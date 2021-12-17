openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nuxt

by nuxt
2.15.8 (see all)

The Intuitive Vue(2) Framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

397K

GitHub Stars

39.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

343

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Static Site Generator

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/5291
Read All Reviews
Knogobert
debs-obrien
sayak-sarkar
vibhugautam73
ankiiitraj
vimal-verma
pumpkin-codes

Top Feedback

34Great Documentation
32Easy to Use
28Performant
27Highly Customizable
21Responsive Maintainers
20Bleeding Edge

Readme


Tests Status Windows Status Coverage Status Downloads Version License Discord

Support us Support us

Build your next Vue(2) application with confidence using Nuxt: a framework making web development simple and powerful.

Nuxt 3

The evolution of Nuxt powered by Vite and Vue 3 is currently in beta and available on:

Features

  • Automatic transpilation and bundling (with webpack and babel)
  • Hot code reloading
  • Server-side rendering OR Single Page App OR Static Generated, you choose 🔥
  • Static file serving. ./static/ is mapped to /
  • Configurable with a nuxt.config.js file
  • Custom layouts with the layouts/ directory
  • Middleware
  • Code splitting for every pages/
  • Loading just the critical CSS (page-level)

Learn more at https://nuxtjs.org.

Getting started

$ npx create-nuxt-app <project-name>

It's as simple as that!

Learn more at https://nuxtjs.org/guide/installation

Examples

Please take a look at https://nuxtjs.org/examples or directly in https://github.com/nuxt/nuxt.js/tree/dev/examples.

Production deployment

To deploy, instead of running nuxt, you probably want to build ahead of time. Therefore, building and starting are separate commands:

nuxt build
nuxt start

Learn more at https://nuxtjs.org/guide/commands#production-deployment

Consulting from the Nuxt team

Get help with that tough bug or make sure your Nuxt app is ready to deploy. For $250 an hour, get technical support, advice and code reviews from the Nuxt core team: support@nuxtlabs.com

Supporting Nuxt

Nuxt is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of these awesome backers. Funds donated via OpenCollective are managed with transparent expenses and will be used for compensating work and expenses for core team members or sponsoring community events.

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Platinum Sponsors

Open Collective Platinum Sponsors

Gold Sponsors

Open Collective Gold Sponsors

Silver Sponsors

Open Collective Silver Sponsors

Bronze Sponsors

Open Collective Bronze Sponsors

Contributors

Thank you to all our contributors!

Nuxt Contributors

Contributing

Open in Gitpod

Please refer to our Contribution Guide

Cross-browser testing

Thanks to BrowserStack!

BrowserStack

Automated testing

Thanks to SauceLabs for supporting Open Source <3

SauceLabs

Security

If you discover a security vulnerability regarding Nuxt, please send an e-mail to the team via security@nuxtjs.org! All security vulnerabilities will be promptly addressed.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation34
Easy to Use32
Performant28
Highly Customizable27
Bleeding Edge20
Responsive Maintainers21
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sven ParkerSweden7 Ratings5 Reviews
I like pizza
December 4, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Very intuitive and easy to use framework for launching websites quickly. The syntax is ~80% Vue, ~10% Webpack and ~10% other. Keeps on developing in a high rate and will not be deprecated in a near future.

3
DiySane
creazy231
oshliaer
Debbie O'BrienPalma de Mallorca1 Rating1 Review
Head Developer Advocate at Bit, GitHub Star, Google Developer Expert, Microsoft MVP, Media Developer Expert, Teacher, Speaker, Open Source Contributor
November 11, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I might be a bit biased but I still do think that Nuxt is a great framework and is really easy to use. I have written many talks featuring its performance and ease of use and I work with the maintainers who are constantly contributing to the Nuxt modules in their own free time so really it is impressive. Nuxt is so customisable and you can easily switch from target of static to server with a simple line in the config. And so many more amazing things to come. Nuxt rocks.

2
DiySane
creazy231
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

A great framework for Vue based web developers. I feel that Nuxt is a very balanced framework that makes development of full stack Vue applications quite simple and effective. Great documentation + Awesome Community support makes this one of the most practical web frameworks to work with.

1
riginoommen
Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

It is a higher-level framework that builds on top of Vue. The main point of using this is that you can work on both client and server side. Since, you know that Vue apps take much larger time to load but with this, the pre-rendered HTML causes your page to load faster. Using this allowed me to spend less time on configuration. All of these features make the development of Vue.js apps a much smoother process and it comes with a great documentation.

0
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings67 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

I have started using Nuxt for my small scale projects now on top of Vue and the experience has been quite satisfying. The development has become quite simpler, thanks to the abstraction provided. The features are quite overwhelming and now there’s no going back. Server side rendering being the best of them for a better SEO. Documentation is also well written and the community is quite strong too.

0

Alternatives

gatsbyBuild blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
458K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
446
Top Feedback
58Great Documentation
48Easy to Use
45Performant
@11ty/eleventyA simpler static site generator. An alternative to Jekyll. Transforms a directory of templates (of varying types) into HTML.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
17
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
docusaurusEasy to maintain open source documentation websites.
GitHub Stars
31K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
17
Top Feedback
14Easy to Use
13Great Documentation
12Highly Customizable
vuepress📝 Minimalistic Vue-powered static site generator
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
72K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
55
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
metalsmithAn extremely simple, pluggable static site generator.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
39K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 17 Alternatives

Tutorials

Getting Started With Nuxt — Smashing Magazine
www.smashingmagazine.com2 years agoGetting Started With Nuxt — Smashing MagazineIn this tutorial, we’re going to learn how to create server-side rendered applications by using Nuxt.js, how to configure your application for development, and how to deploy to Heroku.
When should you Use Nuxt.js instead of Vue.js?
medium.com1 year agoWhen should you Use Nuxt.js instead of Vue.js?Vue.js is known for building user interfaces and single-page applications. It promotes “high decoupling” which allows developers to easily create user interfaces and rapid prototyping. Nuxt.js is a…
themilanfan/nuxt-native
github.com1 year agothemilanfan/nuxt-nativeBuild cross-platform native web applications using Nuxt for iOS & Android ⚡️ - themilanfan/nuxt-native