Nuts is a simple (and smart) application to serve desktop-application releases.
It uses GitHub as a backend to store assets, and it can easily be deployed to Heroku as a stateless service. It supports GitHub private repositories (useful to store releases of a closed-source application available on GitHub).
/download/latest
/download/latest/:os
/download/:version
/download/:version/:os
/download/channel/:channel
/download/channel/:channel/:os
beta,
alpha, ...)
/update?version=<x.x.x>&platform=osx
.zip for Squirrel.Mac,
.nupkg for Squirrel.Windows,
.dmg for Mac users, ...
/notes/:version
Follow our guide to deploy Nuts.
This server provides an endpoint for Squirrel auto-updater, it supports both OS X and Windows.
Check out the documentation for more details.