Readme

NUSMods

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Coverage Status CircleCI Build Status

NUSMods is the official course catalogue, module search and timetable builder for the National University of Singapore.

Structure

This repository contains all the code that runs NUSMods, and consists of these projects:

Talk to us!

We can be reached via the following methods, in order of preference.

Contributing

Reporting Bugs

Found a bug? Before reporting it, check the issue page to see if we are aware of it. If not, simply open up the bug report form and fill it up.

Contributing Guide

Our contributing guide will help you get started, regardless of skill level. It explains the project structure and our development process.

Good First Issues

Want to wet your feet and contribute? We have a list of good first issues that contain bugs and small features which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started.

Code of Conduct

We have adopted Facebook's Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Kindly read the full text to understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contributed.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo/profile picture will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

All projects and packages in this repository are MIT licensed.

Supported by

BrowserStack lets us ensure NUSMods functions across all browsers and devices by allowing us to test NUSMods on real devices, including Safari on older iPhones and previous versions of browsers.

Zoho has kindly given us individual email accounts. Zoho Mail is a secure and reliable email solution, tailor-made for an organization's communication needs. With enhanced collaboration features, it's not just an inbox… it's more.

1Password lets us manage our account passwords, identities and keys as a team securely and efficiently.

Netlify automatically deploys our branches so we can easily test incoming Pull Requests.

