false

The target path. This allows you to set up basic authentication that is limited to routes that match regular expression literals or where the function returns true.

The function passes req as an argument.

License

MIT

https://github.com/potato4d/nuxt-basic-auth-module/blob/master/LICENSE

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Takuma HANATANI
💻 🚧 📖 🐛
Anthony Fu
💻
Jleroy
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

