Nuxt Animejs Module

Features

Helps you integrate Anime.js javascript animation library

javascript animation library Allows you to easily animate elements via custom v-anime directive 🔥

directive 🔥 Provides a solution for global use via this.$anime 🤩

🤩 Zero-config setup ready to go 🚀

Quick Start

Install nuxt-animejs dependency to your project

$ npm install --save-dev nuxt-animejs

Enable nuxt-animejs in the buildModules section

export default { buildModules : [ 'nuxt-animejs' ] }

That's it! Start developing your app!

Examples

Here are some code examples

Simple animation

< template > < div > < h1 class = "title" > Hello World </ h1 > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { mounted() { this .setAnimation() }, methods : { setAnimation() { this .$anime({ targets : '.title' , translateX : 250 , rotate : '1turn' , backgroundColor : '#FFF' , duration : 800 }) } } } </ script >

Custom directive

< template > < div > < h1 v-anime = "rotate" > NUXT ANIMEJS </ h1 > < p v-anime.set = "translate" > NUXT ANIMEJS </ p > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { data() { return { rotate : { rotate : 360 , backgroundColor : [ '#2f495e' , '#00c58e' ], duration : 3000 , loop : true }, translate : { translateY : 250 , duration : 3300 } } } } </ script >

Animate element on click

< template > < div > < button @ click = "animeEl" > Click me </ button > < p class = "p1" > Nuxt Animejs Module </ p > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { methods : { animeEl() { this .$anime({ targets : '.p1' , translateX : 250 , rotate : '1turn' , backgroundColor : '#FFF' , duration : 800 }) } } } </ script >

Nuxt global page transitions

{ buildModules : [ 'nuxt-animejs' ], pageTransition : { name : 'page' , mode : 'out-in' , css : false , beforeEnter(el) { this .$anime.set(el, { opacity : 0 }) }, enter(el, done) { this .$anime({ targets : el, opacity : [ 0 , 1 ], duration : 500 , easing : 'easeInOutSine' , complete : done }) }, leave(el, done) { this .$anime({ targets : el, opacity : [ 1 , 0 ], duration : 500 , easing : 'easeInOutSine' , complete : done }) } } }

Custom Directive

Module allows you to easily animate elements via custom v-anime directive and its modifiers.

Directive: v-anime

Default: true

< template > < h1 v-anime = "{ rotate: 360, backgroundColor: ['#2f495e', '#00c58e'], duration: 3000, loop: true, }" > NUXT ANIMEJS </ h1 > </ template >

More info

Modifier: v-anime.set

Default: true

< template > < h2 v-anime.set = "{ color: '#2f495e', backgroundColor: '#00c58e', }" > NUXT ANIMEJS </ h2 > </ template >

More info

Module Options

Here are all the default options that can be used for customization:

{ animejs : true , }

Default: true

Anime.js is enabled by default so there is no need for additional configuration.

{ buildModules : [ 'nuxt-animejs' ], animejs : false }

Available globally

this .$anime const anime = this .$anime anime({ targets : '.p1' , translateX : 250 , duration : 800 })

License

Anime.js

MIT License

Copyright (c) Julian Garnier

MIT License

Copyright (c) Ivo Dolenc