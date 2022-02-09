Nutrition Label jQuery Plugin by Nutritionix

Check out the Demo!

Summary: Create a FDA-style nutrition label with any nutrition data source (even the Nutritionix API!)

Installation

getting the files from github and including the required files using cdn

git clone git@github.com:nutritionix/nutrition-label.git

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Archivo+Black" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "/bower_components/nutrition-label-jquery-plugin/dist/css/nutritionLabel-min.css" > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8.0/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/bower_components/nutrition-label-jquery-plugin/dist/js/nutritionLabel-min.js" > </ script >

using bower

bower install --save nutrition-label-jquery-plugin

using npm

npm install nutrition-label-jquery-plugin

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Archivo+Black" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "/bower_components/nutrition-label-jquery-plugin/dist/css/nutritionLabel-min.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/bower_components/nutrition-label-jquery-plugin/dist/js/nutritionLabel-min.js" > </ script >

Usage

For some sample usage, you can check out the demo page.