nuxt-animejs

by Ivo Dolenc
1.2.2 (see all)

Anime.js module for Nuxt.js

Overview

Categories

Readme

Nuxt Animejs Module

Anime.js module for Nuxt.js

Features

  • Helps you integrate Anime.js javascript animation library
  • Allows you to easily animate elements via custom v-anime directive 🔥
  • Provides a solution for global use via this.$anime 🤩
  • Zero-config setup ready to go 🚀

Quick Start

  1. Install nuxt-animejs dependency to your project
$ npm install --save-dev nuxt-animejs # or yarn add -D nuxt-animejs
  1. Enable nuxt-animejs in the buildModules section
// nuxt.config.js

export default {
  buildModules: ['nuxt-animejs']
}

That's it! Start developing your app!

Examples

Here are some code examples

Simple animation

<!-- index.vue -->

<template>
  <div>
    <h1 class="title">Hello World</h1>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    mounted() {
      this.setAnimation()
    },

    methods: {
      setAnimation() {
        this.$anime({
          targets: '.title',
          translateX: 250,
          rotate: '1turn',
          backgroundColor: '#FFF',
          duration: 800
        })
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Custom directive

<!-- index.vue -->

<template>
  <div>
    <h1 v-anime="rotate">NUXT ANIMEJS</h1>
    <p v-anime.set="translate">NUXT ANIMEJS</p>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    data() {
      return {
        rotate: {
          rotate: 360,
          backgroundColor: ['#2f495e', '#00c58e'],
          duration: 3000,
          loop: true
        },
        translate: {
          translateY: 250,
          duration: 3300
        }
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Animate element on click

<!-- index.vue -->

<template>
  <div>
    <button @click="animeEl">Click me</button>
    <p class="p1">Nuxt Animejs Module</p>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    methods: {
      animeEl() {
        this.$anime({
          targets: '.p1',
          translateX: 250,
          rotate: '1turn',
          backgroundColor: '#FFF',
          duration: 800
        })
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Nuxt global page transitions

// nuxt.config.js

{
  buildModules: ['nuxt-animejs'],

  // Add global page transition
  pageTransition: {
    name: 'page',
    mode: 'out-in',
    css: false,

    beforeEnter(el) {
      this.$anime.set(el, {
        opacity: 0
      })
    },

    enter(el, done) {
      this.$anime({
        targets: el,
        opacity: [0, 1],
        duration: 500,
        easing: 'easeInOutSine',
        complete: done
      })
    },

    leave(el, done) {
      this.$anime({
        targets: el,
        opacity: [1, 0],
        duration: 500,
        easing: 'easeInOutSine',
        complete: done
      })
    }
  }
}

Custom Directive

Module allows you to easily animate elements via custom v-anime directive and its modifiers.

anime()

  • Directive: v-anime
  • Default: true
<template>
  <h1
    v-anime="{
        rotate: 360,
        backgroundColor: ['#2f495e', '#00c58e'],
        duration: 3000,
        loop: true,
      }"
  >
    NUXT ANIMEJS
  </h1>
</template>

More info

anime.set()

  • Modifier: v-anime.set
  • Default: true
<template>
  <h2
    v-anime.set="{
        color: '#2f495e',
        backgroundColor: '#00c58e',
      }"
  >
    NUXT ANIMEJS
  </h2>
</template>

More info

Module Options

Here are all the default options that can be used for customization:

// nuxt.config.js

{
  animejs: true,
}

$anime

  • Default: true

Anime.js is enabled by default so there is no need for additional configuration.

// nuxt.config.js

{
  buildModules: ['nuxt-animejs'],

  /**
   * If you want to disable Anime.js, set it to 'false'
   * This is useful for quick tests
   */
  animejs: false
}

Available globally

// Access Anime by using
this.$anime

// or
const anime = this.$anime

anime({
  targets: '.p1',
  translateX: 250,
  duration: 800
})

License

Anime.js

MIT License

Copyright (c) Julian Garnier

Nuxt Animejs Module

MIT License

Copyright (c) Ivo Dolenc

