The Nuxeo JavaScript Client is a JavaScript client library for the Nuxeo Automation and REST API. The library can work in a browser, or in Node.js, using the same API.
This is an on-going project, supported by Nuxeo.
The JS Client is compliant with all Nuxeo versions as of LTS 2015.
After installing Node.js, use
npm or
yarn to install the
nuxeo package:
$ npm install nuxeo
or
$ yarn add nuxeo
var Nuxeo = require('nuxeo');
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({ ... });
As Node.js v4 is EOL, tests are not launched anymore on it and it's not a supported target. However, the ES5 build should work so if you really need to run on Node.js v4, use the following:
var Nuxeo = require('nuxeo/es5');
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({ ... });
The
nuxeo client can be also installed through bower:
$ bower install nuxeo --save
When added to your page,
Nuxeo is available as a global variable.
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({ ... });
After adding
nuxeo through Bower, you can easily create a service that will return a client:
...
.service('nuxeo', function() {
return new Nuxeo({
baseURL: 'http://localhost:8080/nuxeo/',
auth: {
method: 'basic',
username: 'Administrator',
password: 'Administrator'
}
});
})
...
To notify Angular to update the UI when a Nuxeo promise has resolved, you can either wrap Nuxeo promises in
$q.when()
or, the preferred way, configure the Promise library class to be
$q.
// wrap promises
...
$q.when(nuxeo.request('/path/').get()).then(function(res) {
$scope.res = res;
});
// use $q as the Promise library class
...
.service('nuxeo', function($q) {
Nuxeo.promiseLibrary($q);
return new Nuxeo({
baseURL: 'http://localhost:8080/nuxeo/',
auth: {
method: 'basic',
username: 'Administrator',
password: 'Administrator'
}
});
})
...
After adding
nuxeo through
npm or
yarn to your application, you can use the Nuxeo client directly by requiring the
nuxeo module:
const Nuxeo = require('nuxeo');
...
const nuxeo = new Nuxeo({...});
...
Nuxeo works correctly with Angular v2
ZoneAwarePromise Promise library, so the component tree will be re-rendered when a
Promise from
Nuxeo will resolve.
After adding
nuxeo through
npm or
yarn to your application, to make it sure that it will work on most browsers
you must require
nuxeo differently according to your build system.
If your build transpiles external libraries from ES6 to ES5:
var Nuxeo = require('nuxeo');
If your build does not (such as create-react-app):
var Nuxeo = require('nuxeo/es5');
Check out the API documentation.
Some working examples using the Nuxeo JavaScript Client can be found here.
Base#timeout (since 3.6.0)
The
timeout method available on the
Base class is deprecated in favor of using directly the
httpTimeout or
transactionTimeout methods depending of what needs to be configured.
Note that the
httpTimeout is in milliseconds while the
transactionTimeout is in seconds, so guessing the
transactionTimeout from a
timeout is a bad idea, you better need to be explicit.
Nuxeo#nuxeoVersion (since 3.5.0)
The
nuxeoVersion property of a Nuxeo client instance is deprecated in favor of the
serverVersion property that allows correct versions comparison.
The
Nuxeo.VERSIONS object is also deprecated in favor of the
Nuxeo.SERVER_VERSIONS object.
Nuxeo#_http (since 3.3.0)
The "private"
_http method is deprecated in favor of the "public"
http method.
Nuxeo#login (since 3.0.0)
The
login method is deprecated in favor of the
connect method.
This quick start guide will show how to do basics operations using the client.
The authentication method to be used is defined when creating a client:
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({
auth: {
method: ...,
...
}
});
The client supports different authentication methods matching the ones available on the Nuxeo Platform.
The simplest one allowing to authenticate with a
username and
password.
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({
auth: {
method: 'basic',
username: 'Administrator',
password: 'Administrator'
}
});
If the Portal Authentication is configured on the Nuxeo Platform,
you can authenticate with the
portal method.
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({
auth: {
method: 'portal',
username: 'joe',
secret: 'shared-secret-from-server'
}
});
To authenticate through a token from the Nuxeo Server:
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({
auth: {
method: 'token',
token: 'a-token'
}
});
There is a utility method
Nuxeo#requestAuthenticationToken to retrieve a
token from a Nuxeo Server using the configured authentication method.
For instance, a typical flow would be:
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({
auth: {
method: 'basic',
username: 'Administrator',
password: 'Administrator'
}
});
nuxeo.requestAuthenticationToken('My App', deviceUID, deviceName, 'rw')
.then(function(token) {
nuxeo = new Nuxeo({
auth: {
method: 'token',
token: token
}
});
// do something with the new `nuxeo` client using token authentication
// store the token, and next time you need to create a client, use it
})
.catch(function(err) {
throw err;
});
Since Nuxeo Platform 9.2, you can use OAuth2 authorization through the JS client.
For more information on OAuth2 server side, see Using OAuth2.
Assuming you already have an access token, you can configure the client:
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({
auth: {
method: 'bearerToken',
token: access_token,
clientId: 'my-app' // optional OAuth2 client ID to refresh the access token
}
});
The
bearertoken method supports the
token being a simple string (an access token) or a full token object such as:
{
"access_token":"H8dXDdEW9U2jJnFDh6lJJ74AHRzCyG4D",
"token_type":"bearer",
"expires_in":3600,
"refresh_token":"Amz8JlyglhGWDmYHMYS5EnTTFUFAwZLiHG4aqQDfkwUNunSMpTTSFUmvprX3WdSF"
}
If the
token is a full token object (ie. with a
refresh_token key) and a
clientId is configured on the
auth object, the client will try automatically to refresh the access token if it's expired.
A typical OAuth2 flow with the Nuxeo Platform would be:
Retrieving Authorization Code
Generate a "log in" link to be used in a browser, such as:
http://localhost:8080/nuxeo/oauth2/authorize?client_id=CLIENT_ID&response_type=code&redirect_uri=REDIRECT_URI
The user sees the login page then, after being logged in, the authorization prompt for the application.
If the user grants access, the Nuxeo Platform redirects the user back to the application:
http://localhost:8000/authorize?code=AUTH_CODE
Retrieving Access Token
The client exchanges the authorization code for an access token:
POST http://localhost:8080/nuxeo/oauth2/token
grant_type=authorization_code
code=AUTH_CODE
redirect_uri=REDIRECT_URI
client_id=CLIENT_ID
The Nuxeo Platform replies with an access token:
{
"access_token":"H8dXDdEW9U2jJnFDh6lJJ74AHRzCyG4D",
"token_type":"bearer",
"expires_in":3600,
"refresh_token":"Amz8JlyglhGWDmYHMYS5EnTTFUFAwZLiHG4aqQDfkwUNunSMpTTSFUmvprX3WdSF"
}
There are some utility methods on the client to help you with this flow:
Nuxeo.oauth2.getAuthorizationURL(baseURL, clientId[, params])
Returns the OAuth2 authorization URL for the given
baseURL and
clientId.
var authorizationURL = Nuxeo.oauth2.getAuthorizationURL('http://localhost:8080/nuxeo', 'my-app', {
state: 'xyz',
redirect_uri: 'http://localhost:8000/authorize',
});
console.log(authorizationURL); // http://localhost:8080/nuxeo/oauth2/authorize?client_id=my-app&response_type=code&state=xyz&redirect_uri=http://localhost:8000/authorize
Nuxeo.oauth2.fetchAccessTokenFromAuthorizationCode(baseURL, clientId, code[, params])
Fetches an OAuth2 access token for the given
baseURL,
clientId and
code.
var code = ...
Nuxeo.oauth2.fetchAccessTokenFromAuthorizationCode('http://localhost:8080/nuxeo', 'my-app', code, {
redirect_uri: 'http://localhost:8000/authorize',
}).then(function(token) {
// do something with the access token
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({
auth: {
method: 'bearerToken',
token: token
}
});
});
Nuxeo.oauth2.fetchAccessTokenFromJWTToken(baseURL, clientId, jwtToken[, params])
Fetches an OAuth2 access token for the given
baseURL,
clientId and
jwtToken.
var jwtToken = ...
Nuxeo.oauth2.fetchAccessTokenFromJWTToken('http://localhost:8080/nuxeo', 'my-app', jwtToken, {
redirect_uri: 'http://localhost:8000/authorize',
}).then(function(token) {
// do something with the access token
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({
auth: {
method: 'bearerToken',
token: token
}
});
});
Nuxeo.oauth2.refreshAccessToken(baseURL, clientId, refreshToken[, params])
Manually refresh an access token for the given
baseURL,
clientId and
refreshToken.
var refreshToken = ...
Nuxeo.oauth2.refreshAccessToken('http://localhost:8080/nuxeo', 'my-app', refreshToken)
.then(function(token) {
console.log(token); // refreshed access token
});
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({
auth: {
method: 'basic',
username: 'Administrator',
password: 'Administrator'
}
});
To connect to a different Nuxeo Platform Instance, you can use the following:
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({
baseURL: 'http://demo.nuxeo.com/nuxeo/',
auth: {
method: 'basic',
username: 'Administrator',
password: 'Administrator'
}
});
All API calls made on the server return a Promise object.
nuxeo.operation('Document.GetChildren')
.input('/')
.execute()
.then(function(docs) {
// work with docs
})
.catch(function(error) {
// something went wrong
throw error;
});
When something went wrong, the
error is an
Error object with a
response field containing the whole response.
After creating a Client, you can connect to a Nuxeo Server by using the
connect method.
This method returns a
Promise which is resolved with the connected client.
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({ ... });
nuxeo.connect()
.then(function(client){
// client.connected === true
// client === nuxeo
console.log('Connected OK!');
})
.catch(function(error) {
// wrong credentials / auth method / ...
throw error;
});
The
connect method fills the
user property of the client.
user is a full
User object.
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({ ... });
nuxeo.connect()
.then(function(client){
// client.user.id === 'Administrator'
console.log(client.user);
})
.catch(function(error) {
// wrong credentials / auth method / ...
throw error;
});
The
connect method fills the
serverVersion property of the client.
var nuxeo = new Nuxeo({ ... });
nuxeo.connect()
.then(function(client){
console.log(client.serverVersion); // '9.10'
})
.catch(function(error) {
// wrong credentials / auth method / ...
throw error;
});
Some constants are available in the
Nuxeo object for supported LTS versions:
Nuxeo.SERVER_VERSIONS.LTS_2017; // for '9.10';
Nuxeo.SERVER_VERSIONS.LTS_2019; // for '10.10';
You can use them to easily make different calls according to the target version:
...
if (nuxeo.serverVersion.lt(Nuxeo.SERVER_VERSIONS.LTS_2017)) {
// do something on versions before LTS 2016
} else {
// do something else
}
...
See the ServerVersion documentation.
Note that the
nuxeoVersion property is deprecated but it is still filled with the Nuxeo Server version.
Operation object allows you to execute an operation
(or operation chain).
See the Operation documentation.
Call an operation to create a new folder in the Root document
nuxeo.operation('Document.Create')
.params({
type: 'Folder',
name: 'My Folder',
properties: 'dc:title=My Folder \ndc:description=A Simple Folder'
})
.input('/')
.execute()
.then(function(doc) {
console.log('Created ' + doc.title + ' folder');
})
.catch(function(error) {
throw error;
});
The
Request object allows you to call the Nuxeo REST API.
See the Request documentation.
Fetch the Administrator user
nuxeo.request('user/Administrator')
.get()
.then(function(user) {
console.log(user);
})
.catch(function(error) {
throw error;
});
Fetch the whole list of Natures
nuxeo.request('directory/nature')
.get()
.then(function(data) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(data.entries, null, 2))
})
.catch(function(error) {
throw error
});
The
Repository object allows you to work with document.
See the Repository documentation.
Create a
Repository object
var defaultRepository = nuxeo.repository(); // 'default' repository
...
var testRepository = nuxeo.repository('test'); // 'test' repository
...
Fetch the Root document
nuxeo.repository().fetch('/')
.then(function(doc) {
console.log(doc);
})
.catch(function(error) {
throw error;
});
Create a new folder
var newFolder = {
'entity-type': 'document',
name: 'a-folder',
type: 'Folder',
properties: {
'dc:title': 'foo'
}
};
nuxeo.repository()
.create('/', newFolder)
.then(function(doc) {
console.log(doc);
})
.catch(function(error) {
throw error;
});
Delete a document
nuxeo.repository()
.delete('/a-folder')
.then(function(res) {
// res.status === 204
});
Repository object returns and works with
Document objects.
Document objects exposes a simpler API
to work with a document.
See the Document documentation.
Retrieve a
Document object
nuxeo.repository()
.fetch('/')
.then(function(doc) {
// doc instanceof Nuxeo.Document === true
})
.catch(function(error) {
throw error;
});
Set a document property
doc.set({ 'dc:title': 'foo' });
Get a document property
doc.get('dc:title');
Save an updated document
nuxeo.repository()
.fetch('/')
.then(function(doc) {
// doc.title !== 'foo'
doc.set({ 'dc:title': 'foo' });
return doc.save();
})
.then(function(doc) {
// doc.title === 'foo'
})
.catch(function(error) {
throw error;
});
Fetch the main Blob of a document
doc.fetchBlob()
.then(function(res) {
// in the browser, use res.blob() to work with the converted PDF
// in Node.js, use res.body
});
Convert a document main Blob to PDF
doc.convert({ format: 'pdf' })
.then(function(res) {
// in the browser, use res.blob() to work with the converted PDF
// in Node.js, use res.body
});
Fetch the 'thumbnail' rendition
doc.fetchRendition('thumbnail')
.then(function(res) {
// in the browser, use res.blob() to work with the rendition
// in Node.js, use res.body
});
Start a workflow
doc.startWorkflow('SerialDocumentReview')
.then(function(workflow) {
// workflow instance of Nuxeo.Workflow
});
Complete a workflow task
workflow.fetchTasks()
.then(function(tasks) {
return tasks[0];
})
.then(function(tasks) {
task.variable('participants', ['user:Administrator'])
.variable('assignees', ['user:Administrator'])
.variable('end_date', '2011-10-23T12:00:00.00Z');
return task.complete('start_review', { comment: 'a comment' });
})
.then(function(task) {
// task.state === 'ended'
})
The
BatchUpload object allows you to upload blobs to a Nuxeo Platform instance, and use them as operation input or
as document property value.
See the BatchUpload documentation.
Create a Nuxeo.Blob to be uploaded
// on the browser, assuming you have a File object 'file'
var blob = new Nuxeo.Blob({ content: file });
// the name, mimeType and size will be extracted from the file object itself, you can still override them.
...
// on Node.js, assuming you have a Stream 'file'
var blob = new Nuxeo.Blob({ content: file, name: 'foo.txt', mimeType: 'plain/text', size: 10 })
Upload a blob
nuxeo.batchUpload()
.upload(blob)
.then(function(res) {
// res.blob instanceof Nuxeo.BatchBlob
console.log(res.blob);
})
.catch(function(error) {
throw error;
});
Attach an uploaded blob to a document
nuxeo.batchUpload()
.upload(blob)
.then(function(res) {
return nuxeo.operation('Blob.AttachOnDocument')
.param('document', '/a-file')
.input(res.blob)
.execute();
})
.then(function() {
return nuxeo.repository().fetch('/a-file', { schemas: ['dublincore', 'file']});
})
.then(function(doc) {
console.log(doc.get('file:content'));
})
.catch(function(error) {
throw error;
});
The
Users object allows you to work with users.
See the Users and User documentation.
Fetch an user
nuxeo.users()
.fetch('Administrator')
.then(function(user) {
// user.id === 'Administrator'
});
Create a new user
var newUser = {
properties: {
username: 'leela',
firstName: 'Leela',
company: 'Futurama',
email: 'leela@futurama.com'
},
};
nuxeo.users()
.create(newUser)
.then(function(user) {
// user.id === 'leela'
});
Delete an user
nuxeo.users()
.delete('leela').then(function(res) {
// res.status === 204
});
The
Groups object allows you to work with groups.
See the Groups and Group documentation.
Fetch a group
nuxeo.groups().fetch('administrators')
.then(function(group) {
// group.groupname === 'administrators'
});
Create a new group
var newGroup = {
groupname: 'foo',
grouplabel: 'Foo'
};
nuxeo.groups()
.create(newGroup)
.then(function(group) {
// group.groupname === 'foo';
});
Delete a group
nuxeo.groups()
.delete('foo').then(function(res) {
// res.status === 204
});
The
Directory object allows you to work with directories.
See the Directory and DirectoryEntry documentation.
Fetch all entries of a directory
nuxeo.directory('nature')
.fetchAll()
.then(function(entries) {
// entries instance of Array
});
Fetch a given directory entry
nuxeo.directory('nature')
.fetch('article')
.then(function(entry) {
// entry.directoryName === 'nature'
// entry.properties.id === 'article'
});
Create a new directory entry
var newEntry = {
properties: {
id: 'foo',
label: 'Foo'
},
};
nuxeo.directory('nature')
.create(newEntry)
.then(function(entry) {
// entry.directoryName === 'nature'
// entry.properties.id === 'foo'
});
Delete a directory entry
nuxeo.directory('nature')
.delete('foo')
.then(function(res) {
// res.status === 204
});
See our contribution documentation.
Install Node.js and then use
yarn to install all the required
libraries:
$ git clone https://github.com/nuxeo/nuxeo-js-client
$ cd nuxeo-js-client
$ yarn
A Nuxeo Platform instance needs to be running on
http://localhost:8080/nuxeo for the tests to be run.
Tests can be launched on Node.js with:
$ yarn test:node
For testing the browser client (tests are run on Chrome by default):
$ yarn test:browser
To run both Node.js and browser tests:
$ yarn test
You can follow the developments in the Nuxeo JS Client project of our JIRA bug tracker: https://jira.nuxeo.com/browse/NXJS.
You can report issues on answers.nuxeo.com.
