- nunuStudio is an open source game engine for the web it allows designers and web developers to easily develop 3D experiences for the web.
- Powered by three.js can run directly in the web or be exported as desktop application trough nwjs.io.
- Fully featured visual editor, supports a wide range of file formats, the tools are open source and completely free to use for both personal and commercial usage.
- Visual scene editor, code editor, visual tools to edit textures, materials, particle emitters and a powerful scripting API that allows the creation of complex applications using JavaScript or Python.
- Fully featured web version of the editor is available on the project page.
- The web version is tested with Firefox, Chrome and Microsoft Edge, mobile browsers are supported as well.
Getting Started
- API Documentation with full details about the inner working of every module are available. These can also be generated from the project source code by running
npm run docs.
- Basic tutorials are available on the project page. The basic tutorials explain step-by-step how to use the editor.
- To build the project first install Node.js LTS and NPM:
- The building system generates minified builds for the runtime and for the editor
- Documentation generation uses YuiDocs
- Install dependencies from npm by running
npm install --legacy-peer-deps and additional non-npm packages using
npm run napa
- Build editor, runtime and documentation, run
npm run build
- Webpage of the project is built using Angular and is hosted on GitHub Pages
Screenshots
Features
- Visual application editor
- Drag and drop files directly into the project (images, video, models, ...)
- Manage project resources.
- Edit material, textures, shaders, code, ...
- Built on three.js library w/ physics by cannon.js
- Real time lighting and shadow map support
- three.js libraries can be imported into the editor
- Wide range of file formats supported (gltf, dae, obj, fbx, 3ds, ...)
- NW.js and Cordova exports for desktop and mobile deployment
- Compatible with WebXR for Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
Embedding Application
- Application developed with can be embedded into already existing web pages, and are compatible with frameworks like Angular or React.
- To embed applications in HTML pages the following code can be used, the application is bootstrapped using the
loadApp(file, id) method.
<html>
<head>
<script src="nunu.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body onload="Nunu.App.loadApp('pong.nsp', 'canvas')">
<canvas width="800" height="480" id="canvas"></canvas>
</body>
</html>
License
- The project is distributed under a MIT license that allow for commercial usage of the platform without any cost.
- The license is available on the project GitHub page