Nuts

Nuts is a simple (and smart) application to serve desktop-application releases.

It uses GitHub as a backend to store assets, and it can easily be deployed to Heroku as a stateless service. It supports GitHub private repositories (useful to store releases of a closed-source application available on GitHub).

Features

✨ Store assets on GitHub releases

✨ Proxy releases from private repositories to your users

✨ Simple but powerful download urls /download/latest /download/latest/:os /download/:version /download/:version/:os /download/channel/:channel /download/channel/:channel/:os

✨ Support pre-release channels ( beta , alpha , ...)

, , ...) ✨ Auto-updates with Squirrel For Mac using /update?version=<x.x.x>&platform=osx For Windows using Squirrel.Windows and Nugets packages

✨ Private API

✨ Use it as a middleware: add custom analytics, authentication

✨ Serve the perfect type of assets: .zip for Squirrel.Mac, .nupkg for Squirrel.Windows, .dmg for Mac users, ...

for Squirrel.Mac, for Squirrel.Windows, for Mac users, ... ✨ Release notes endpoint /notes/:version

✨ Up-to-date releases (GitHub webhooks)

✨ Atom/RSS feeds for versions/channels

Deploy it / Start it

Follow our guide to deploy Nuts.

This server provides an endpoint for Squirrel auto-updater, it supports both OS X and Windows.

Documentation

Check out the documentation for more details.