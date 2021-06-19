Deprecated: Nuxt now supports
babelrc natively
This plugin allows to have normal
.babelrc file with your
nuxt app!
While traditional
nuxt app
requires
that you specify all your
babel
configuration inside the
nuxt.config.js,
some other tools (like
jest)
require the traditional approach
with
.babelrc.
This plugin gracefully injects your
.babelrc into your
nuxt configuration
allowing you to have the best from both worlds.
We also support
.babelrc.js,
babel.config.js, and
package.json files.
npm install --save nuxt-babel
Add
nuxt-babel to your
nuxt.config.js:
{
modules: [
'nuxt-babel',
]
}
You can also specify directory containing your
babel configuration:
{
modules: [
['nuxt-babel', { directory: './some/path/' },
]
}
MIT.