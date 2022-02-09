openbase logo
nutrition-label-jquery-plugin

by nutritionix
11.0.8 (see all)

Create a FDA-style nutrition label with any nutrition data source (even the Nutritionix API - http://www.nutritionix.com/api)

Readme

Nutrition Label jQuery Plugin by Nutritionix

NPM

Check out the Demo!

Summary: Create a FDA-style nutrition label with any nutrition data source (even the Nutritionix API!)

Installation

getting the files from github and including the required files using cdn

git clone git@github.com:nutritionix/nutrition-label.git

<!-- include the needed font from google api -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Archivo+Black" />
<!-- include the nutrition label plugin css file -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/bower_components/nutrition-label-jquery-plugin/dist/css/nutritionLabel-min.css">
<!-- include the jquery library from the google cdn -->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!-- include the nutrition label plugin js file -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="/bower_components/nutrition-label-jquery-plugin/dist/js/nutritionLabel-min.js"></script>

using bower

bower install --save nutrition-label-jquery-plugin

using npm

npm install nutrition-label-jquery-plugin

<!-- include the needed font from google api -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Archivo+Black" />
<!-- include the nutrition label plugin css file -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/bower_components/nutrition-label-jquery-plugin/dist/css/nutritionLabel-min.css">
<!-- include the jquery library -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="/bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!-- include the nutrition label plugin js file -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="/bower_components/nutrition-label-jquery-plugin/dist/js/nutritionLabel-min.js"></script>

Usage

For some sample usage, you can check out the demo page.

