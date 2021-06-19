openbase logo
nuxt-babel

by wemake-services
1.0.1 (see all)

Use normal .babelrc file with your Nuxt app

npm
GitHub
1.9K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

nuxt-babel

Deprecated: Nuxt now supports babelrc natively

wemake.services Build Status Coverage Status

This plugin allows to have normal .babelrc file with your nuxt app!

While traditional nuxt app requires that you specify all your babel configuration inside the nuxt.config.js, some other tools (like jest) require the traditional approach with .babelrc.

This plugin gracefully injects your .babelrc into your nuxt configuration allowing you to have the best from both worlds.

We also support .babelrc.js, babel.config.js, and package.json files.

Installation

npm install --save nuxt-babel

Add nuxt-babel to your nuxt.config.js:

{
  modules: [
    'nuxt-babel',
  ]
}

Options

You can also specify directory containing your babel configuration:

{
  modules: [
    ['nuxt-babel', { directory: './some/path/' },
  ]
}

License

MIT.

