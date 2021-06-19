Deprecated: Nuxt now supports babelrc natively

This plugin allows to have normal .babelrc file with your nuxt app!

While traditional nuxt app requires that you specify all your babel configuration inside the nuxt.config.js , some other tools (like jest ) require the traditional approach with .babelrc .

This plugin gracefully injects your .babelrc into your nuxt configuration allowing you to have the best from both worlds.

We also support .babelrc.js , babel.config.js , and package.json files.

Installation

npm install --save nuxt-babel

Add nuxt-babel to your nuxt.config.js :

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-babel' , ] }

Options

You can also specify directory containing your babel configuration:

{ modules : [ [ 'nuxt-babel' , { directory : './some/path/' }, ] }

License

MIT.