Build your next Vue(2) application with confidence using Nuxt: a framework making web development simple and powerful.
The evolution of Nuxt powered by Vite and Vue 3 is currently in beta and available on:
./static/ is mapped to
/
nuxt.config.js file
layouts/ directory
pages/
Learn more at https://nuxtjs.org.
$ npx create-nuxt-app <project-name>
It's as simple as that!
Learn more at https://nuxtjs.org/guide/installation
Please take a look at https://nuxtjs.org/examples or directly in https://github.com/nuxt/nuxt.js/tree/dev/examples.
To deploy, instead of running nuxt, you probably want to build ahead of time. Therefore, building and starting are separate commands:
nuxt build
nuxt start
Learn more at https://nuxtjs.org/guide/commands#production-deployment
If you discover a security vulnerability regarding Nuxt, please send an e-mail to the team via security@nuxtjs.org! All security vulnerabilities will be promptly addressed.
