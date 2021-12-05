openbase logo
Readme

GitHub versionnpm versionGitHub issues GitHub stars

  • nunuStudio is an open source game engine for the web it allows designers and web developers to easily develop 3D experiences for the web.
  • Powered by three.js can run directly in the web or be exported as desktop application trough nwjs.io.
  • Fully featured visual editor, supports a wide range of file formats, the tools are open source and completely free to use for both personal and commercial usage.
  • Visual scene editor, code editor, visual tools to edit textures, materials, particle emitters and a powerful scripting API that allows the creation of complex applications using JavaScript or Python.
  • Fully featured web version of the editor is available on the project page.
  • The web version is tested with Firefox, Chrome and Microsoft Edge, mobile browsers are supported as well.

Getting Started

  • API Documentation with full details about the inner working of every module are available. These can also be generated from the project source code by running npm run docs.
  • Basic tutorials are available on the project page. The basic tutorials explain step-by-step how to use the editor.
  • To build the project first install Node.js LTS and NPM:
    • The building system generates minified builds for the runtime and for the editor
    • Documentation generation uses YuiDocs
    • Install dependencies from npm by running npm install --legacy-peer-deps and additional non-npm packages using npm run napa
    • Build editor, runtime and documentation, run npm run build
  • Webpage of the project is built using Angular and is hosted on GitHub Pages

Screenshots

Features

  • Visual application editor
    • Drag and drop files directly into the project (images, video, models, ...)
    • Manage project resources.
    • Edit material, textures, shaders, code, ...
  • Built on three.js library w/ physics by cannon.js
    • Real time lighting and shadow map support
    • three.js libraries can be imported into the editor
    • Wide range of file formats supported (gltf, dae, obj, fbx, 3ds, ...)
  • NW.js and Cordova exports for desktop and mobile deployment
  • Compatible with WebXR for Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Embedding Application

  • Application developed with can be embedded into already existing web pages, and are compatible with frameworks like Angular or React.
  • To embed applications in HTML pages the following code can be used, the application is bootstrapped using the loadApp(file, id) method.
<html>
    <head>
        <script src="nunu.min.js"></script>
    </head>
    <body onload="Nunu.App.loadApp('pong.nsp', 'canvas')">
        <canvas width="800" height="480" id="canvas"></canvas>
    </body>
</html>

License

  • The project is distributed under a MIT license that allow for commercial usage of the platform without any cost.
  • The license is available on the project GitHub page

